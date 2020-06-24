Luxurious hammocks and recreating a wine bar at home: what we want to see, do and buy this weekend

Lockdown has forced many of us to reconsider our shopping habits and made us think about buying less and buying better. It's also put a spotlight on supporting small, independent brands, such as Irish womenswear label Joe Noe, which launched earlier this year and whose celebrity fans include Amy Huberman and Christine Lampard.

The collection features just six pieces - four dresses and two blouses - each a contemporary take on vintage Sixties style, made from 100pc silk crepe de chine and ethically manufactured.

BUY: Stevie blouse, €209; see joenoe.co

Stylish storage

When your jewellery collection is a tangled mess, it not only makes it impossible to find anything but it also potentially damages your treasured pieces. This hanger - handmade by furniture and homeware accessories maker Colin Harris from wood and brass with a felt-backed mirror - is a very aesthetically pleasing way of displaying your trinkets or keys. It comes in a choice of ebonised European oak or wild Irish ash, which has an interesting character of grain patterns and colours. It is finished with a natural hand-rubbed oil, and you can opt for it with or without a rectangular or circular mirror.

BUY: €65-€95; see colinharris.ie

Box clever

Dublin wine bar Allta won't be reopening for business yet but it is expanding upon its popular AlltaBOX offering, its weekly nationwide delivery of sourdough, charcuterie and pasta ready to cook at home, with three new types of box deliveries. Customers can put together their own fresh, raw shellfish and whole fish boxes online from Allta's Cork and Kerry suppliers, and there's also 'Sixes', a box of six bottles from the restaurant's wine menu as well a 'Goods' box with plates and bowls from Fermoyle Pottery.

DETAILS: See alltabox.ie

Let's dance

Irish choreography festival Dancer from the Dance (above) goes online from Monday to July 3. Showcasing Irish, Irish-American and Irish-international choreography, it aims to expand the perception of Irishness and show how Irish traditional and contemporary dance co-exist.

DETAILS: See irishmodern dancetheatre.com

Pictures from the pandemic

Irish alternative culture magazine District issued an open call in April for photographers to document their response to lockdown. The result is A New Normal, an online gallery of lockdown photography from all around the globe, illustrating how moments of joy were found amidst the boredom and fear.

DETAILS: See districtmagazine.ie

Zoom time

Catch an evening of comedy, music and an interactive quiz celebrating the black contribution to culture and society on Thursday at 8pm. A Night for Black Lives will be live on Zoom and Facebook, with all proceeds going to organisations making a positive impact on the black community in the US and Ireland. Comedians Fabu-D and Emman Idama will host.

DETAILS: See wompevents.com

The green buy

Invest in some stylish additions to your back garden or balcony this summer. The Outdoor Collection's range of swings and hammocks are handmade by artisans in Nicaragua from 100pc organic cotton that is eco-friendly and ethically sourced. Available in a range of colourways, the hammocks can fit two people while the swings are suitable for one.

BUY: From €255; see theoutdoorcollection.ie

Next weekend...

Virtual trip to Tipp

From Friday until July 12, the 20th Clonmel Junction Arts Festival takes place with a large amount of events taking place online. These include Visionaries Symposium, a virtual event with composer Roger Doyle, visual artist Ailbhe Ní Bhriain, and director Adrian Jackson, and a showcase of young musicians, Clonmel Rocks. Non-digital events include a Boatmen of Clonmel art trail displayed on the banks of the Suir.

DETAILS: See junctionfestival.com

Play on

Four new plays make their Zoom debut every Thursday from July 2 to 23 with Druid Debuts, which allows audiences to experience plays in production. These plays have been selected from Druid's call for new writing submissions and many previous Druid Debuts have gone on to full production.

DETAILS: Tickets, €5 for each reading or €15 for all four. See druid.ie

Upwards

2021's social calendar

So much has been pushed into next year, it's getting excitingly full.

Charity shop finds

After three months of people decluttering, you can be guaranteed of picking up some good bargains.

Tennis skirts

They can be high street and not a proper sports brand but a short, pleated number is summer's hottest skirt style.

Normal People's ever-expanding celeb fandom

You can now add Winona Ryder to the list.

Kim Kardashian's crime-themed podcast

Dates have yet to be revealed, but it promises to be a step up from her reality show.

Onwards

Butterfly hair clips

Yet another unfortunate 1990s accessory makes a comeback - and these are even less appealing than the scrunchie.

Hair whipping

A dangerous activity, as evidenced by Girls Aloud's Nadine Coyle who damaged her neck dancing at home.

Insect invasions

Especially in Mayo, the county with the most number of call-outs to deal with wasps.

WAGs at war

The Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney feud goes to the next level with a €1m-plus lawsuit.

Mamma Mia 3

Touted as being in the works but there are just not enough ABBA songs for a third outing.