Life as a pet detective: ‘You have to do CSI-type stuff to find an animal’

“I’m originally from Hong Kong and we don’t see a lot of nature in the concrete jungle. The first time I had close contact with nature, I was 21.

I was studying French in university at the time and I went to France for a summer course. I stayed in the country with the family of a good friend of mine. His father was a vet and they were a real cat family. Looking back now, those 10 days changed my life.

I got into the whole cat thing and then, when I graduated, I got my own shelter cat, Larm Larm. He moved to Paris with me and then, later on, he came with me to Dublin.

I worked in banking when I first moved to Ireland and then, two years later, I started my own business. It was partially because of Larm Larm. He was a temperamental cat so I started to read a lot of books about cat behaviour.

I also began to notice that there were lots of foreigners living in Dublin. They travelled to Ireland with their cats and then they didn’t know what to do with them when they went back home to visit their family. So I started offering cat-sitting services. Then I studied feline behaviour and started offering behavioural therapy. My work as a pet detective is an extension of my cat business.

I came across this amazing woman in the US, a retired police officer called Kat Albrecht, who has more than 20 years of data on working with missing animals. I was fascinated, so I got in contact and asked if we could do one-to-one training over Zoom. There was already a pet detective in Ireland when I started. He specialises in dogs and I specialise in cats.

Pet detectives need to understand animal psychology, and they need to understand animals’ lost psychology. When animals get lost, they get freaked out, but how are they going to get freaked out?

So you have to ask people what their cat is like. Is he friendly? Is he shy? What is he likely to do in the case of stress? Is he going to be a hiding cat or a fighting cat?

We sit down with the person for an hour to do profiling and then, afterwards, we need to do CSI [crime scene investigator]-type stuff. We look at satellite images on Google and narrow down the high probability areas to focus on in the search. Then we need to calculate the speed of the cat and how far they can go and that gives you the surface area to search within.

According to Kat’s 20 years of data gathering, cats will be within a 500-metre radius, 75pc of the time. You will hear stories like, ‘My cat was missing for three months and he came back today’. He didn’t just come back. He was in the 500m radius and what probably happened is that someone saw he was lost and took him in. Then that person might have been careless and left the door open, and the cat came back to you.

When a cat goes missing, the first thing people do is go on Facebook. That’s mistake number one because the cat is probably within 500m and you’re wasting time going on social media when you should be going out in the middle of the night and looking in bushes.

I always say to people, imagine if your partner was missing. What are you going to do? You might go to the pub he always drinks in or call his co-workers. You wouldn’t go straight to Facebook, so why are you doing that with your cat?

I also send people tried-and-tested scripts for talking to neighbours. You don’t just knock on the door and say, ‘Have you seen Johnny?’ It’s the same as a police interrogation: you ask for certain information.

I work on about half a dozen cases a year, and I’ve had a lot of success in finding cats. But the behavioural side of my business is much busier. The last year has been particularly busy, for a lot of reasons. Some people went out and got a cat without doing their research and now they’re calling me, saying, ‘I don’t know what to do because the cat is doing this or that’.

And some cats haven’t been coping well with their owners at home. They need some time to themselves, which they usually get when everyone is at work. But now people are in the house all day and making a lot of noise and cats are freaking out.

I’ve seen so many anxiety cases in cats over the last year, exhibiting in peeing, aggression and over-grooming. My advice to people in this situation is to set up a cat room, whether it’s a spare room or part of a sun room or whatever. A quiet space where cats can go for just two hours a day makes such a difference.

Cats love to hide in boxes and things like that. Mentally, they need to hide to feel safe and secure. In recent years, I’ve noticed a lot of stylish, minimalistic interior design and there’s nowhere for the cat to hide. People come to me and say, ‘I don’t know why my cat is doing this’ and I say, ‘Well, I suggest you put in more hiding spaces’.

I don’t know if cats are smarter than dogs but they do love people differently. People often ask me — dog people in particular — how do you know your cat loves you? And I tell them the way I know is because a cat doesn’t need me. If a cat decides to leave, they will find another family, they will find shelter. How do I know my cat loves me? Because she didn’t leave. Every day she comes back because she chooses to. No one forced her.

People imagine I have lots of cats but I actually only have one now, Fa Fa. Larm Larm was with me for 18 years before he passed away on New Year’s Eve. He went out in style, just as the fireworks went off.

I’ve helped a lot of clients going through grief so I do understand the process and I’m not trying to cover it up. And working in the industry, I have lots of people I can call when I want to talk.

I’m going to find a replacement for Larm Larm, but I do believe this kind of thing is destiny. One day, when I’m not expecting it, a cat will just come into my life.”

See maowcare.com