Life as a helpline volunteer: ‘Sometimes we get silent phone calls. People just want the company’

Psychology undergrad Aoife Casey is a volunteer for NiteLine, an anonymous service run by and for university students

Aoife Casey. Photograph by Gerry Mooney

As told to Katie Byrne

“I got involved in NiteLine in my second year of college at UCD. I remember seeing posters for the service around the campus and it really struck a chord with me. People can struggle in college for lots of different reasons and it seemed like a really vital service.

I did my interview in September 2018. They asked me why I wanted to be in the service and I explained that I was studying psychology and I was really interested in mental health. Plus, it seemed like a good way of getting involved in student welfare and well-being.

A month later, I started my training. At NiteLine, we’re trained in the Samaritans model of confidentiality, a non-judgemental attitude and non-directiveness, which means we don’t give advice to people. We’re just there to listen and help them come to their own conclusions.

