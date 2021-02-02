| 6°C Dublin

Meet the animal healer who says our pets are stressed out by Covid

Lisa Tully from Co Wicklow says she can hear the voices of animals and that Covid also impacts our furry companions

Lisa Tully at her home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow. Photo by Steve Humphreys Expand

As told to Katie Byrne

“My journey towards animal communication started when I spent a year living in the Bolivian rainforest. I was based in a jungle village and I worked with smaller-sized cats at a wildlife sanctuary.

There was one cat in particular, an ocelot called Milly, who I’d walk through the rainforest every day. Milly was the ultimate experience for me as an animal lover. She was still quite young then, so full of spirit and joy, yet ultimately she was a wild animal.

I had to learn her moods and pay attention moment by moment. She taught me that gaining her trust was a privilege and never to be taken for granted.

