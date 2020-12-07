| 1.4°C Dublin

Life as an alcoholic: ‘I’d sit at home, alone, with two bottles of wine and wouldn’t remember going to bed’

Jennifer McKernan (38) from Castleknock, Dublin talks about the road to recovery from an alcohol and drug addiction that lasted 16 years

Jennifer McKernan says she now sees light at the end of the tunnel. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

As told to Amy Molloy

‘Two-and-a-half years ago, I broke down in my apartment and wanted to take my own life. There was no happiness inside me; I was a shell of a human being and the only thing I ate was grapes in liquid form.

People often have a preconceived idea about the type of person who suffers from alcohol and drug addiction, and someone from a good family, who went to a private school, doesn’t normally fit the bill.

Growing up, my mother constantly warned me that alcoholism ran in the family and this had me wary, for a while at least. I had my first drink when I was 17, but my addictive personality developed when I was much younger.

