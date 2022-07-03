| 11.9°C Dublin

Maeve Fitzgerald: ‘I’d love to do Noël Coward but I never get cast in those’

The actress talks about pivoting during lockdown, learning to leave the drama on stage, and the revelation of acting as a shy person 

Actress Maeve Fitzgerald. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Maeve Fitzgerald and Declan Conlon in Blackbird. Picture by Declan Colohan Expand
Maeve Fitzgerald Expand

Actress Maeve Fitzgerald. Picture by David Conachy

Maeve Fitzgerald and Declan Conlon in Blackbird. Picture by Declan Colohan

Maeve Fitzgerald

Emily Hourican

‘I’m not taking for granted that we’re back on stage, so I will not complain about anything,” says actor Maeve Fitzgerald when I ask how she found her recent tour of Blackbird, a two-hander by David Harrower about a woman confronting the man who abused her as 12-year-old.

The show is very intense – 80 minutes on stage, no interval, no let-up. It is demanding of performers and audience alike, and memorable for that.

