‘There’s nowhere I won’t go in this city. This is my town,” Sara Canning says of her native Derry. More than two years after her partner, the journalist Lyra McKee, was shot dead, Sara is determined to be part of the change to make life in the city she’s fiercely proud of, better. This wasn’t part of the plan. Canning never envisaged herself speaking out publicly or giving interviews; McKee did that brilliantly.

The plan was to get married in Donegal, travel a bit and be blissfully happy together. However, that future disappeared on the night of April 18, 2019, when McKee was shot by a gunman firing indiscriminately at police in the Creggan area of Derry during a riot.

Aged 29, McKee had blazed a bright trail in journalism. She was working to make things better for young people, especially those from marginalised communities, including the LGBT+ community.

Today, Canning (38) asks herself every day how much McKee could have achieved had she lived. She herself is now being asked to step up — not to fill McKee’s shoes, but to use her voice for good in her own community. She’s determined to make McKee proud.

These past few months have been especially difficult. Canning contracted Covid-19 and then developed long Covid afterwards. Combined with dealing with her grief at McKee’s death, the pandemic brought her to her knees. It’s only now she’s picking herself back up.

In the days before we meet to talk, Canning had watched a screening of a documentary made by Bafta-winning film-maker Alison Millar, about McKee. It focuses on the richness of the journalist’s life, speaking to those she interviewed from opposite ends of the political spectrum.

Expand Close Murdered journalist Lyra McKee and her partner Sara Canning / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Murdered journalist Lyra McKee and her partner Sara Canning

It stopped Canning in her tracks. “It was the first time in a long time that I’d heard her voice. It was amazing but then it was taken away and it was a bit like losing her all over again.”

From the minute the pair met through a dating app, they didn’t stop talking. Their first date went on for four hours, the second for 12. They fell in love with one another quickly. “We never shut up,” says Canning of their conversations.

“We talked about everything and everyone. We sparked straight away. We had lots in common. Our start in life was quite similar — she was a surprise baby and so was I. We both had older siblings. Lyra was really interesting and she knew lots of people.”

Canning had struggled with her own sexuality for years. Growing up in Derry, going to school at an all-girls Catholic school, she remained firmly in the closet and always had boyfriends through school. She jokes that it was as far a cry from the TV show Derry Girls’ ‘I’m a wee lesbian’ storyline as you could get, so much so that she tried to convince herself that she was bisexual.

After living in England and being in a long-term relationship with a man there, Canning moved back to Derry. She knew that when she came back, she’d be ‘out’.

“I said I was going home to start again. Everyone was really good. My dad wasn’t so good at the beginning. That went back to his own experience of people being queer. He was afraid we’d get our windows put in because he saw things like that happening to people back in the day. I told him, ‘That’s not going to happen’.”

Read More

He was “a bit iffy” about her first girlfriend. Then he met McKee. “She had been really nervous about meeting him and he was nervous too. When I told him I’d met someone and she was a journalist and writer, he said, ‘That sounds a wee bit highbrow for the likes of you and me’. Lyra walked in and he said, ‘I’ve a question for you. I think there’s more to the Donaldson story than we know’ [referring to the murder of MI5 agent Denis Donaldson in Co Donegal in April 2006].

“Lyra sat down and the two of them just started chatting. They bonded over the Donaldson story and a shared interest in the Troubles. They got into heated conversations. He would’ve been a very interesting person for Lyra to talk to,” Canning says of her father, who passed away the summer she and McKee met.

In February 2019, McKee moved to Derry from her home in Belfast to build a life with Canning. Before she moved, she’d been reaching out to people, building her own community in the city. Canning says Derry gave McKee the space to work on The Lost Boys, the

book she was writing about eight boys who’d gone missing in the North.

Canning remembers how they’d fallen into a happy domestic routine. A nurse, she’d go to work at Altnagelvin Hospital and McKee would work on her book. The pair would cook dinner in the evenings and binge-watch TV at night. They’d laugh at McKee’s lack of domesticity — Canning says she had to teach her how to use a washing machine and her first attempt at making dinner was a disaster. All the while they’d talk about everything, including getting married.

“We both knew we were invested. Two of Lyra’s friends’ relationships had broken down and she was really upset. She took on so much grief about those relationships. She kept asking me: ‘Are we OK?’ I told her that their problems weren’t our problems. She had a hairy flight back from England and she got off the plane saying, ‘Will you please marry me?’ She told me her life had flashed before her eyes and she wanted to put a ring on my finger.”

A week before she died, McKee bought an engagement ring. She intended presenting it to Canning on a trip they’d planned to New York, but couldn’t keep her excitement in and showed her a picture of the ring on her phone.

McKee had asked a relation to make a presentation box for the ring in the shape of an ‘Occamy egg’ from the Fantastic Beasts series, with the inscription: ‘Hearts are fantastic beasts and you have captured mine.’ McKee never got to give it to Canning, but Lyra’s mother, Joan Lawrie, later did. Sadly, Joan died just weeks before the first anniversary of her daughter’s killing, in March 2020.

The couple had planned to get married in Ballyliffin in Donegal — getting married in the North wasn’t an option at the time. The honeymoon would be in Florida, taking in Disneyland and Nasa. They had other plans too. McKee wanted to go to work in London although Canning wasn’t sure what she’d do there.

