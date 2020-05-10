Making time for Fridays with Mitch

In November, 1997, Alain de Botton wrote a savage review in the New York Times of a philosophical book by a sports writer. "To be told that we should think more of love and less of money is no doubt correct, but it's hard to put such advice into practice unless it is accompanied by some understanding of why we ever did otherwise. Despite the obvious charm and good nature of both author and subject, in the end, the exhortations fall flat."

That book - Tuesdays with Morrie - went on to sell over 15 million copies worldwide and spent four years, ironically, on the New York Times bestseller list. An uplifting memoir chronicling his 14 visits in 1995 to his dying, former professor Morris Schwartz (and the wisdom Morrie, as he was called, imparted: "Love always wins,'' "Money is not a substitute for tenderness,'' "Once you learn how to die, you learn how to live"), it became a modern publishing phenomenon and changed Albom's life.

"I was 37," says Albom, now 61, on a video call from his home in Detroit, Michigan, last Friday evening. "I was a type A personality. I was earning a good amount of money [as a sports journalist for, among others Sports Illustrated, and a broadcaster for ESPN.] "I was going at 100 miles an hour. I was running for the sake of running."

"Then, suddenly seeing him dying," Albom says of Morrie who died on November 4, 1995 of motor neurone disease, "and him saying to me, 'You're busy and you're successful but are you happy?' He was right. I became very open to listening to what he had to say and examining my own life." Twenty five years on from those life-changing chats in the final weeks of Schwartz's life, Albom is examining his own life once more in a totally different way, courtesy of the Covid-19 global crisis and an eight-year-old boy called Knox who loves Disney movies.

Albom, who has an orphanage - Have Faith named after his book Have A Little Faith - in Port au Prince in Haiti, explains how one of the Haitian children is now living with him and his wife Janine at their home in Detroit.

Knox, who was abandoned when he was an infant ("he was left under a tree to die and suffered a head injury at one year old which required brain surgery and he is kind of a stroke victim; his left arm and left leg are not quite right") came to America for treatment just before the Covid-19 lockdown and by the time his therapy was done, the borders were closed, says Albom.

"So," he continues with what I suspect is the hint of a smile, "my new normal is I'm a parent of an eight-year-old. The kid has changed everything because he gets up at seven in the morning and starts bouncing around the house, and wants you to play with him. He is a beautiful kid, so joyous, so vociferous. He is constantly talking and he wants to know everything. So between keeping him busy, teaching him and feeding him, that is a new normal for us," Albom says referring to him and his wife Janine, who is from Michigan.

"Everything is just a marvel to him. He can't believe that we have ice cream in our refrigerator."

In terms of dealing psychologically with lockdown, Albom says that "writers are better prepared for it than other people, because we are used to sitting by ourselves, locked away. So my life hasn't changed all that dramatically in terms of how I work."

"But the worst part for me is missing the orphanage in Haiti, which is a huge part of my life," he says, adding that for the last 10 years he has visited every month and never missed a month.

"This is the first time I have been forced to do that and I worry about the kids there more than I worry about anything else. So, to answer your question, that's how the coronavirus has affected me psychologically."

"I have 52 kids in Haiti and 15 nieces and nephews and 11 grand nieces and nephews," he says. "So, there is a lot of children in our lives."

Janine and Albom have no biological children of their own. "We got married pretty late and it just didn't happen for us. And if you are familiar with my last book, Finding Chika, that was about one of our kids from Haiti. We basically adopted her as our own while she battled against a brain tumour," Albom says of Chika Jeune, born days after the January, 12, 2010, earthquake in Haiti (with the loss of 250,000 lives) and who, as Albom wrote, "went home to heaven today at 1:43 in the afternoon on April 7, 2017. She was seven."

"She lived with us for two years," he said last week, "while we travelled around the world trying to find a cure for it and she really became our daughter in every sense of the word. We lost her when she was seven. I consider her to be our little girl." He wrote in the 2019 book Finding Chika that: "When I was younger, I was afraid of becoming a father. I saw how it ate up the hours. I worried that I wouldn't give a child the proper time and would end up being a bad dad. Also, to be totally honest, I thought fatherhood would hinder my career. Then you came into our lives, Chika, with your unhurried ways."

Equally unhurried, Albom and Janine dated for seven years before marrying in 1995. "We're very, very happily married," he says.

What's the secret of their happy marriage? "I married my best friend," he replies. "We don't take our selves too seriously. We laugh all the time." In 2017, Albom said in an interview that he and Janine read David Sedaris's Let's Explore Diabetes With Owls "out loud anytime we need a chuckle. Just this one line alone - 'In my house, our parents put us to bed with two simple words: Shut Up!' - and we're on the floor. I'm an easy laugh".

"We've been together for 32 years," Albom says now. "In a couple of weeks, it is our 25th wedding anniversary. We were planning on this trip to Colorado, to celebrate, together with about 30 of our family. It all has to be cancelled. That's just part of life now. We'll celebrate it quietly. My wife is very patient. It helps when you marry a saint."

Is that you or her, I joke.

"Oh, it's definitely her!" Albom laughs. "I have never been confused with a saint!"

You could argue that his father Ira had the patience of a saint. In 1979, when Mitch got out of college, he skipped off to Crete for eight months to play piano and sing in a nightclub. "It was a fantastic experience." His father, who handled contracts in a management company, didn't agree. "My dad was more strait-laced and traditional. He believed, 'You get a solid job and you support your family.' It doesn't [matter] how much you like the job. The paramount thing is supporting your family."

