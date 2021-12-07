| 2.5°C Dublin

Life as a plastic surgeon: ‘The pandemic led to a ‘Zoom boom’ in surgery and dermatology’

Consultant plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon Siún Murphy says hours spent self-critically staring at Zoom screens sparked a surge in cosmetic procedures

Cosmetic surgeon Siun Murphy pictured at her consultation rooms at the Blackrock Clinic. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Siun Murphy

‘A surgical registrar saved my life in Crumlin Hospital when I was two years old. I had a burst gangrenous appendix removed and he saw me on the ward that evening and spotted that something was wrong. He grabbed me in his arms and ran with me to theatre, where I had a cardiac arrest. I basically bled out and he opened my tummy and saved my life. Ever since then, I wanted to be a surgeon too.

Apparently I used to say, ‘I’m going to be a surgeon like Prem Puri’ when I was growing up. Then, when it came to making my CAO choices, I refused to put down anything other than medicine.

