| 14.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Lyra used her voice. She’d be annoyed at me if I did not use mine’ - murdered journalist’s partner on continuing her fight

Sara Canning talks about her happy life with Lyra McKee; the paralysing grief and trauma that followed seeing her beloved shot dead, and how she has been pushed out of her comfort zone to continue Lyra’s work in fighting for justice and equality

Sara Canning, partner of journalist Lyra McKee. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty Expand
Murdered journalist Lyra McKee and her partner Sara Canning Expand
Sara Canning. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty Expand
Sara Canning, front centre, marching with protesters through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage in the North in 2019. Photograph by: Brian Lawless Expand

Close

Sara Canning, partner of journalist Lyra McKee. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty

Sara Canning, partner of journalist Lyra McKee. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee and her partner Sara Canning

Murdered journalist Lyra McKee and her partner Sara Canning

Sara Canning. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty

Sara Canning. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty

Sara Canning, front centre, marching with protesters through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage in the North in 2019. Photograph by: Brian Lawless

Sara Canning, front centre, marching with protesters through Belfast city centre demanding same-sex marriage in the North in 2019. Photograph by: Brian Lawless

/

Sara Canning, partner of journalist Lyra McKee. Photograph by Lorcan Doherty

Kathy Donaghy

‘There’s nowhere I won’t go in this city. This is my town,” Sara Canning says of her native Derry. More than two years after her partner, the journalist Lyra McKee, was shot dead, Sara is determined to be part of the change to make life in the city she’s fiercely proud of, better. This wasn’t part of the plan. Canning never envisaged herself speaking out publicly or giving interviews; McKee did that brilliantly.

The plan was to get married in Donegal, travel a bit and be blissfully happy together. However, that future disappeared on the night of April 18, 2019, when McKee was shot by a gunman firing indiscriminately at police in the Creggan area of Derry during a riot.

Aged 29, McKee had blazed a bright trail in journalism. She was working to make things better for young people, especially those from marginalised communities, including the LGBT+ community.

Most Watched

Privacy