Ira's headstrong son just wanted to be a musician throughout his teenage and early adult years. Albom played in bands when he was in high school at Akiba Hebrew Academy in Pennsylvania (in 2017, the website Tablet described Mitch as "likely the best-selling Jewish author" in America). He planned on being a musician when he got out of high school too. His horrified father insisted Mitch go to college - Brandeis University in Waltham, Massachusetts, where he studied sociology. It was here that Mitch played in a covers band in college in the late 1970s doing Bee Gees "and some punk stuff".

"I had a Fender Rhodes piano which weighs 90lbs and an amplifier weighs another 70lbs," he says. "So, I had to lug it, in and out of a car, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights." What was his style? "I played piano like Billy Joel. I liked Billy Joel. I played songs [like Billy Joel]. And eventually when I got out of college that was what I wanted to do."

He moved to New York, where he lived in a $500-a-month, studio apartment on his own, and tried to make it as a musician. "I went through about three years of that," he recalls. "There was a lot of failure. I started to become sort of depressed about my prospects. I was becoming disenchanted with something that I really loved.

"So much so that when I was done with the day's work of trying to get my music, trying to get a record deal or get booked in a club, I would come home and I wouldn't even listen to music because it was upsetting me."

One fateful day he was in a supermarket where he picked up a newspaper, the Queens Tribune, "that they were giving away for free. It had a little thing on the front page saying, 'We could use some help with the newspaper'." Mitch went down to the address in Flushing, New York, and was, he says, "the youngest person by about 40 years in the place. I was 22, 23".

"I remember when I told my dad that I was going to give up music. He was trying not to be happy 'Well, you know, you gave it a good run.' I said, 'Yeah, I'm going to go into writing.' He got so angry. He said, 'Writing? Writing. That's like going from the fire to the frying pan!' I'll always remember his words. He didn't think I could make a living at writing. And he was right because I worked at that newspaper for free for six months and then they started giving me $25 a week. I was still doing gigs and any odd jobs I could get around New York to pay the rent.

"Eventually my dad came to really like the fact that I wrote and my mom always liked it." His mother Rhoda, an interior designer, was, he says, "the opposite of my dad".

Born in Passaic, New Jersey on May 23, 1958 as the middle child (he has a brother Peter and a sister Cara), Mitch remembers how his mother often told him "You've got to think beyond this little town. You have to dream big, There is a big world out there".

"My mom was really creative and really boisterous and loud and funny," he says. "She kept a sign in the kitchen: 'Creative minds are rarely tidy.' That was her excuse for the place being a mess!"

Does Mitch ever say that to his wife now when the kitchen is a bit messy?

"Oh yeah," he laughs. "I live by that credo, sure. She doesn't buy it, but I try.

"I have a bit of my mom and my dad in me. I think the writing side, for sure, I get from my mom. Being rational and being calm and taking on things, like the orphanage in Haiti, I get from him; to be organised to run something like that and handle the business side." His father must have been proud to see him become such a successful author. He has sold 39 million books worldwide, from, among others, 2018's The Next Person You Meet in Heaven to The First Phone Call from Heaven in 2013 to For One More Day in 2006 to The Five People You Meet in Heaven in 2003. Of the latter, in an opinion piece in the New York Times in 2004 entitled Hooked on Heaven Lite, David Brooks wrote that while "Albom is far from the worst of the schmaltzy shamen" he worries that "the soft-core spirituality of Mitch Albom's books is a corrosive cultural force". Be that as it may, what kind of books does Albom write?

Albom once said that he loves redemption stories and people "who find their way, even stumbling, to a better place. On the other hand, I am unmoved by dark and hopeless novels that reveal how quietly miserable mankind can be. I understand why some people think these are high art. But I don't want to live there".

Mitch Albom lives in "one the most hard hit cities [by Covid 19] in America, after New York and New Jersey. Our hospitals in Detroit are over-run. That's part of the reason why I decided to do this," he says referring to his serialised novella, Human Touch, a fable of hope during the pandemic in a fictional town in Michigan when a virus "comes in and up-ends everything".

It is also the nigh-biblical story of four families and an eight year-old Haitian boy called Little Moses, who is "at the core of it all. He seems to be immune to the disease, immune to all diseases, and as the virus gets worse and people become isolated, he starts to become the human touch".

Little Moses becomes the conduit of the world that used to be. He sneaks into people's houses and lets them hold him, just so that they can feel that joy again. "It turns out that he may be the key to solving the whole crisis," says Albom. "I really don't know much more than that, because I'm writing it a week at a time."

He puts it online every Friday to raise money for his home town's coronavirus fight, through an initiative called Detroit Beats COVID-19! (which uses its funding, among others, to operate a mobile testing centre, a quarantine centre for homeless citizens and to make masks for first responders.) "I can put something out there at this unique time and money can go straight to my community."

Of the zeitgeist-friendly Human Touch, Albom says profoundly that "the very thing" that was spreading this disease was the very thing that we could come to long for. "Human touch. Kissing. Hugs. Handshakes. Proximity." At the risk of being accused by cynics of sounding all soft-core spiritual, being in proximity to Mitch Albom - albeit 3,461 miles apart via Zoom - for 90 minutes last Friday was elevating emotionally and not at all shamanically schmaltzy.

I'm putting Fridays with Mitch in the diary.

Human Touch by Mitch Albom is available for free on mitchalbom.com and Audible. Finding Chika by Mitch Albom is published by Sphere, available now in ebook, audio and trade paperback.

