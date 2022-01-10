Love it or hate it: From veganuary to New Year’s resolutions, how do you feel about these January trends and traditions?

It feels like just yesterday we were being encouraged to indulge in party food, curl up in front of the TV and wind down for Christmas.
In the blink of an eye the festive season is gone and instead gyms of full of new members, friends and family are cutting out alcohol for the month and everyone seems to be trying to become a better, healthier version of themselves.
While some find January brings a lot of pressure, others thrive on it and see it as a new chapter.
How do you feel about these January trends and traditions?