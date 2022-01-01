Meet the Dubliner who ran the world’s toughest race - in its most extreme year ever – the Marathon des Sables

‘Calling my wife from the middle of the desert really brought home the risk I was taking,” says Andrew Lynch. “It was probably my lowest moment.” The 33-year-old father of two is remembering the brutal conditions he survived in Morocco last October while competing in what’s known as the toughest on-foot race on Earth — the Marathon des Sables (MdS).

The week-long 250km ultramarathon stretches across the Erg Chebbi sand dunes — the biggest in North Africa. Last year’s race was the cruellest in its 35-year history. Having been moved to October due to Covid-19, temperatures in the desert reached 56C.

The schedule comprised between five and eight hours of running a day — on the longest stretch, competitors had to complete 82km.

Heat exhaustion and a stomach bug that swept through the camp caused dozens of runners, as well as members of the support and medical teams, to drop out. “It’s like being in a sauna at the gym, with someone blowing a hairdryer in your face. Every bit of moisture in my mouth dried when I opened it to breathe,” Lynch says of the intense heat.

There was little respite, even at night during the runners’ supposed recovery time, as the temperature was still 32C.

Expand Close Andrew Lynch competing in the Marathon des Sables in October 2021. Temperatures in the desert reached 56C / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Lynch competing in the Marathon des Sables in October 2021. Temperatures in the desert reached 56C

Tragically, one entrant — a French man — died of a heart attack on the second day of the race. For Lynch, calling his wife, Jen, to warn her she might see the news about the death of his fellow competitor was a particularly difficult moment.

“We were lucky to have a phone signal that night, as for much of the time we didn’t.

“Internally, my mind was saying that perhaps I should give up and go home for the sake of Jen and my daughters. I’m fortunate not to have had any very difficult times in my life. The man who died had kids like me, but he was in his 50s, so a bit older. He’d passed all the medical checks.”

After some deliberation, Lynch decided to continue. “Because the race had been cancelled three times, I trained for it several times rather than just once. All the time I spent doing that was obviously time not spent with my young family. I’d gone to a lot of expense as well — the race cost €6,000 to enter. Even though it was very selfish of me, I decided to carry on.”

There was a selfless element at play, too — the Dubliner had raised €35,000 in race sponsorship for multiple sclerosis charity MS Ireland.

“In the desert, everyone is on the same level, all running with our own food and belongings on our backs. In the camps at night, there’s very little privacy. We were stripped to the bone, both physically and metaphorically.

“In the dark of the evening, in the depths of despair and the melting heat, my fundraising target, the work of MS Ireland — led by Ava Battles and her team — and the reason for doing it also became an anchor and a North Star for me.”

One of the founders of co-working company Huckletree, Lynch had picked the charity because a great-aunt of his, who is in her 70s, has MS. “She’s pretty resilient — so perhaps that’s a family trait — and doesn’t let it own her. She’s fortunate in that she lives with her husband and doesn’t require any other care at the moment.

“Yet, you could have someone in their 40s with it who needs 40 or 50 hours of care a week. It affects different people in different ways. You can’t cure it. All you can do is slow and manage its symptoms.”

The money was put towards supporting an MS Ireland respite care centre in south Dublin.

“It affects not just the person with the disease. Respite centres ensure that their caregivers can have a break and some much-needed rest and recuperation as well.”

A former rugby player and keen cyclist, Lynch’s competitive running began with the Dublin marathon in 2018 — he raised about €3,000 for MS Ireland in the process.

“Believe it or not, I don’t actually like the act of running,” he says, laughing. “I like it because I don’t like it, if that makes sense. I like that it clears my head. I’m a big believer in building resilience in a way that calluses the mind.

“I’m very goal-oriented and I like completing things. Many people take on challenges that take them out of their comfort zone. When running, I’m thinking about my pace and my heart rate. Other people swim, do yoga, take saunas or meditate. For me, running focusses my mind.”

Expand Close Andrew Lynch having his feet treated and strapped during the Marathon des Sables / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Andrew Lynch having his feet treated and strapped during the Marathon des Sables

As well as raising funds for charity, he found he enjoyed working towards a goal and getting fitter. “After our first child, Edie, was born in 2016, combined with the early days of my business Huckletree, that was probably the most stressful period of my life so far. Raising her in London, we didn’t have family or grandparents nearby to support us.

“Training for the Dublin Marathon was my first goal. After achieving that, I signed up for a 50km race in Surrey. But I ended up getting lost in the dark and actually did 54km.”

