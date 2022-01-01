| 12.9°C Dublin

Meet the Dubliner who ran the world’s toughest race - in its most extreme year ever – the Marathon des Sables

Extreme sports enthusiast Andrew Lynch was looking for a challenge like no other, so he signed up for the Marathon des Sables. Faced with illness and 250km over seven days in 56C heat in the North African desert, he got exactly that

&ldquo;It&rsquo;s like being in a sauna at the gym, with someone blowing a hairdryer in your face&quot; Expand
Andrew Lynch competing in the Marathon des Sables in October 2021. Temperatures in the desert reached 56C Expand
Andrew Lynch having his feet treated and strapped during the Marathon des Sables Expand
Runners competing in the 2021 Marathon des Sables. Photo: Andrew Lynch Expand
The Erg Chebbi sand dunes stretch out before the race competitors. Photo: Andrew Lynch Expand
Back home in Wicklow, Andrew Lynch is considering what his next challenge will be. Photo: Mark Condren Expand

John Reynolds

‘Calling my wife from the middle of the desert really brought home the risk I was taking,” says Andrew Lynch. “It was probably my lowest moment.” The 33-year-old father of two is remembering the brutal conditions he survived in Morocco last October while competing in what’s known as the toughest on-foot race on Earth — the Marathon des Sables (MdS).

The week-long 250km ultramarathon stretches across the Erg Chebbi sand dunes — the biggest in North Africa. Last year’s race was the cruellest in its 35-year history. Having been moved to October due to Covid-19, temperatures in the desert reached 56C.

