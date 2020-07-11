Meet lovely Liz: the toast monster Collie

Hello! My name is Lizzie but my friends call me Liz - or Lizard or Lizwardo. I even get called Elizabeth.

I'm a black-and-white Collie crossed with a Springer Spaniel; I live with a big family in Co Dublin. My family love taking me for walks, we stroll in the park beside my house and we also drive to the mountains. I love the mountains, there are so many wonderful smells to follow. But sometimes I get too excited with the smells and I lose my family - but it's OK, I always retrace my steps back to where I last saw them and then we get reunited.

I am nine years old and in some ways I have become wiser in old age. I've learnt how to open my bedroom door during the night while everyone is asleep upstairs, so I can sleep on the couch in the sitting room instead.

I love getting rubs, especially behind my ears and on my tummy. My favourite treat is toast, I am a toast monster.

My favourite game to play, when my family are in work and school, is pulling the socks off the line. I use the Springer Spaniel in me to jump up and snatch them one by one off the washing line, then find a really good spot to dig a hole and bury all my trophies. However, my owner decided to do some gardening a few weeks ago and dug up all my trophies. As she plucked them out of the ground, she looked at me as if I had done something wrong. I'd never.

My all-time favourite place in the world is Granny's, she always gives me a special treat when I sit and give her my paw. She gives the best ear rubs. My cousin Kelly (Granny's dog) is 13 years of age. She is so old but I love her, she always will be the boss.

