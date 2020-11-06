Louise McSharry: ‘We’re taught that fat people are lazy, stupid... not as good as everyone else’

Within the hallowed walls of RTÉ’s Radio Centre, being offered a flagship show is the highest accolade; a reward for years of consistent and dedicated service. Likewise, covering flagship shows is a wholehearted endorsement from top brass, usually offered to those being primed for long-time careers.

So when Louise McSharry was offered the chance to be Ryan Tubridy’s stand-in presenter for a few weeks back in 2013, she very clearly upset the regular run of things.

“I think I did certainly get a few vibes,” she smiles. “I could see people were definitely like, ‘what the f***? Who’s this one, that has basically been filling in on the weekends?’”

McSharry — back then a relative newcomer and a largely untested, if capable, entity in radio — remembers having to initially win over the show’s producers.

“I could see they were just like, ‘what the hell is going on?’, but I said at the start of the meeting, ‘look, let’s talk about the elephant in the room. You don’t know why the hell I’ve been given this chance, but I want to tell you I’m absolutely capable of this and I’m going to prove it to you’.

“I mean, if it happened now, I’d be fuming,” she adds, laughing. “I’d be like, ‘what, all these presenters here working their asses off, and here’s this fill-in?’

“I’d like to think I would support anyone in their opportunities, but look, it’s hard,” she adds. “It’s such a competitive industry, and at the end of the day, there are three jobs in talk radio, which is the kind of radio I want to do. If you’re someone who is aspiring to those very rare opportunities, you have to kind of wait for somebody to retire or die. And either way, you’ll be devastated. But that’s why you really have to believe in yourself, and you have to push for the opportunities yourself.”

The story appears to sum McSharry’s career up in a nutshell. She is certainly ambitious: not for power, or fame, or even money, but simply the chance to work a long and consistent career in talk radio.

Louise wears poloneck, €9.99, H&M; earrings, €55, Capulet & Montague

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise wears poloneck, €9.99, H&M; earrings, €55, Capulet & Montague

Back in 2015, and a year after overcoming a cancer diagnosis and writing her memoir Fat Chance, McSharry, now 34, famously noted that she had her eye on Tubs’ radio slot in the longer term.

These days, McSharry is found helming her own show on the weekends on 2fm. Often billed as a John Creedon for younger listeners, McSharry has a natural curiosity for people, which bodes well for her radio career.

“I hate the idea of not being able to get involved in any conversation,” she says. “I like to know a little bit about everything. I’m genuinely interested in what people have to say.” Even her love of reality TV is consistent with her appetite for people’s stories, she notes.

McSharry may have been perceived as an overnight success that had arrived into RTÉ and plopped herself in front of the mic, but there were many hard yards up to that point, and even harder ones since.

Born in Dublin, Louise’s father died when she was three, and her mother Dee’s alcoholism took over her life. When Louise was seven, she, her mother and her brother Andrew moved to LA, where life was unpredictable for the youngster. McSharry tells a story about her mother’s boyfriend attempting to rob a gun shop, at gunpoint, while her family sat in the car outside.

Eventually, Louise and Andrew went to live elsewhere in the US with their aunt and uncle, Ruaidhri and Ger. They all moved back to Dublin when Louise was a teenager.

Career-wise, McSharry got her first break in Newstalk, where she worked for several years. She then moved to Galway for a time to work with iRadio.

“It was literally one of those things where the first time I sat down in front of a microphone, I was like, ‘this is it’. It felt like a calling.”

Louise wears poloneck, €9.99; hair slides, €9.99, both H&M; earrings, €32, Om Diva.

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise wears poloneck, €9.99; hair slides, €9.99, both H&M; earrings, €32, Om Diva.

Yet McSharry is the first to admit that her career has had as many fallow moments as fortunate breaks.

By 2010, paradise had been revoked after she was made redundant in iRadio, and it was devastating. Attempting to pivot away from her dream career, she studied for a qualification in psychotherapy and counselling, mindful that whatever happened, she would at least still get to talk to people every day.

“It was in the throes of the recession and I wasn’t really working,” she recalls. “Honestly, I was applying for jobs and felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere. And I felt like I had no choice but to pursue another option.

