| 3.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mairead Ronan’s decision to choose family over career feels just right

Tanya Sweeney

Mairead Ronan announced this week she&rsquo;ll be leaving her Today FM show Expand
Prince Harry and Meghan Expand

Close

Mairead Ronan announced this week she&rsquo;ll be leaving her Today FM show

Mairead Ronan announced this week she’ll be leaving her Today FM show

Prince Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan

/

Mairead Ronan announced this week she’ll be leaving her Today FM show

This time last year, I interviewed Mairead Ronan ahead of the broadcast of RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family. In addition to her Today FM show and running her haircare business, Ronan had also won Dancing With The Stars the previous year. The media opportunities were very much there for the taking, yet lockdown had brought about a contemplative mood.

The one thing that was highlighted during lockdown was that I wasn’t as frazzled with having to be here, there and everywhere,” she told me. “Between work things and social things to your friends, you’re appeasing everyone, all the time. So 2021 is going to be the year where I say ‘no’ [to plans] a lot more. I’m going to be much more careful with my time.”

Most Watched

Privacy