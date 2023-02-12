Looks like we made it: Four couples on how they keep the flame of romance aglow

When Sinéad Crowe matched with Ana Silva on Tinder five years ago, she had been through the wringer emotionally. Her beloved 25-year-old sister Sharon died from cancer in 2010, and the marriage she embarked on at 23 had ended.

“My ex-husband and I have remained very close friends and co-parent our sons, Ryan (14) and Liam (10),” says Sinéad (40), who is bisexual.

Ana (38) came to Ireland from Gaia in Portugal 10 years ago as her sister Alda was living here. Ana was in the army in Portugal and was a volunteer fire brigade cadet. She now works as online operations manager for Chemist Warehouse.

After messaging each other for a while Ana decided to visit Sinéad in the shop she now owns, Adonis Flower Designers on Dublin’s Patrick Street, and they stopped for a chat on a bench in St Patrick’s Park.

“Ana is very attractive and I liked that she listened to me and got me straight away,” says Sinéad, who is from Bundoran, Co Donegal.

While Sinéad wasn’t sure if she was ready to be in a relationship, Ana felt differently.

“I felt it so deeply that the second time we met, I said, ‘I hope you know you’re going to marry me one day,’” she says. “Sinéad is very beautiful to me and has a great sense of humour and a cheekiness about her. Her heart embraces everyone but never seems to run out of space.”

Sinéad was grateful that Ana waited for six months until she was ready to become a serious couple.

“I knew she was worth it,” says Ana. “I’m very quiet and introverted and Sinéad is the light and life of a party. It’s like I found the other half I was missing. She is an amazing cook, and I have put on all the weight of love because she says ‘I love you’ with a home-cooked meal.”​

Sinéad proposed to Ana on that same bench in St Patrick’s Park, on the anniversary of the day they met three years earlier.

“I proposed because I felt that I had been so difficult initially, pushing her away with all my emotional stuff,” she says.

“Ana also proposed to me a few months later on a bandstand facing the beach in Connemara. She is my biggest champion and while I’m quite highly strung, she is the ‘calm constant’ in my life.”

Ana was also delighted to become stepmum to Sinéad’s children.

“They’re beautiful boys and I love them and am very proud of them,” she says.

Life threw up various challenges, including the pandemic and Sinéad developing sepsis after a hysterectomy. They married in August last year, holding their reception in Medley on Fleet Street a month later.

Two days after the party Ana developed a severe headache at work and collapsed. She was rushed to hospital, where she was diagnosed with a subarachnoid brain haemorrhage. She says she owes her life to her pharmacy colleagues and the medical teams at the Mater and Beaumont Hospital.

While there is a 50:50 chance it could happen again, Ana made a remarkable recovery, apart from ongoing headaches and a small tremor in her hand. “My brain function and cognition are perfect,” she says.

“Although she forgets to do the dishes a lot,” Sinéad teases.

Sinéad had emergency surgery two weeks later on her ovary so the women recovered together and are grateful for each other‘s love and care. They are blissfully happy, and have learned they can get through anything together.

“When you’ve been through so much, you really learn what your strengths are and what you can do to support one another,” they conclude.

Colm and Aisling Kerr are still making each other laugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Whatsapp Colm and Aisling Kerr are still making each other laugh. Photo: Mark Condren

Aisling and Colm Kerr​

When Aisling and Colm Kerr’s dream of having a family didn’t materialise initially, they feared the disappointment might take a huge toll on their marriage.

The charismatic pair first met in a pub in Celbridge, Co Kildare, in 1992, when they were aged 21 and 25, respectively. They chatted all night and the Leixlip woman liked Colm’s streak of wildness and great sense of humour.

“I was very attracted to Aisling as she looked amazing and was so elegant,” says Colm (54), who hails from Co Monaghan.

They began trying for a baby after they were married in 1996, and, when nothing happened, sought medical help in their 30s. They had five attempts at IVF that were sadly unsuccessful, and then reluctantly decided to stop trying. The stress of injections, hormones and disappointment was just too much to bear, but making that decision left them feeling bereft.​

They also worried that their marriage might not survive the disappointment.

“When you want children and it’s not happening, it’s very tough on your relationship,” says Aisling (51). “I often wondered what we would be like in our older years together. Would we sit there and resent each other or blame each other?”

Colm and Aisling had to find ways of dealing with the hurt hey felt, and got through it by “partying a bit” and throwing themselves into work and other projects.

“We had to separate a little to come together again, so for Colm, it was focusing on being in a band and, later, photography,” says Aisling. “For me, it was probably cooking and baking, being involved in a couple of charities and talking to my girlfriends.”

The pair credit their deep friendship with enabling them to get through their sadness and create a life that was different to the one they’d planned. They put their considerable energies into building up their creative communications company, ARC Studios, which gave them both great satisfaction.

When she was 44, Aisling’s beloved dad Matt passed away. Losing him, combined with the losses of other people dear to both of them, made the couple’s longing for a baby resurface.

“We realised that family is everything,” says Colm.

They decided to try again, knowing it wouldn’t be easy, particularly as they were now in their 40s. They went to Barcelona after a friend told them about Institut Marquès, a clinic offering unlimited IVF tries over a two-year period for a fixed fee.

After many tests and procedures, Aisling became pregnant twice but sadly experienced two losses.

She and Colm were thrilled beyond belief when they conceived their beautiful daughter, Darci, who was born five years ago. They were equally delighted when their adorable three-year-old son Mason came along when Aisling was 48.

“Darci and Mason are absolutely incredible and Colm and I are so happy,” says Aisling. “We’re so thankful for them and grateful that we are still together as a couple and can make each other laugh into our old age.”

