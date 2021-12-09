Mairead Ronan’s decision to choose family over career feels just right

This time last year, I interviewed Mairead Ronan ahead of the broadcast of RTÉ’s Ireland’s Fittest Family. In addition to her Today FM show and running her haircare business, Ronan had also won Dancing With The Stars the previous year. The media opportunities were very much there for the taking, yet lockdown had brought about a contemplative mood.

“The one thing that was highlighted during lockdown was that I wasn’t as frazzled with having to be here, there and everywhere,” she told me. “Between work things and social things to your friends, you’re appeasing everyone, all the time. So 2021 is going to be the year where I say ‘no’ [to plans] a lot more. I’m going to be much more careful with my time.”

This week, Ronan put her money where her mouth is, and after agonising over the decision for months, has decided to hang up her mic at Today FM, as it has “felt like the right thing to do”.

“I am looking forward to slowing down and being around more for the kids,” she said this week. “I feel I was missing those little, very ordinary moments of just being there with them.”

Ronan’s decision comes weeks after Claire Byrne noted that she has ‘considered’ quitting her eponymous RTÉ TV show in the past.

“I need to ask myself how I want to live my life,” Byrne said at the time. “I’m doing a job I love and I’m well paid for it, but I’m not being honest if I don’t say it’s exhausting or that I’m not seeing enough of my children.”

Leaving a prime-time radio show at the height of its popularity takes guts at the best of times. This goes doubly for women. With opportunities at the very top of the broadcasting game seemingly scarce for women, it’s not very often that they leave high-profile jobs to channel their energies elsewhere.

It’s not just in broadcasting either. Many women in hard-won, successful careers are loath to turn their back on years of glass ceilings, everyday sexism and career strategising. It’s more normal for professional women to at least try their absolute darndest at this Having It All lark; to juggle family and work and do an average job at both, as opposed to focusing on one and doing it well. It’s a no-win situation; add the quagmire of childcare into the mix, and it’s baffling that society hasn’t looked more widely and meaningfully at the alternatives.

Yet in making decisions that she feels personally sure of, something tells me that Ronan is doing things right. And surely that is the very definition of success?

Ronan’s admission that she doesn’t want to miss the ‘very ordinary’ moments in her children’s lives is something that almost all mothers can relate to. So why does it sound so radical? Why is being an exhausted, nervous wreck the more ‘normal’ way of doing things? Really, shouldn’t women — children or otherwise — be able to take career breaks for reasons as simple as ‘I hate the sound of the alarm clock’?

This week, Josh Hartnett was lauded for walking away from the most covetable career of them all — acting in Hollywood — for safeguarding his mental health. No one’s particularly worried about his future prospects.

Instead of making women justify their choice to quit climbing the career totem pole, why not offer better advice or strategies for re-entry to the jobs marketplace? And why do we automatically assume that these ‘years off’ will be without any element of personal accomplishment?

Ask any woman who has made a similar decision, and they’re likely to tell you that those small moments of childhood, fleeting as they are, are often worth it.

A landlord legacy money can’t buy

At a time when there’s one story tumbling after another about vulture funds, steeply rising commercial rents and nefarious landlords, one tweet this week stood out a mile.

Joe and Gwen Layden, landlords of the George’s Street Arcade, took to Twitter to assure their tenants as government restrictions once again cranked up in certain sectors.

“(Amid) present uncertainties, we will smooth out as always with financial and other support if needed. So do not worry. All will be well. Always!”

In March, Gwen Layden noted that charging rents from her sitting tenants during lockdown would be “immoral”. At the time, it was reported that Gwen’s decision has reportedly cost the Laydens, who own the arcade, up to €500,000 in lost rental income.

The Laydens’ stance is all the more striking because of the ongoing narrative around commercial landlords in Ireland: that they are purely fixated on the bottom line. The people at the heart of these situations often come in a very distant second. Yet the Laydens’ pro-business approach is likely to stand them in extremely good stead in the long run.

Whatever about simply acting with integrity towards struggling tenants, the positive PR and goodwill that their ethical stance will engender is likely to outlast the pandemic. It’s likely that they will always attract a specific sort of client, and in turn will create the sort of legacy that money, increasingly rare in Dublin city, can’t buy.

Prince Harry should check his privilege

I know he means well, but Prince Harry really should tread carefully when it comes to using his privilege to promote certain causes.

In a discussion about mental health, he noted this week that it’s important for people to work at jobs that they enjoy and that leaving a miserable career is good for one’s mental health.

He’s right of course, but it would definitely help his case if he wasn’t talking from a place of extreme privilege, where ‘quitting’ his ‘joyless job’ (or in his case, the Royal Family) hasn’t meant financial uncertainty, a struggle to make rent, and a whole new kind of worry.