| 9.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Life as a pet detective: ‘You have to do CSI-type stuff to find an animal’

Hong Kong-born Alice Chau-Ginguené is a Dublin-based cat behaviourist who also finds lost felines

Pet detective Alice Chau-Ginguené with her cat Fa Fa. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand

Close

Pet detective Alice Chau-Ginguené with her cat Fa Fa. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Pet detective Alice Chau-Ginguené with her cat Fa Fa. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Pet detective Alice Chau-Ginguené with her cat Fa Fa. Photo: Steve Humphreys

As told to Katie Byrne

“I’m originally from Hong Kong and we don’t see a lot of nature in the concrete jungle. The first time I had close contact with nature, I was 21.

I was studying French in university at the time and I went to France for a summer course. I stayed in the country with the family of a good friend of mine. His father was a vet and they were a real cat family. Looking back now, those 10 days changed my life.

I got into the whole cat thing and then, when I graduated, I got my own shelter cat, Larm Larm. He moved to Paris with me and then, later on, he came with me to Dublin.

Most Watched

Privacy