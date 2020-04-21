Loves of my life: broadcaster Siomha Ni Ruairc

The broadcaster tells Chloe Brennan about her leap year proposal to her boyfriend, and her love of staycations.

The person

My fiance, [actor] Cathal [Pendred]. He's so much fun to be around and is the most determined person I've ever met. He's pretty good at crosswords, too. We make a good team.

The memory

Our engagement weekend! I popped the question on February 29, as is tradition, and we celebrated in Ashford Castle. All the parents got a visit too, and they were delighted. It was the most amazing, special weekend. I'll never forget it.

The moment of the day

The evening. I love a glass of wine while I'm cooking, and then settling down for the night. There's something freeing about that clock-off moment.

The song

High by the Lighthouse Family. It was played a lot in our house when I was a child, so it's very nostalgic for me. It's also an absolute banger.

The movie

Some Like it Hot with Marilyn Monroe. It's like an early Ru Paul's Drag Race.

The book

I'm obsessed with anything by Marian Keyes at the moment. But I also think everyone should read Sapiens by Yuval Noah Harari. It gives amazing insight into why we humans are the way we are.

The hero

My mamo! My mam's mam. She has the most wicked sense of humour, and is forever rebelling against her children. She makes me laugh. She and my daideo have a huge part to play in my love for the Irish language; that's all we speak to each other.

The outfit

Black jeans, black jumper, black Docs. I really need to start injecting some more colour into my wardrobe but I'm so attached to my black uniform.

The accessory

Hopefully, soon, my engagement ring! We haven't got around to buying me one yet. I'm the opposite of a jewellery person, so it just hasn't seemed urgent. I'm going to say my reading glasses instead; I love them.

The pet hate

Inefficiency. Noisy eating. And how irritable I am.

The friend

Ashley. We've been best friends for almost eight years. He is an absolute howl and we get along stupidly well.

The hobby

Playing the piano, sea swimming, crosswords, going out-out.

The holiday

I spent a weekend on Inis Meain during the heatwave in 2018 and it was like the Bahamas as Gaeilge. Any period spent in a Gaeltacht - Conamara, Dun na nGall, Coirce Dhuibhne - I'm not fussy. I'm so lucky that I get to visit them frequently with work, they're the most beautiful parts of Ireland. Staycations all the way.

The bar

L'Gueuleton on Fade Street in Dublin.

The hotel

Ashford Castle in Co Mayo. It's such a luxurious experience, and perfect for really special occasions.

The part of my body

My face. Or my hair. It's the longest it's been since I was 12. I abused it so much in my teens and early 20s, it's honestly a miracle it's stuck around for me. I've also stopped shaving my body hair in the last couple of years and it's made me so much more comfortable with my body. I love my hairy pits.

The beauty product

I was always an Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Cream kinda gal, but I'm trying to shop more ethically, and unfortunately Elizabeth Arden isn't cruelty-free. Mare! I now get my skincare from a gorgeous eco-friendly Irish online shop called The Kind. It stocks a face serum made from repurposed coffee grounds and the glow it gives is unreal.

The advice

Treat yourself as you would your best friend or a younger you. Go easy on yourself. Tog go bog e.

The drink

I really enjoy an oat milk latte. Red wine has my heart, but coffee keeps me functioning.

The virtue

I'm very forgiving and I'm not afraid to apologise.

The vice

I'm so bossy and like to control everything. It's a good thing I'm not afraid to apologise, because I often have to.

Sunday Indo Life Magazine