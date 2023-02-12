| 6.7°C Dublin

Looks like we made it: Four couples on how they keep the flame of romance aglow

Love and romance make the world go round, but the course of true love seldom runs smooth

Sinéad Crowe pictured with her partner Ana Silva at Adonis Flowers in the Liberties. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand
Colm and Aisling Kerr are still making each other laugh. Photo: Mark Condren Expand
Milan and Milena Orlovic rekindled their romance. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Lena and Des Hackett from Dublin are 60 years married. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

When Sinéad Crowe matched with Ana Silva on Tinder five years ago, she had been through the wringer emotionally. Her beloved 25-year-old sister Sharon died from cancer in 2010, and the marriage she embarked on at 23 had ended.

Sinéad Crowe and Ana Silva

“My ex-husband and I have remained very close friends and co-parent our sons, Ryan (14) and Liam (10),” says Sinéad (40), who is bisexual.

