Love notes: With Fergie writing for Mills and Boon, Emily Hourican charts the resurgance of romance

Romance is having a moment. But how do you write a love story that will make audiences swoon rather than cringe?

Matt Buchman who writes under the name ML Buchman Expand
Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series adapted from the novels by Julia Quinn Expand
Roisin Meaney Expand
Daisy Cummins who writes under the name Abby Green Expand

Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor in Bridgerton, the hit Netflix series adapted from the novels by Julia Quinn

Roisin Meaney

Daisy Cummins who writes under the name Abby Green

Emily Hourican

Are we in the Age of Romance? First, there was Normal People, then Bridgerton, and now, hot news has it that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who has written several books for children, is writing a romance novel. Her Heart For A Compass, based around the life of Ferguson's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, and apparently including "many parallels from my life", is to be published by Mills & Boon in August.

Clearly, romance is having a moment. Which should be no surprise. After all, cometh the hour, cometh the book. Just as the phenomenon of Fifty Shades (the fastest-selling book in the UK ever) tapped into a moment in the societal evolution of women where greatly enhanced buying power and autonomy (and a new interest in sex toys) combined with - apparently - a desire to swap some of the power and responsibility of the workplace for a more passive role in relationships (this is a sociological reading - there are other potential readings, such as the age-old interest in a rollicking story), so the particular combination of nasty shocks to the collective system of the last year has resulted in a desire for the happy endings of romance.

And no, that is not a bad pun. It's the actual truth.