“That was probably my first experience of depression — a lot of days in bed, not really talking to anyone. I wouldn’t be overly dramatic about it but it was definitely a really bad time for me — as I’d been doing so well — and I found it really hard to pull myself out of it,” McSharry adds. “I found myself questioning all of my decisions in life, and as I was doing that, employment picked up. I learned a really valuable lesson — in this game, you can’t only have one pot on to boil.”

This succession of huge life moments has also given McSharry a singular insight into the human condition. Being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2014, she underwent treatment and recovery, just as her fan base was beginning to swell. It was important for McSharry to be forthright and authentic for those following her journey, and soon this played into her personal brand. If you want to keep it real, in other words, Louise McSharry is your go-to girl.

On writing about everything from sexuality to body-shaming with searing truthfulness in Fat Chance, McSharry says: “I don’t regret being candid and revealing. I can’t help it. That’s just who I am.”

Louise wears a rollneck, €27; jacket, €125, both Marks & Spencer; earrings €55, Capulet & Montague, capuletandmontague.ie

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Louise wears a rollneck, €27; jacket, €125, both Marks & Spencer; earrings €55, Capulet & Montague, capuletandmontague.ie

It’s been five years since McSharry’s cancer treatment. It’s not something she likes to dwell on. “I don’t want to be ‘Louise with cancer’ for the rest of my life,” she notes. “I want to say goodbye to that phase. I very much felt like my attitude at the time was, ‘I’m going to do what they tell me and I’m going to get better, and I’m going to move on’. That was my frame of mind the whole time.

“If anything, I have a different understanding of the kind of unpredictability of illness, and how we are all vulnerable,” she adds. “You can be living your life and all of a sudden, everything can change. And that’s something I didn’t really feel before. I feel more capable now. If it happens it, it happens again and I’ll deal with this, but I will keep going.”

McSharry has previously noted that cancer gave her a newfound appreciation for her body; something that had evaded her for much of her life. As a child and teenager, she disliked her physicality, before eventually coming to a much better place about body image.

““I’m not in a great patch at the moment,” she admits. “Last year, since I had my second child [Ted; she also has Sam, aged 4], I struggled a bit more with it. I had a C-section and just the shape of it changed. I don’t even really feel like I know it anymore, and I haven’t really comes to terms with it yet.”

For years, and especially after coming to terms with her dress size after recovering from cancer, McSharry was seen as an outspoken figure for body positivity. It’s a label that hasn’t necessarily sat well with her.

“It’s not my personal preference,” she notes. “If you look at the body positivity hashtag on Instagram, it’s usually all white women, maximum size 14, often not even size 14. I’m not trying to be a gatekeeper or arbiter of who can call themselves what, but the movement began with fat black women trying to make changes to the systemic discrimination they experienced. It seems to have gone so far away from where it started.

“[Within the body positivity movement], we’re sold this idea that you reach this stage of enlightenment, and then you’re good [about your body], and then it’s all sorted and you’re fine forever. And that’s just not the case.

“We live in a world that tells us, all the time, that our bodies are wrong. We are taught that fat people are lazy, stupid… not as good as everyone else. You’re never immune to that. Everyone is going to have good and bad days, and you can’t be like, ‘I love my body, I love my body, I love my body’, all the time.”

Rather, McSharry believes that body neutrality — the idea of liking yourself, irrespective of what the scales tell you — is a healthier way forward.

“At the end of the day, my dream is that I just don’t think about it,” she admits. “It’s taken up a huge amount of my headspace for most of my life, and I do view that as wasted time. Getting to a neutral place, after all the negativity, is a real challenge.”

Still, McSharry’s profile has provided some much-needed visibility in a media/celebrity landscape stuffed to the ceiling with skinny beauties.

“Yeah, I often wonder who I would be now, if I was growing up now?” she notes, referring the many examples on social media of plus-size women celebrating their bodies. “If I’d never gone on that first diet, I’d probably be much thinner now.

