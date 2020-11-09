| 12.4°C Dublin

Living with narcolepsy: I have to take four naps a day

Cristín McNeill has type 1 narcolepsy, a neurological disorder that causes excessive sleepiness, sleep paralysis and hallucinations, and sudden loss of muscle tone. She lives in Maynooth, Co Kildare with her husband and five-year-old son, and is the owner of Willow Bridal Studio

Cristín McNeill. Photo: Tony Gavin Expand

As told to Katie Byrne

‘I started showing symptoms of narcolepsy in late March 2012, after my mother passed away very suddenly. She was 47 and she passed away in her sleep.

I was 23 at the time and her death was such a shock to my system that my body nearly went into shutdown mode. I had a bit of a cough already and I ended up with pneumonia. It eventually cleared but I was still experiencing fatigue and suffering from terrible insomnia, and I was nodding off without much prior warning.

I went to the GP and it was obviously chalked up to grief and depression, which I fully accepted. But then, three months later, I started to notice there was stuff happening to me that couldn’t be explained by grief, and I started experiencing symptoms of cataplexy, which is sudden loss of muscle tone in response to strong emotion.

