Lockdown 2.0: 15 mistakes I won’t make this time around, from boozing to banana bread

There’s a positive side to the prospect of a new lockdown. Aside from saving lives (obviously), it’s also a nice opportunity not to make the same mistakes as we made in the first lockdown. I’m not talking about mistakes on a societal level — though I’m sure there were a few — but on a personal level.

The banana bread binges, the nostalgic decisions to look up old acquaintances (Thanks, Normal People), the idea to end each day with a glass of red. No, I have decided that Lockdown 2.0 will be done right — no making the same mistakes again, no more…

Trying to Do It All

There’s been a lot of battle lingo flying around of late and I got firmly locked in an ‘I won’t let this beat me’ mentality with Lockdown One. Determined to prove my indefatigable spirit, I doubled down on home schooling, working from home, crafting, baking — determined to be WINNING. Except of course I didn’t really have an opponent and shadow boxed myself into a state of exhaustion. Motto this time is ‘good enough is good enough’.

Baking bread

I’m not going to lie, I turned out some very satisfying loaves during Lockdown One. But also some howlers and it just takes too long. Lockdown 2.0 will see me supporting my local bakery.

No more inane Covid chat

I just can’t deal with the self-loathing I induce every time I come out with phrases like ‘Who knows where all this will end’ and ‘it’s mad, isn’t it’.

Eating like Lockdown has no calories

Between the baking and a giddy sense of there being no rules in lockdown, I reached a point where I was throwing Lindt chocolate balls in my mouth like they were Tic Tacs. The result was that I gained more than a stone-and-a-half during the first lockdown. Lesson learned — normal life might be suspended, but normal eating rules still apply.

Ditching regular bedtimes

Lockdown One’s theme of ‘Nothing Matters!’ somehow crept into the kids’ bedtimes and it was hellish when we tried to get back to normal but our six-year-old still wanted to keep to a teenage sleep schedule.

Drinking like it’s Christmas

Surely these strange times are deserving of a treat? And so I toasted the survival of each day with a glass of wine or a G&T. My aforementioned weight-gain has well and truly opened my eyes on the flaws in this ‘treat’ mentality. I’m definitely doing myself a bigger favour if I stick to moderation, or abstinence, this time around.

Zoom

The awful angles, the weird lighting, the awkward pauses followed by everyone trying to talk at once. No, Zoom is not the silver bullet I thought would solve the issue of socialising with friends and family remotely, so count me out this time around, I’d rather have a good old-fashioned phone chat. And please, absolutely no quizzes.

Trying to understand it all

First time around, I carefully curated a list of medical experts to follow on Twitter and checked in daily with them, somehow feeling that if I assimilated enough knowledge on r-Rates and spread and vaccine potential then somehow I’d…what?...come up with a solution? There are enough people currently displaying their Facebook School of Medicine opinions online to assure me that there is no real point in a layperson like myself trying to digest all the information and come up with ideas on how to solve Covid.

Losing the run of myself ordering online

The 3D dinosaur cookie cutters, the pom-poms and googly eyes for crafting, the outdoor games set... all lying unused from March. There’ll be no entering my CVC number this lockdown.

Over-sharing on the neighbourhood Whatsapp group

We made plans for street parties and I shared self-penned poetry. Then someone else made a questionable joke and there was a lengthy video posted with some strong views... now we’re generally back to awkwardly looking at the ground when we collect the bins because no one can put anyone else’s name to the face and frankly — do most of us really have anything in common beyond living on the same street? Lockdown 2.0 will be about accepting that good neighbours don’t always become good friends.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Watching the news

OK, this might sound bad coming from someone who works in news, but when it comes to Covid, I think that constantly checking in with the latest news did my mental health no favours in the first lockdown. Yes, of course we all need to know what’s going on, but I got into an anxiety-inducing habit of having to check in multiple times a day to know the latest figures. This time I’m sticking to manageable doses of bad news.

Thinking ‘Now’s the Time!’

Now isn’t the time. I wonder how many people’s grand plans for Lockdown One — the book they were going to write, the home improvements, the life overhauls — actually came to fruition? My photo albums are still in disarray, the office shelves are not up and the books still in their boxes from when we moved house more than a year ago. I’m done with thinking I need to capitalise on lockdown like I’ve been given the gift of time. If anything, I have less time and any time I do have isn’t going to be spent creating a sunken seating area in the garden.

Opening up old lines of communication

Lockdown One somehow inspired a wave of nostalgia in me that prompted me to look up old contacts (I holding binge watching Normal People responsible for this). Now I’m stuck with half-finished, half-hearted email communications and a snubbed Facebook friend request.

Making plans

This makes me a bit sad to say, but with everything so unknown I don’t think there’s any point in trying to decide when my next holiday will be or when I’ll finally meet my new nephew. Right now, it feels more manageable to believe that it will happen — some day — but better not to place a date on when.

Expand Close Homemade banana bread / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Homemade banana bread

Banana bread

Lads, it’s not even that nice. Who do I need to talk to about making fairy cakes the official bake of Lockdown 2.0?