“At the time I was a teenager, you didn’t ever really see bodies like mine. There was no dissenting voice in terms of ‘this is the only acceptable way to be’. If I think if I had people like me on Instagram — and I know obviously Instagram can be very damaging for teenage girls — but if I’d been able to find girls who looked cool and fashionable and had bodies like mine, I think that would have been a real game-changer.”

During the tough times in her life, beauty products and makeup have become a saviour of sorts for McSharry. It all started when, as a teenager and recently returned to Dublin, she fell out with a group of friends.— “I didn’t really have a group of friends to hang out with so I spent a lot of time at home in my room,” she recalls, “I used to put on makeup, take it off, put it on, take it off again. I’d pick characters from films or magazine shoots and turn myself into that person. It’s always been a creative outlet for me.”

MAC cosmetics, she recalls, was the beauty gateway drug that did it for her: “I worked in a shop on Grafton Street, so I’d go to Brown Thomas and buy all these products. That was the brand that was really cool at the time. And then there was the Bobbi Brown Shimmer Brick, which I coveted for a very long time before I could actually afford it.”

Makeup took on a much richer, though no less creative, significance in her life as she underwent serious illness.

“I don’t know if I’ve been more grateful for my beloved products,” McSharry recalls. “I remember waking up the day after I got my head shaved and being more upset about it than I thought I would be, and trying to get up the courage just to leave the house. I was so grateful to be able to put on a bold lip or an eye flick. It made me feel braver, and more like myself. I mean, it’s our war paint. It goes back centuries.”

McSharry’s new beauty column for Weekend magazine is “the stuff of dreams”. And on our Zoom call, where most people’s appearances land on a spectrum between ‘haunted ghost’ and ‘shiny cabbage’, McSharry’s skin and eyes are very much ready for their close up (the good news is that we’ll likely be finding out how in the weeks to come).

Yet the shining eyes and flawless skin belie what has been a tough few months. Lockdown, McSharry notes, has been “one of the hardest times of my entire life, including cancer, including having alcoholic parents. It was so hard. I do know I’ve been very lucky though — we haven’t been impacted financially and my husband is still working, which we’ve been really grateful for.

“My son was just really unhappy for the entire thing,” she notes, referring to the first phase of lockdown that began back in March. “He is super social and wasn’t able to play with his friends. He’s really smart and was bored, and I felt like a total failure. I wasn’t able to entertain him in the way he needed to be. It was just exhausting. And during lockdown, I don’t think I had a nice word to say to my husband [Gordon Spierin, who also works in RTÉ].”

McSharry clearly adores her boys, but parenthood has been a challenge, and one that she is happy to talk through in her podcast, Real Talk For Real Mums. After giving birth to Sam, she struggled with post-natal depression, no doubt made all the more complicated by recovering from cancer, and the death of her mother Dee from cancer the year before.

“I was never formally diagnosed, but it took me until recently to feel completely right again,” she reflects. “No one prepares you for the shock of becoming a parent. I think I was a little bit resentful of the fact that I’d had chemo, then I had fertility testing, and the doctor said I probably wouldn’t get pregnant, and then I got pregnant really fast.

“I know that [post-natal depression] happens to lots of different women for lots of different reasons, but I think there was part of me that resented that I didn’t have any breathing time. So I lost two years of my life being sick, and then having a kid, which really impacts the way you live your life, I found that quite difficult. I also don’t like being off work, either, I find that really hard.”

McSharry, true to form, is determined to stay on the right side of industrious.

“I would like to do something with clothing,” she reveals. “I think there is still such a gap for stylish plus-sized and sustainable women’s clothing, and enough people have said it to me now that I’ve stopped feeling silly about saying it.”

The other plan that McSharry would like to put in motion is working alongside a charity, with young people living in difficult situations.

“I’m conscious that my life could have gone a very different way,” she surmises. “Had I been born into a different class, it would probably have been a very different life. I find it shocking so that so many people’s lives are written off before they’ve even had a chance to start them. The reality is, I’d have been in care if I didn’t have family around to take care of me. Trust me, I know that I’ve been very, very lucky.

Photography: Eoin Greally

Styling: Sophie Donaldson

Hair and makeup: Louise McSharry

The Louise McSharry Show is on RTE Radio 2fm Saturdays and Sundays from 9-11am