Milan and Milena Orlovic rekindled their romance. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Whatsapp Milan and Milena Orlovic rekindled their romance. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Milena and Milan Orlovic​

For Serbian couple Milena and Milan Orlovic, love was even sweeter the second time around.

The pair met while studying veterinary medicine at Belgrade University in 1992 – or more precisely, at the swimming pool. Milan tried to flirt by asking Milena for shampoo in the communal showers, and she responded by squirting a large dollop into his hand.

“It was too much," says Milan, “so when she suggested I put half in her hair, I was caught in her web immediately.”

The pair began dating, and while Milan thought Milena was gorgeous and loved her energy, the fact he was a natural leader appealed to her. “Milan has the most beautiful eyes in the world, and when he looks at you, that’s it,” she says.

Their relationship lasted for four years, but Milena ended it when their paths began to diverge. Looking back, Milan admits he neglected the relationship in favour of progressing his career at that point, something he came to regret.

After the break-up, Milena went on to meet someone else. She got married and had a daughter, Tamara, in 2001, but the relationship ended a year later.

Milan was off working at various jobs and ended up moving to Dublin in 2003. He went back home to visit his parents in Belgrade the following summer and met friends from Milena’s hometown who updated him on the demise of her marriage.​

Eight years after they broke up, Milan found himself standing outside Milena’s apartment in Niš with their mutual friend. She came out covered in paint as she was decorating and Milan made a bold move.

“I had nothing to lose so I told her I had come to take her back to Ireland,” he says, admitting that his heart was pounding.

While Milena was taken by surprise, she agreed to go out for dinner the following day with Milan, and also roped him into helping with the painting. Feelings were renewed on both sides, but they took it slowly and carefully, particularly as Tamara was only three. Happily, the little girl took to Milan instantly.

“She asked me to call him one day, and I nearly had a heart attack when she asked him if he would like to be her dad,” says Milena.

Milan was very touched and when Milena came to visit him in Dublin in February 2005, he proposed to her on Grafton Street. They were married in Belgrade and in December 2005 Milena and Tamara moved to Dublin.

“I think those eight years of separation made us mature and we were able to love each other more deeply,” says Milan.

Tamara got a little sister when Neva was born in 2007, and the family live in Kildare. Now both 49, Milena works as a hospital carer while Milan has a garden design and landscaping company (their veterinary qualifications weren’t recognised here).

They’re great companions and while they have separate interests, there are plenty of things they enjoy doing together.

“I am very happy,” says Milan. “I love Milena and even if I don’t have anything else, I’m a winner. I feel like Novak Djokovic because I got my prize.”

Lena and Des Hackett from Dublin are 60 years married. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Whatsapp Lena and Des Hackett from Dublin are 60 years married. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Lena and Des Hackett​

Dublin couple Lena and Des Hackett have been together for an incredible 64 years and are still mad about one another.

“We feel very lucky that we are still here together at 86,” says Lena, who met Des at a dance in Barry’s Hotel on Easter Monday in 1958 when they were both aged 22.

It was Ladies’ Choice and she liked the look of him so she asked him to dance. He then bought her coffee and a biscuit – they didn’t drink as both had taken the ‘pledge’.

While Lena thought Des was handsome, he thought she was beautiful. “We got on very well as we both liked music and sports,” says Des.

They began dating and as he didn’t have a car initially, Des would return by bus to the city centre from Lena’s hometown of Crumlin after their dates. He would then walk the rest of the way home to Drumcondra.

While Lena worked in the sales office of Dublin Dairies, Des began working in his teens as a compositor printer for Independent Newspapers, publisher of the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent. He retired from there when he was 60.

Lena and Des were married at 25 and moved to the northside house they live in now. They are very warm people and have always enjoyed socialising with neighbours and friends. They tried to start a family but it didn’t happen, and they were overjoyed when they adopted their adored children, Paul and Eilis.

They were equally delighted when their two grandchildren, Niamh and Róisín, and a great-granddaughter Alexandra came along. “We’ve been very lucky,” says Des. “Lena has always been great at looking after the children.”

The couple have had a few health challenges along the way. When she was 16 Lena’s mother died of cancer and well-meaning relatives advised her not to cry to avoid upsetting her dad. She developed epilepsy a month later but has coped fine. Everyone knows not to panic if she takes a “little turn”, or petit mal seizure.

Lena feared losing her beloved husband Des when he had a brain aneurysm 14 years ago. “It was very worrying,” she admits.

Thankfully he made a full recovery, as did Lena, who has had two heart attacks in the past five years.

The pair say the secret to their long and happy marriage has been “give and take” and “letting one another live”.

Mind you, Des nearly got himself in trouble when they were first married. He told Lena he was going to a football match, but was rumbled when someone from her work saw him at the racing track.

He still likes to have the occasional flutter, which Lena doesn’t mind. “If he wins a few bob, he always gives me half,” she says. “Des is very thoughtful.”​

The pair love travelling, and visiting Australia to see relations is a particularly special memory, as are those of hosting great parties in their house.

“We both love celebrating as I believe that if you don’t celebrate special days, every day is the same,” says Lena.

Lena is very practical and good at calming people’s anxieties and she’s also a great cook. “She bakes great cakes, which gets me into trouble as I put on weight,” Des laughs. “Lena is a very good person and she looks after me very well.”

They both have great faith and Lena thinks that abiding by the church’s guidelines gives couples a good structure for keeping their relationship on track. She also believes that open communication is very important.

“We are good at talking things out as it’s important never to let the sun go down on your anger,” she smiles.