He began looking into more extreme challenges. Without telling Jen — for which he has taken some flack since — around Easter 2019, he paid the deposit for the 2020 MdS.

He’d partly been inspired by the British Olympic rower James Cracknell, who had done the race, as well as a former Italian police officer, Mauro Prosperi, who featured in Netflix documentary series Losers. Prosperi’s story would deter most people. Four days into MdS, he encountered an eight-hour sandstorm, and veered 300km off-course. In order to survive, he had to resort to drinking his own urine and eating small desert creatures such as bats and lizards for sustenance.

Failing to alert help, Prosperi endured another sandstorm for 12 hours, but then hit rock bottom. He tried to take his own life, but his blood clotted. Eventually, a goat track led him to Tuareg nomads, who tended to him until he was picked up by military police, having unknowingly crossed a desert border into Algeria. Lynch’s own training regime began in earnest in May, 2019, initially with a coach’s help.

Expand Close The Erg Chebbi sand dunes stretch out before the race competitors. Photo: Andrew Lynch / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The Erg Chebbi sand dunes stretch out before the race competitors. Photo: Andrew Lynch

“It’s a lot of very, very slow miles, with short, intense bursts. Endurance sport is about trying to manage your body and make sure it doesn’t break down. My rugby days were all about being at full blast for 80 minutes. Endurance is about patience, structure, being very disciplined, and mental fortitude.”

Lynch spent nine months running between 100 and 120 miles a week until MdS was cancelled shortly before its March 2020 start date. “Mentally and physically, that was a big blow,” he says. “Months of Sundays where I was out running for six hours — not the best thing for a happy family life — only for the race to be cancelled.”

The race was rescheduled, but then cancelled a further two times. Each time, Lynch had to build up his distance again, from 40 to 120 miles. “I wasn’t an ultrarunner when I started this, but I absolutely became one.”

Catching Covid-19 himself in December 2020 was another setback. Though it impacted his training, fortunately he only had a mild case, which wasn’t passed on to his family. He was also lucky not to have any lingering long Covid effects.

Diet and nutrition was another challenge. “Rugby was about being as big as possible. Obviously, that’s no good for running.” From 89kg (14st), he got down to 82kg (12st 9lbs). Broadly speaking, he’d have eggs for breakfast, with plenty of veg, greens and fruit throughout the day, and a normal evening meal. “After an 80km run, I’d get home ready to eat the fridge and cupboards bare,” he says.

For the race itself, Lynch brought enough supplies — which he had to carry on his back, along with any other belongings — for 21,000 calories over the seven days. “People cut their toothbrush in half. Weight became a bit of an obsession. We’d have up to 12kg on our back. It’s circular in a way: the more weight you carry, the more calories you burn, the more you have to eat, and the more food you need.”

Although he burned between 5,000 and 7,000 calories a day, he only lost 7kg (1st 1lb) in body weight. He enjoyed a single mint or toffee sweet for dessert each evening after reconstituted meals. Organisers rationed water, but doubled the amount on offer due to the heat. Lynch and his fellow competitors got through 12-14 litres each day.

“There aren’t many places in the world where you can truly switch off, but the middle of the desert is certainly a place where you can. It was interesting to do something where I didn’t have my phone to hand all the time. Phones aren’t very resilient in 56C heat. Sand gets into them and then their batteries die quickly.”

Lynch and a tight-knit group of Irish and British fellow runners managed to eke out some camaraderie and humour while sharing a tent in the evenings. “Only four of our group of eight finished, however. Joe Delaney, a 61-year-old former garda from Kilkenny was its elder statesman. He kept us grounded, and didn’t let us get too down.”

In the end, 350 of the 672 MdS participants would go on to finish.

Expand Close Back home in Wicklow, Andrew Lynch is considering what his next challenge will be. Photo: Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Back home in Wicklow, Andrew Lynch is considering what his next challenge will be. Photo: Mark Condren

Now back home in Wicklow with the world’s toughest race under his belt, does Lynch have an even more extreme challenge in mind to take on this new year?

“Without a goal, I worry about losing some of my sense of purpose. I don’t have one at the moment, though — we all need some downtime too. I think I’ll do something as nuts again, though.”

An ironman competition could be next, however he says that ironman and triathlons “don’t have as much of an impact” when you’re raising money for charity. He mentions climbing Mount Everest.

“I’m not going to do that, though. If I told my wife that, she might leave me! Jen was so supportive. She provided a solid foundation when I was training and then while I was away competing. Edie is five and Esmé is two, so she had her hands full.

“They keep me in check, and make sure my ego takes a back seat. For now, it’s all about being around as much as I can to repay them for all that support.”