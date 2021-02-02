Meet the animal healer who says our pets are stressed out by Covid

“My journey towards animal communication started when I spent a year living in the Bolivian rainforest. I was based in a jungle village and I worked with smaller-sized cats at a wildlife sanctuary.

There was one cat in particular, an ocelot called Milly, who I’d walk through the rainforest every day. Milly was the ultimate experience for me as an animal lover. She was still quite young then, so full of spirit and joy, yet ultimately she was a wild animal.

I had to learn her moods and pay attention moment by moment. She taught me that gaining her trust was a privilege and never to be taken for granted.

I was only 24 at the time and I had just finished my science degree. But something in me really started to shift and change that year. It was as if something began to wake up.

When I came back home to Ireland I couldn’t get a job in the pharmaceutical industry. So I went to London and got a job over there. I was always into meditation but when I got to London, I met a string of teachers that set me on a more focused path.

One of those teachers, Hema Vyas, helped me to clear the internal noise within myself and my intuition became louder. A few months later, I went to India to see the Dalai Lama. I had the most magical month being around His Holiness and the monks. My practice just got deeper and deeper.

At that stage, I could no longer fit into the pharmaceutical corporate world, so I gave up my job and started renting out properties on Airbnb. Around the same time, Hema saw a video online of an animal communicator working with a black panther in Africa. She knew me so well so she sent me the video and I was just blown away.

It inspired me to buy a book on animal communication and I found that I could do it straight away. I asked my friends to give me photographs of their animals and questions that I couldn’t possibly know the answers to. Things like ‘What’s your favourite toy, food or activity?’ I wanted to see if I got accurate answers — and I did.

I’ve always had a bit of a wild heart. From a young age I wasn’t on your average track. I never wanted to get married or have children. So it wasn’t a big surprise to my friends and family when I told them I was exploring animal communication. A lot of them just said, ‘That makes sense’.

At that point I started looking for teachers. Most of them teach online because animal communication is usually done via photographs. It’s not limited by space, distance or time as regular communication would be.

I eventually settled on a teacher called Madeleine Walker. I read her book and she really resonated with me as her work goes that bit deeper. I studied with her for about a year and a half, doing one-to-one professional training. Then she eventually said, ‘OK, you’re ready, go forth!’

I’m clairaudient, so I hear the voices of animals. It’s almost like I’m hearing my own thoughts but they have a different tonality to them. You might get a really hyper dog saying, ’I can’t believe you can hear me! Finally!’, or a really pissed off cat saying, ‘What do you want?’

Expand Close Lisa Tully. Photo by Steve Humphreys / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Lisa Tully. Photo by Steve Humphreys

I now teach animal communication and I get a lot of students saying, ‘How do I know I’m not just talking to myself?’ and I always say, ‘Put it to the test. Follow the guidance and see where it takes you’.

I also work with horses — flat runners, jumpers and everything in between. I remember working with a racehorse that was owned by a syndicate. This horse had a tendency to throw his head back mid-race. The trainer couldn’t figure out why the horse was doing this so I tuned in and found out that this horse was very heart-centred. He was more of a healer than a competitive animal.

I explained to the trainer that he was more of an equine therapy horse that might work with children with autism. Obviously that’s not what a trainer wants to hear so I had to negotiate! I said to the horse, ‘You’re a healer and you’re in an environment around a lot of traumatised horses so why don’t you use your healing skills that way? See the racing bit as your job’.

Read More

The next time he had a race he came last! So I tuned into the horse again and he told me he was healing the horses around him at the tracks and that took up much of his focus. In the next race, however, he came third, which was a huge improvement. I’ll be honest, he didn’t turn into a Grade 1 winner, but he stopped throwing his head back and became a horse that was willing to work with them.

My practice is always evolving but since Covid, it has changed even more. People’s stress is going down the lead and reins, into their animals. Cats are starting to pee in the house or develop cystitis. Dogs are becoming uncharacteristically aggressive towards other dogs or lunging on the lead.

The pandemic has changed the way I do readings and these days I’m calling myself an animal intuitive more than an animal communicator.

I still communicate with animals, but the real downloads I’m getting are for the entire family.

With most of my cases now, the guardian is unconsciously unloading their stuff onto the animal to such a degree that the animal is mirroring it back to them through their behaviour. It is challenging work because I might have to tell the guardian that there is a lot of turmoil in their family home. Or I might have to say, ‘This animal is suffering from grief because there’s a lot of grief within you’.

A lot of the time the guardian will say, ‘Yes, that’s me’ or, ‘Yes, my mother died six months ago’. Then there’s the odd person that you’ll never hear from again. They didn’t get in touch with me to sort themselves out, but I believe on some level they knew it was going to happen and I trust a healing seed has been planted all the same.

I’ll be honest, it’s getting harder to heal animals since Covid. I was getting results quicker before the pandemic. Now I’ve had to bring in this whole new process and really up my game.

I use a two-pronged approach. I give guardians bespoke flower and mineral essence drops, which they rub into the animal’s coat. In doing so, the essences heal. The animals themselves feel this happening, so they are more likely to let go of the mirroring because they think, ‘OK, I’ve done my job’. I have a background in teaching meditation, so I’ve also created guided meditations that I give to the guardians to help them identify the part they are playing in the dynamic.

If you feel your animal is out of kilter with all that’s going on right now, it could be a sign that you’re out of kilter.

My advice in that case is to take care of yourself. If your stress levels are high, try to get back to basics and nurture yourself out of that fight-or-flight state. Your animal is showing you that things are not OK by them not being OK. So if you want to get back on an even keel, try to use their current state as your barometer.”

See animalhealing.ie