“She was always pushing me out of my comfort zone. We were looking at finding me things to do remotely for a year. She’d write and freelance.”

McKee was often drawn to difficult subjects, such as suicide, in her reporting. “She kept trying to highlight how underequipped we are to deal with the trauma that exists in our society.” She describes McKee as an empath, who took on other people’s pain to the extent that it affected her deeply. She kept in touch with many of the people she interviewed. “If you’re constantly working on stories that are traumatic, maybe you end up slightly damaged. She took on a lot of the pain. She had really intense anxiety. It could be debilitating at times. I have watched her TEDx Talk [delivered at Stormont in 2017] back and she looks so composed but beforehand she was sweating and shaking out the back. She still went out there and knocked it out of the park.”

In her work, McKee was never afraid to have difficult conversations or to challenge someone about their views, but in her personal life Canning says she was less assured. She recalls a trip to London together, where they encountered a zip line in a park. Canning, who’s terrified of heights, went first and McKee agreed to follow her across.

However, when Canning looked for McKee, she wasn’t there. “She’d watched me do it and then felt she’d let me down. The same girl would go alone to the home of someone suspected of a being a murderer to interview them.

“Lyra wanted to tell all these stories of people who had no justice. Now she’s in the exact same position. I’ve met so many people who are in the same position I’m in — some will never have answers, some are seeing answers coming to them. It’s scary when you look at people who are fighting for justice for so long. My friend has spent 25 years looking for justice for her mum who was killed by the IRA. It’s frightening to think that could go on and on. It’s a club nobody wants to be a part of.”

The New IRA admitted responsibility for McKee’s death in a statement published on the website of Saoradh, an organisation believed to be the political wing of the dissident republican group. Two Derry men are awaiting trial charged with offences relating to her death.

When Canning goes back to Creggan, and the spot where McKee was shot, she doesn’t even recognise it as the same place. That night it looked different; there were vehicles burning. Canning recalls standing and McKee taking everything in. And then McKee wasn’t standing beside her any more — she was on the ground. Canning remembers screaming and touching McKee.

After McKee’s death, Canning couldn’t go back to work in Altnagelvin Hospital and the corridor where she’d waited for hours that night. The previous October, she had applied for a job with C-Tric, a research institute based at the hospital campus. She was offered the job in the wake of the killing but didn’t know if she could accept it. “My life was constant panic attacks and I was on anti-anxiety medication. I didn’t know when I’d be able to take the job. When another role came up I took it and I’m glad I took it. It gave me space.”

Expand Close Sara Canning, front centre, marching with protesters through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage in the North in 2019. Photograph by: Brian Lawless / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sara Canning, front centre, marching with protesters through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage in the North in 2019. Photograph by: Brian Lawless

Despite having what she calls an “almighty crash” last September, she’s getting stronger again. Part of her healing journey has been getting counselling through Wave, a special trauma service for people affected by the conflict in the North. Canning says her own experience of growing up in Derry was largely positive, but losing her partner has been hugely traumatic. “It has touched every facet of my life. Everyone has been touched by losing Lyra, people in my family, friends. It’s a new trauma and it keeps going.”

She hasn’t, however, been tempted to leave the city. “This is my town. The vast majority of my friends and family are here. There’s nowhere I won’t go. No one will intimidate me out of it. I’ve not had any animosity.”

“There aren’t many of you — you don’t have many guns. I’m not afraid of you,” is what she says to the New IRA.

Having different things to focus on is also helping her heal. She has been asked to get involved in the John and Pat Hume Foundation and in OUTing the Past, the international festival of lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans history. In July, she met with UK Labour leader Keir Starmer and Shadow Secretary of State Louise Haigh, who were visiting the North, to discuss the fight for justice for McKee.

“One of the awful realities is that some of the things that have come out of all this have given me opportunities. It’s nearly hateful. These are things that are out of my comfort zone.”

She hopes that as Covid-19 restrictions ease further, she will be able to get involved in other community projects. She wants to work with young people to empower them to be the best they can be so that the paramilitary organisations can’t get their claws into them, and to amplify the voices of working-class people.

When I ask her what McKee would think of her doing all these things, she says McKee would think it was hilarious. “I have zero ambition. My biggest ambition is to be comfortable and take a holiday once a year. For me to be doing things where I’m out of my comfort zone, Lyra would love that.”

“It’s here and it’s important,” she adds. “She used her voice and I have been given a voice. She’d be saying, ‘Go for it’. She’d be annoyed at me if I didn’t. It could just as easily have been me shot that night. I know that Lyra would have done the same for me. She’d be shouting from the rooftops. I could spend the whole time going on about Saoradh but all that does is give them oxygen. It nearly gives them credence. I want to focus on changing things in our society that push people into the arms of these groups.”

Anger has also been a fuel. “I try to harness it when I’m doing things. It gets you through it. It stops you from being afraid. It makes you brave. All of these things are difficult but necessary. I’ve angered a lot of people from what I’ve said but that’s the point of speaking out.”

“When you can go to people and talk about the situation and maybe open them up to a different point of view, that’s what I’m aiming for. Nobody should want the same things for their kids as we had growing up. Lyra had a really important voice. She had so much more to give. She was so untapped. She was finding her feet. There were so many stories she had yet to tell. They took away someone who could have told their story.”

Alison Millar’s documentary ‘Lyra’ will be released this autumn.