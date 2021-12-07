Life as a plastic surgeon: ‘The pandemic led to a ‘Zoom boom’ in surgery and dermatology’

‘A surgical registrar saved my life in Crumlin Hospital when I was two years old. I had a burst gangrenous appendix removed and he saw me on the ward that evening and spotted that something was wrong. He grabbed me in his arms and ran with me to theatre, where I had a cardiac arrest. I basically bled out and he opened my tummy and saved my life. Ever since then, I wanted to be a surgeon too.

Apparently I used to say, ‘I’m going to be a surgeon like Prem Puri’ when I was growing up. Then, when it came to making my CAO choices, I refused to put down anything other than medicine.

I qualified from Trinity College Dublin in 1999 but I studied for almost 20 years in total. I was working all the way along but there were always exams, clinical posts, surgical training programmes, research papers, fellowships… It’s a plod and of course you’re massively in debt when you take on all that stuff.

Today, there are two components to my practice. There’s the skin cancer component, which involves removal and reconstruction. And then there’s the aesthetic side of the practice, which includes breast reductions, brow lifts and non-surgical procedures like dermal fillers.

I also do a lot of ‘mummy makeovers’ [breast and abdominoplasty with liposuction]. I think women see that I’m a mum of four when they look at my website and they think, ‘She’ll get this, I’ll go to her’.

Mums can be a lot more inhibited by post-baby changes than we think. Initial consultations are almost like a therapy session and when it comes to intimacy with their partners, women sometimes say, ‘He hasn’t seen me naked since I had my last child’.

I’ve seen women whose bodies are really altered after just one baby — and a lot of it is purely genetic. They can look nine months pregnant forever if their core muscles have splayed to the point that they need a surgical repair.

If anyone is on the fence as to whether they should or shouldn’t go for something, I always say, ‘If you’re looking at it once or twice a day and it’s affecting your wellbeing, and if I can take that from you in a safe environment and do a good job, well then it’s worth doing’.

Because it’s mental health, it’s sexual health, it’s family health… [A procedure] makes you feel better about yourself and that then radiates out from you. It’s a worthwhile thing.

And besides, women give these things a lot of thought before they proceed. I’ve frequently seen tears from mums going into surgery, primarily because they think, ‘Oh God, what if I die? What about my kids? Am I going to be like Kanye West’s mum?’

To be clear, people don’t die under anaesthetic while having elective procedures. They are in such a controlled environment. Yes, I can understand their fears, but it’s analogous to a massive fear of flying.

The pandemic led to a ‘Zoom boom’ in surgery and dermatology. People are on Zoom endlessly and they’re critically analysing themselves. Also, a lot of people have saved up money, young people especially. A lot of them are now able to fund their own surgery, whereas before, their parents were funding it.

But it can lead people into a dodgy realm full of unqualified practitioners. I know the anatomy of the face but vessels aren’t always where you expect them to be. And stuff can happen — even in our hands, stuff can happen.

Practitioners can go blindly and cavalierly into those zones with a needle or a cannula with jelly in it. And it takes such a tiny amount of product to block off the blood vessel to your sight or cut off blood supply to part of your lip. It’s horrifying and, ironically, the people who are most brave about it are the least qualified.

Cosmetic trends come and go. These days, the trending look for the younger profile is the more ballooned effect. It’s almost like, ‘I can afford to do this so I’ve done it’.

But for me, Botox and fillers, when used correctly, are for structural support and prevention of ageing — as far as we can. It’s to prevent lines from getting stronger and deeper. The people I treat don’t want the Love Island look and they certainly don’t want anyone to see that they’ve had filler.

Plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures require an aesthetic sensibility. I guess, to be a good surgeon, you need to be able to construct in 3D in your head. A lot of it is being able to see the way it’s going to come together when you draw your markings. It’s almost like planning in reverse.

A surgeon called Harold Gillies developed a lot of the surgical techniques that we still use today. He was working with soldiers who had been totally disfigured in World War I, and a lot of the stuff he developed was based on geometry.

There is artistry involved too. If you talk to plastic surgeons, you’ll discover that a lot of us paint, or we would paint if we had any spare time!

I look forward to my day operating because I get into the zone. And it’s not that different to painting, in a way. When I do get time to paint, I find I can lose myself in the process.

I listen to music while I work because I can’t bear a quiet theatre. When I was doing my training I could never understand the consultants who worked in quiet theatres where all you could hear was the beep-beep of the anaesthetic machine. You’d be struggling to keep your eyes open!

Is there more acceptance around cosmetic surgery these days? There is and there isn’t. I think we are, as a nation, still very shy about discussing that kind of stuff. And it shouldn’t be that way.

In saying that, people are entitled to their privacy and everyone is different. We look at some celebrities and they’ve clearly had work done and they’re clearly denying it, but who cares? If their head space can’t get to the point where they want to tell other people, fine, that’s their head space. Do we care how many times a day they brush their teeth? No. Let’s move on.

On the other hand, I do a lot of breast reductions on younger women and I find they’re much more open about it. They recommend me to their friends and they share their procedures on social media.

I had a young woman in recently who had a procedure on her ears. Afterwards, I said to her, ‘When you go back to school, maybe you could reveal it little by little by pulling a little bit of hair back and nobody will notice’. She just looked at me like I was weirdo and said, ‘Well, they’ve seen the whole thing on Instagram…’

Part of our training is figuring out if a person is suitable for surgery and, yes, I’ve turned people away. Sometimes people can clutch at straws and they might seem vulnerable or desperate.

I had a woman in with me before who was determined that she needed a facelift but she just needed some sleep. People don’t usually bring in celebrity photos but would it be a red flag if it happened? Yes, definitely.

You learn a lot about a person and their support system when you do a consultation with them. And I feel so privileged that people trust me. They’re coming into an environment where someone will give them drugs to make them completely fall asleep, and then I will take out a knife! What an amazing trust that is.

But they’ve got to feel comfortable. I always say to people, ‘If you’re not leaving my office thinking, ‘Oh my god, this is kind of exciting’, then we’re on the wrong path.

Either I’m not the right fit for you as a surgeon or it’s not the right time in your life or you’re not doing this for the right reasons. Something is out of kilter and it’s not the right time to proceed. It’s got to feel right.”

As told to Katie Byrne