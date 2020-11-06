| 7.2°C Dublin

Louise McSharry: ‘We’re taught that fat people are lazy, stupid... not as good as everyone else’

Weekend’s new beauty writer talks about her issues with the body-positivity movement, her struggles with postnatal depression and how her passion for makeup has helped her through some of the toughest times in her life

Louise McSharry wears Dress, €50, River Island; earrings, €25; hair slide, €12, both Om Diva boutique. Photo: Eoin Greally Expand

Tanya Sweeney

Within the hallowed walls of RTÉ’s Radio Centre, being offered a flagship show is the highest accolade; a reward for years of consistent and dedicated service. Likewise, covering flagship shows is a wholehearted endorsement from top brass, usually offered to those being primed for long-time careers.

So when Louise McSharry was offered the chance to be Ryan Tubridy’s stand-in presenter for a few weeks back in 2013, she very clearly upset the regular run of things.

“I think I did certainly get a few vibes,” she smiles. “I could see people were definitely like, ‘what the f***? Who’s this one, that has basically been filling in on the weekends?’”

