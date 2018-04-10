Irish actress Aoibhin Garrihy is the picture of health in her seventh month of pregnancy.

‘Maybe it was the pregnancy hormones that had me a bit sassy’ – Aoibhin Garrihy on why she hit back at negative comments

A wellness advocate, she runs Beo Wellness events with her family, and the Elevate Foundation, a wellness charity for school children, with her husband John Burke.

She loves the outdoors, and last year her run RTE's Dancing with the Stars proved that she has talent and fitness to boot. In fact, earlier this week she and John, an experienced climber who summited Mount Everest last year, climbed Ireland’s highest mountain Carrauntoohil together. When she posted a photo on Instagram after the summit, scores of positive comments flooded in, but so too did one or two negative comments, with one follower calling the actress “irresponsibly silly”.

Aoibhín’s response to the comment was: ‘I’m afraid I’ll have to disagree with you. As my husband is an experienced climber, safety has always been paramount for us. ‘Everyone’s body and capabilities are different, especially during pregnancy, but on a fine day with no wind and great support I took my time and to be honest, I can’t think of a nicer way to spend the day… 7 months pregnant!’

Today, Aoibhín told Independent.ie that she felt she needed to respond to the comment because she had made an educated decision, considering that she has always been fit and active, to hike up the mountain. “There were one or two comments where people said ‘oh that was irresponsible’, and I knew it wasn’t, so that was when I felt the need to defend myself.

“It was just because there was the mention of the rescue services who I personally have so much respect for and have done work, even fundraising for, and even three of my family members are involved in Doolin coast and cliff rescue, so they struck a chord when they started to say you’re putting these people at risk, and I knew I wasn’t. “I knew it was a really nice day and we had been speaking to people who really know the mountain. John is obviously well equipped and he was with me and making sure everything is OK, and I felt strong, so I knew I wasn’t doing anything I shouldn’t have been doing. So I felt the need to voice that.

“Generally I’d throw [a negative comment] over the shoulder… generally I’d avoid confrontation like the plague… Maybe it was the pregnancy hormones that had me a bit sassy,” she joked.

She explained that she and John started off on the mountain without any pressure, knowing they had the choice to take it easy and turn back if they needed to.

“I hadn’t put any pressure on myself. I said if I get half way up, I’ll be happy. But on that day I felt strong.” She added: “It is the one negative one that does get into you, and you can’t help it.”

Aoibhín and her younger sisters Ailbhe and Doireann, and her mum Clare are currently taking part in a training program for the VHI mini marathon which takes place on Sunday June 3 at 2pm. The Garrihy women will take part in two park runs this Saturday. Doireann and Ailbhe will visit Porterstown parkrun in Dublin 15 while Aoibhín and Clare will take part in the Lees Road parkrun in Co. Clare with both events commencing at 9.30am.

