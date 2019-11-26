Liffey’s hidden voice ‘rough as a badger’s arse’, scientists find

The River Liffey has been a frequent source of artistic inspiration - from Jack Yeats's paintings to Anna Livia Plurabelle, the centre of Joyce's 'Finnegans Wake'.

And now, after a year of intense research, a team of scientists has managed to "sonify and vocalise" the river, by taking detailed mineral samples and transforming their findings into a musical score.

In short, they have unearthed the hidden voice of the Liffey, which as it turns out, lacks some of the majesty and eloquence Joyce may have attributed to it.

"When we listened to it, it was as rough as a badger's arse," said Sean Taylor, lead researcher of Softday.

