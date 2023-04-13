Louise McSharry: ‘If you are wearing makeup, and you’re not wearing blush, you are making a mistake’

While I absolutely believe you should do whatever you want with your makeup, whenever you want, there’s no doubt that the seasons impact my inclination when it comes to various colours and products. Spring always has me digging out my pastel palettes, and reintroducing colour to my face in a way I don’t usually feel inclined to do in the winter. I know I’m not the only one, as one of the biggest trends in makeup currently is toward a bright pop of pink on the cheek.

I know that some of you are about to move on to the next page, thinking, that’s not for me, but actually I think this is one of the most wearable makeup trends of recent times. In fact, I think it’s more than wearable. I think it’s gorgeous, and I think it looks good on everyone. Yes, I’m talking about you. Before we get into specifics though, I need to be firm on something. If you are wearing makeup, and you’re not wearing blush, you are making a mistake.

If you’re a regular reader of this column, then you know I almost never have a hard and fast line on anything in beauty. But truly, unless you’re a full-time committed goth who wants to intentionally look lifeless, you need some blush in your beauty routine. It makes you look young, fresh and alive, as well as emphasising your face’s lovely shape.

Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush, €41.50, brownthomas.com

If you’ve never used blush before, it might feel a little scary to begin with bright pink, but I assure you you’ll look great. On pale skin, a cool-toned pastel pink on the cheeks looks youthful and healthy, while warmer skin tones may want to lean towards peachy-pinks, and rosy and berry pinks look absolutely gorgeous on darker skin tones.

Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush, €33, boots.ie

When it comes to formula, there are many options these days, from powder to gel, liquids and creams. Three of the hottest pink blush products on the internet at the moment are Dior Backstage Rosy Glow (€41.50 via brownthomas.com), P-Louise The Cheek of It Liquid Blush in Bon Bon Baby (€17.95 via plouise.co.uk) and Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush (€33 via boots.ie) which is a powder formula.

P-Louise’s The Cheek of It Liquid Blush in Bon Bon Baby, €17.95, plouise.co.uk

All of these pack a punch when it comes to pigment and pinkness, but there is plenty of choice when it comes to pink blush, and you don’t need to break the bank. Milani Baked Blush (€12.49 via boots.ie) is an excellent product in any colour, but for a glowy pink look, choose Dolce Pink.

Milani Baked Blush, €12.49, boots.ie

Glossier Cloud Paint (€20 via glossier.com) in Puff delivers a natural-looking but undeniably pink flush. A little of this goes a long way, so a tube will last you ages. If you’re looking for a cream formula, check out e.l.f. Putty Blush (€7 via boots.ie) in Bora Bora.

e.l.f. Putty Blush in Bora Bora, €7, boots.ie

In terms of placement, recent makeup trends have encouraged people to apply blush to the top of their cheekbones and sides of their face for a lifting effect. I think this looks beautiful, but for a natural pink flush there’s still a lot to be said for applying blush to the apples of the cheeks.

Glossier Cloud Paint, €20, glossier.com

Apply little by little to avoid scarring yourself with too much product. But if you do find you’ve overapplied, use your foundation brush to soften the impact.

Something old...

West Barn Co Soap Brows, €17, mcsharrypharmacy.ie

West Barn Co Soap Brows is the product that brought fluffy, brushed-up brows back to the fore a few years ago. Since then, brow-holding products have exploded, and the market is full of them. Personally, I still feel there’s still something to be said for Soap Brows, which is essentially a hunk of specially formulated soap in a little tin, and when wet and applied with a spooly, will hold the brows in place. It delivers hold without any crispiness or excessive shine, and leaves the brows looking fluffy and natural. These days, the product comes in several formulations, from extra hold to a tinted option (€17 via mcsharrypharmacy.ie — no relation, by the way!) which delivers colour as well as hold.

... Something new

NYX Brow Glue, €9.45, lookfantastic.ie

NYX Brow Glue (€9.45 via lookfantastic.ie) is one of my favourite brow-holding products. It’s effective and inexpensive. Simply brush the product through the brows and they’ll stay where you put them. If you want a laminated look, press the hairs down flat. If you’d prefer something fluffier, let them dry as they are. NYX have now launched a tinted version of Brow Glue, which comes in four shades: warm brown, taupe blonde, cool brown and black brown. This is perfect if you’re a fair-haired girly who needs extra assistance in between tinting, or if you want a more filled-in.

Lost in Translation

If you consume skincare content of any kind, you’ve probably heard people referring to slugging. This practice essentially means locking in your skincare and the skin’s natural moisture by slathering the face with a thick or ‘occlusive’ petroleum as the last step of your routine (Vaseline, for example). While skincare experts largely approve of slugging, it’s best for skin that isn’t oily or acne-prone.