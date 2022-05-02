Life as a wedding dance teacher: ‘Most Irish shy away from being the centre of attention’

“I remember when I was a little girl and my grade-school teacher asked us to share our parents’ occupations. I was so proud of being able to stand up in front of the class and tell everyone my dad was a dance teacher, because it was so different from the other parents.

Possibly due to babysitting costs, I spent a lot of evenings in his studio when I was staying at his house. He ran a lot of amateur competitions in Seattle too, so I was always around the ballroom dance scene and wanted to teach and perform as a career path.

In later years, I turned professional so I could dance competitively in Latin, partnering a local dance teacher in Seattle. That’s when I started teaching myself. But while I’ve always loved teaching ballroom and the interactions with my students, I found I preferred teaching part-time. Keeping my artistic endeavours separate gives me balance and control of my own schedule.

I came to Ireland in 2002 and I started working with First Dance a few years later. They specialise in wedding-dance lessons for couples. I work with clients who want a professionally choreographed dance routine, as well as students who just need some basic moves and general confidence for their big day’s first dance.

What drew me to working with wedding couples is that it’s a lot more flexible than running weekly classes. Plus, it’s just the absolute craic. And wedding couples are generally just the nicest people to work with.

Couples come to me with the song they’ve chosen. Sometimes they ask for my help in choosing between two or three songs and I’m certainly able to do that. Before the lesson I’ll have a listen and sketch out some ideas to bring to the hour. I tailor each couple’s dance to their song, dance ability, and the end result they are looking for.

We usually do between one and five lessons, depending on their needs and the choreography. But if a couple wants something very specific and the performance to be really polished, it can go to seven or eight lessons, or even more.

I teach lessons in the couple’s home, where they make space by pushing the table aside in their living room or dining room. We discuss the floor-size layout, so even if we are working within a tinier space than their dance will be performed, I can help them plan for these differences. Often my students don’t tell their friends and family that they’re getting dance lessons, especially if they are putting a lot of time into preparing their dance. They want to surprise their guests on the big day.

Read More

I think the idea of making the first wedding dance a performance for guests was imported from the US — the land of extroverts! Generally speaking, I think most Irish shy away from being the centre of attention. However, I’ve been able to work with some couples who were not afraid to let loose with their performance and choreography, which is especially fun to be involved with.

Expand Close Christina Offutt guides Bryan Jardim and Louise Martin through some first-dance moves for their upcoming wedding. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Christina Offutt guides Bryan Jardim and Louise Martin through some first-dance moves for their upcoming wedding. Photo: Frank McGrath

These couples want to entertain and they want to have a laugh. And some students really surprise me, in particular the fans of Strictly Come Dancing. I’ll give them a position to hit, and they get it before I even finish my sentence on what I’m looking for. Other couples come to me with an idea in their heads of what the dance should look like. I’ve been really amazed by some couples’ natural instincts.

However, most of my couples book lessons with me because they feel nervous about dancing in the middle of the floor when all eyes will solely be on them. They’ve been busy with all the planning and craziness of organising a wedding and then realise, ‘Oh my God, we have to dance in front of all our friends!’.

Because of this, much of my focus is instilling confidence in my students and keeping it as easy and accessible as possible for them, as they don’t have a lot of time to prepare and practice.

As a wedding dance teacher, my approach and teaching style has changed over the years. Looking back to when I first started teaching for First Dance, I was very regimented due to my ballroom studio experience.

I felt like the choreography should be a specific dance style, such as a foxtrot or a swing dance. Since then, I’ve done a complete 180. Sometimes I will teach a specific dance to use with a song, but these days I usually keep it much more loose with the dance footwork and rhythm, which simplifies the dance for the students.

I’ve worked with more than 100 couples, mostly in the Dublin area, and I’d say one of the most popular songs is the timeless Fly Me to the Moon by Frank Sinatra. One of my recent couples chose this song for foxtrot, which was wonderful to put together with them.

Some couples have quirky song choices. A favourite of mine from a few years ago was a dance to This Must be the Place by Talking Heads. The experience was very collaborative. The song is almost written like a poem, and the choreography was structured around the words specifically, with moves their closest friends would recognise uniquely as their story.

Sometimes I’ll teach specific dances taken from movies or TV. One of my couples wanted to work on a routine inspired by Pulp Fiction. And more than one couple has asked me to help them recreate the famous routine from Dirty Dancing — albeit with a safer lift at the end! I’ve even been asked to teach and prepare choreography from music videos by artists like Lady Gaga, and a dance scene from the TV show Ally McBeal.

The most performative dance creation I’ve done was for a couple who put on a show for their guests using the song Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon. The choreography was extremely playful, which required dramatic moves, storytelling and lip syncing the lyrics. I’m sure it gave them wonderful memories learning and performing the dance in front of their friends and it’s one of my fondest memories too. I love that couples trust me to prepare their wedding dance. It’s one of the most important days of their life and I get to be part of the entire preparation. It’s such a happy thing we’re doing together and it’s a brilliant feeling when it comes together.

Over the years, I’ve seen what a positive impact dance can have on people and how having that outlet can change their lives. My dream is that one of my wedding students will say, ‘That was so fun that I now want to take up dance classes’. I’d be so chuffed.”

firstdance.ie

As told to Katie Byrne