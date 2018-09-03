Liveline caller tells harrowing story of how her twin brother (51) lay dead for 12 weeks before police found him

A woman who spent her childhood in an Irish industrial school with her twin brother told the harrowing story today of how he died alone in Britain.

A woman who spent her childhood in an Irish industrial school with her twin brother told the harrowing story today of how he died alone in Britain.

Anne from Kilkenny told Joe Duffy on Liveline that her twin brother Joe (51), who was abused in the industrial school, was found dead in England on December 29, 2016.

He was found when police broke into his accommodation because neighbours had reported a smell emanating from the area. His body was so badly decomposed that it wasn’t possible to give a cause of death during the post mortem. It is estimated that his body had been lying in the accommodation for 12 weeks before it was discovered.

Anne told Joe Duffy today: “The two of us were placed in an industrial school… we had good times and we had bad times. There were lovely nuns and then there were cruel nuns, lovely lay persons working there, but there were some horrible people working there.”

“It’s very hard to get the picture of my twin brother being bet every morning for wetting the bed... It’s very hard to get that image out of my head.”

She also explained: “He was sexually abused.”

“They reckon he was dead from October, yes. He had a lot of mental conditions because of his abuse as a child… He never had counselling.”

“He was on drugs… when he was found, there was drug paraphernalia in the apartment, but they couldn’t say what his cause of death was. But to this day, I think that Joey (died by) suicide.”

“I was told apparently, a month before he died in October, that someone from the housing association had gone to visit him and Joey was in a terrible state, banging his head off the wall, begging for help.”

Anne and Joey were placed into the care of nuns in 1965 through a court detention order, she said. They never knew why they were placed into care. Their court documents simply said “lack of parental guidance”. Anne remembers being visited by her mother, but she died before Anne could ask her why they had been placed in care.

“I did meet my mother when I was younger. She’d come and visit maybe once a year but then she moved to England so we lost contact then.”

Sadly, after they left school, Joe moved to England where he lived a reclusive live, Anne said. She herself worked in a priests’ house, but later she discovered she was pregnant and she was moved to Bessborough mother and baby home in Cork.

“I had twins, two lovely girls.”

“The choice I had was to give the children up for adoption or they could be placed in care where I had been… in the same care system. After what I went through, and what my twin brother went through, giving them up for adoption was the only option I had.”

“I never knew about fostering, I knew nothing until a couple of years later when I went to the nun and said sister, can I have my twins in foster… [the nun replied:] ’Why would you want to do that to a child… the papers are signed now’…. I was told nothing,” she said.

Three weeks after her brother Joey died, Anne received news of her twin girls from Tusla. She was able to meet one of the girls for the first time shortly afterwards.

“There were two girls. One of them a lovely girl, has done very well for herself, married and everything.”

“It was lovely [meeting her], but it’s not like what you see on the television, Long Lost Families, hugs and kisses. It might be for some of them, but there’s an awful lot of mixed emotions. You give up those children as babies, and all of a sudden you walk into a hotel, scanning the corridor, the lobby area to pick out ‘I wonder which one is she?’… that is terrible for anyone to go through that.”

“I told her my story and she understood and thanked me for giving her the life she had. It was lovely, but it’s very hard to build a relationship. And the church is there saying ‘sorry for that’.”

“The other girl I haven’t met yet because she’s not ready to meet me yet, so I have to wait now until she’s ready to contact me.”

Anne is currently living in shared accommodation. She lost her own home after she was unable to make her mortgage repayments and the house was repossessed by the bank.

“I try to get on with my life. I took out a mortgage. Through no fault of my own – life changes for everybody – the house was taken off me. It’s like I’m standing still. I might get one in six years time, they told me.”

But she added: “I would like to able to have a roof over my head that I could call my own so that I could say ‘would yee like to come for dinner?’ because any time we meet up we end up going to a hotel for an hour to have a dinner.”

If you or anyone you know needs support call Samaritans on freephone 116 123, text 087 260 9090 (standard text rates apply) or email jo@samaritans.ie

