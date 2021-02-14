Love notes: With Fergie writing for Mills and Boon, Emily Hourican charts the resurgance of romance

Are we in the Age of Romance? First, there was Normal People, then Bridgerton, and now, hot news has it that Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, who has written several books for children, is writing a romance novel. Her Heart For A Compass, based around the life of Ferguson's great-great-aunt, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, and apparently including "many parallels from my life", is to be published by Mills & Boon in August.

Clearly, romance is having a moment. Which should be no surprise. After all, cometh the hour, cometh the book. Just as the phenomenon of Fifty Shades (the fastest-selling book in the UK ever) tapped into a moment in the societal evolution of women where greatly enhanced buying power and autonomy (and a new interest in sex toys) combined with - apparently - a desire to swap some of the power and responsibility of the workplace for a more passive role in relationships (this is a sociological reading - there are other potential readings, such as the age-old interest in a rollicking story), so the particular combination of nasty shocks to the collective system of the last year has resulted in a desire for the happy endings of romance.

And no, that is not a bad pun. It's the actual truth.

"In general, there's more interest in feel-good stories right now," says Roisin Meaney, author of nearly 20 witty contemporary novels in which romance plays a significant part.

"I would always have tried to have an upbeat ending, but I'm more conscious of that than ever since the first lockdown - and what's happier than two people meeting and falling in love?"

As Daisy Cummins, who, under the pen-name Abby Green, has written over 50 novels for Mills & Boon, puts it: "Romance appeals to people at times like this when there's a crisis going on, because you can take readers on an emotional roller-coaster journey of passion and drama, and ultimately leave them feeling uplifted and happy. It's a form of fiction people can go back to time and again and they know it will put them through an emotional wringer, but ultimately it will work out and people find that comforting."

It's all in that 'ultimately', » » because the definition of 'romance' writing is this happy ending. "If it's doesn't have that, it's not romance," Cummins says.

Which means that for all the passion of Wuthering Heights, or Romeo And Juliet, neither qualifies as romance, whereas for all the spiky social commentary of Pride And Prejudice, it does. And so, by that token, does Normal People, despite its dark themes. "Although it's sad at the end, it's left open for Connell and Marianne to possibly be together in the future," Cummins says.

However, a happy ending isn't "nearly as trite, or easy, as it sounds," says Matt Buchman, who has published over 70 novels, 50 of them romance, as ML Buchman.

"It's about the reader being happy with the ending. Does the romance have a fast pace and tense action driving the heroine/hero? Is the romance somehow just natural? Conflict, tension, passion, second chance... these are all just driving tools. The key for me is: can I convince the reader that the happy ending is both sufficient and deserved?"

In a genre heavily dominated by women - writers and readers - Buchman is unusual. However, he says the territory is changing.

"In the 1990s, I had to hide behind the pseudonym of my initials, ML Buchman. I would get two or three emails a week saying: 'I never would have picked up your book if I knew you were male, I'm so glad I did.' I've only had one of those in the last six months. It's no longer assumed that I'm just someone's boyfriend at romance conferences - I used to get that, even when I was a speaker.

"Curiously," he says, "it is the male writers of other genres who continue to treat me with disbelief: 'You write what?' Their second question is often: 'Are you straight?' Even when my wife is standing next to me."

So what drew him to writing romance? "I started writing fiction during a midlife crisis on wheels [a solo bicycle trip around the world in the 1990s]. I wrote my first romance in the early 2000s and became a full-time writer in 2013. My constant goal? To champion the human spirit by focusing on amazing women. When I read my first romance, the lightbulb simply went on! Here was 'character', not setting or plot, at the forefront, along with emotion and relationship. Finally, all the Broadway and MGM musicals I'd been raised on made sense."

But for all its manifest popularity, the truth is that romance is often looked down upon by 'serious' readers and writers.

"There's a snobbery for sure," says Cummins. "The snobbishness comes from people who aren't romance readers. They don't get it, and that's fine, because there are so many people who love it, so never mind the snobs."

However, the snobbishness, she agrees, is uncomfortably related to the degree to which romance is considered 'women's writing'.

"Romance is in the female domain," she says. "It's in the domestic sphere, and apparently because of that doesn't deal with 'weighty' subjects. But how much weightier can you get really than love? Someone's life partner? The person they spend their life with?"

For Roisin Meaney, the challenge in writing romance may also be the challenge around its perception: "How do you add depth to the happiness of the ending? How do you steer clear of cliché, create characters who feel real, and make the things they have to overcome genuine?"

In general, she "avoids the rescued-heroine stereotype. I don't go for swoony females at all, or for macho alpha males. I want characters who are flawed and unexpected and credible, with a connection that endears them to the reader so that the reader is rooting for them to be together."

Hope and positivity are the two things Buchman singles out as being the alpha and omega of romance writing. "No matter what our day has been, a romance promises and delivers hope. I don't want 'happy for now'; I want 'happy ever after'. I want to believe, even just within the pages, that I, too, can have that dream.

"I think 'happy for now' is a crime, and all such writers should be banned to a tropical island where it's just a little too muggy and the daiquiris are a little too sour." However, he continues, "I think the main challenge for a romance writer is finding ways to keep it fresh. No matter what type of romance it is, writers must challenge themselves to find new aspects of the emotional journey. This requires a degree of introspection that many are unwilling to take."

As for inspiration, for Meaney, "It isn't from my own life," she says with a laugh. "I haven't been in a relationship in god knows how long. After a series of unsuccessful relationships about a decade ago, I decided to leave it all alone, and I've never been happier."

Maybe because of that, I say, she can be more objective, and look at romance with a sharper eye? "Maybe." Her inspiration, she says, comes from "looking and listening, observing what goes on around me. I miss eavesdropping," she says with a laugh.

For Daisy Cummins, "Inspiration comes from anywhere and everywhere. Films, an ad in a magazine, someone telling me a story about how two people met, anything at all might spark an idea."

So, what about sex? Obviously, romance does not have to include sex, but very often, now, it does, and so notoriously tricky is this to write, that Auberon Waugh at The Literary Review set up the Bad Sex Awards in 1993 - previous winners have included Stephen King, Philip Roth and Norman Mailer. Last year, the awards were cancelled on the basis that "the judges felt that the public had been subjected to too many bad things this year to justify exposing it to bad sex as well".

"I always liked reading sex scenes," says Cummins. "I loved Jackie Collins and Judith Krantz. When I wrote my first sex scene, I realised it came relatively naturally. Some people don't find that, and they don't like writing sex scenes."

How does she avoid making them cringy? "It's about the emotion. Sex scenes need to move the story forward, change the characters; don't just stick them in there for the sake of it. They need to be character-driven, not generic."

Her advice chimes with Buchman's: "I have a theory about writing sex scenes," he says. "There's pornography or erotica, which is all about the body parts. Then there's a sex scene, which is all, almost, about the emotional parts. Yes, sex is often an important part of a burgeoning relationship, and I think often belongs in the story. But, if I can change out the couple and the sex scene still works, I know that I've done it wrong and I throw it out. My goal is to compel the reader to read the sex scene because it is so important to the characters' story, but not to be so graphic that I push them out of the story."

Character, sex, story, conflict, escapism, all wrapped up in a happy ending. No wonder 'all mankind loves a lover', as Ralph Waldo Emerson put it, and no wonder romance is our perfect Covid-19 antidote.

Happy Valentine's Day.