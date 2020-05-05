Me, myself and I: Lesley Roy on a strange year for Eurovision

Lesley Roy says as a Eurovision fan, competing was something she had always hoped to do

It's Eurovision, but not as we know it. Lesley Roy, Ireland's entry, talks to Chloe Brennan about growing up in Balbriggan, and competing next year.

How are you finding lockdown?

I'm generally an introvert, anyway. I practice a lot of meditating and yoga at home, so that keeps me very grounded, and my days have been fairly similar, even within lockdown. And fortunately I've been pretty busy keeping up with all the different online content being requested by Eurovision. I've been recording, editing, filming and sending acoustic songs, pictures and interviews. It has kept me going these past few weeks.

What's the first thing you'll do when the restrictions are lifted?

I think my wife, Lauren, and I will actually head back to Dublin. In times like this, you really miss the family, so I think we will head back there and start to look at some apartments in Dublin city. Having been home while working on the Eurovision press and preparations for the show, we really enjoyed it. We connected more with family and people overall, so we would like to find a second apartment so we can be in Dublin more consistently.

When and why did you move to New York?

I moved to the US about 12 years ago, when I signed a record deal with Sony/Jive Records. After finishing my album, Unbeautiful, with [executive producer] Max Martin, I released it over here [in the US] and toured all over the country. So it made more sense to move to America. I met Lauren, my now wife, as soon as I moved, and the rest, as they say, is history.

What does it mean to you to represent Ireland?

As a professional songwriter, but also as a Eurovision fan since childhood, being chosen to represent Ireland is a tick off the bucket list. It was something I had been thinking of doing for a long time. As a writer and an artist, I have had so many other different projects over the past decade, but this was definitely the one that I had hoped for.

Is there life in Eurovision still, as a show?

Unfortunately it is not in its usual format for 2020. But I'm hopeful that I will write a new song for next year, and come back as Ireland's entry for 2021.

How strange is it to be performing without an audience?

The replacement non-competitive show, Eurovision: Europe Shine A Light, is pre-recorded by all 41 artists in their homes across Europe and Australia. We are also singing collectively, but not live, Katrina and The Waves's winning Eurovision song [in 1997] Love Shine A Light. I spent this weekend filming all the different online content that Eurovision has asked for. It has been strange to come down from the big hype and positive reaction from the Irish Eurovision fans, to there now being no [live, competitive] show. I'm trying to take the positives from this and use what I've learned in preparation for next year, hopefully!

What was it like growing up in Balbriggan?

It was a very small place when I was growing up; it's much bigger now. Everybody knew everybody. I attended Loreto Balbriggan, an all-girls school, and I really loved it. I got very much into my music at an early stage. I did all of the local talent shows and I drove my friends nuts, making them come to anything I was performing in. I loved it then, and I love it even more now. I enjoy getting back to Balbriggan and going for a walk on the beach. It's a great spot with a great bunch of people, who are the salt of the earth!

What was the inspiration behind your song, 'Story of My Life?'

Story Of My Life started as the title and it grew from there. I wanted to write an anthem about dusting yourself off when you've been knocked down. A song about standing up and telling your own story. A sing-along song for everyone to relate to in one way or another. It is a song about owning who you are, and how we do not need to be put in boxes. I also did not want to make it sound moany or slow and miserable, but more of a celebration about our own stories.

What was the vision behind the music video?

The music video was such a fun shoot. Kate Dolan was the director. Kate, along with our creative directors, Thisispopbaby, [Philly McMahon and Philip Connaughton], put together a treatment for the video. The video itself is very LGBTQ-driven, which is fantastic. Kate and Karen, her producer, stayed true to the song in the sense that they cast real people in the video. Each person is living and creating their own stories in reality, and were not just cast for their looks, so to speak!

What's next for you?

Once I finish up the online deadlines for the Eurovision replacement show, I'll look at getting into the studio in Nashville or Sweden, as soon as they are all back open, and start writing a new song. I had hopes of pitching a travel music show right after Eurovision, but that is on hold. I've had the idea for a long time now - it would be similar to a food travel show, but with music. I'd go to different countries and study and interview how different songwriters and communities write, record and perform songs. I think it's fascinating how songs are written and pieced together, and the idea of what makes a song work - or not - will always be intriguing to me.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine