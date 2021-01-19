| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Life as a Covid contact tracer: ‘You’d be surprised by the amount of people who don’t know what a close contact is’

Colm O’Reilly (23), has been tracing Covid contacts for the HSE throughout the pandemic and says he has dealt with everything from abusive calls to suspected cases who insist they still need to fly overseas for work

HSE contact tracer Colm O'Reilly pictured in Cork. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision Expand

Close

HSE contact tracer Colm O'Reilly pictured in Cork. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

HSE contact tracer Colm O'Reilly pictured in Cork. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

HSE contact tracer Colm O'Reilly pictured in Cork. Photo: Daragh McSweeney/Provision

As told to Katie Byrne

“I knew as soon as Covid came to Ireland that I’d end up working in contact tracing. I graduated from UCC with a degree in Public Health last June. I’m doing a part-time master’s in epidemiology and I’ve always been massively interested in pandemics, in a weird, morbid curiosity kind of way.

I remember one of our lecturers talking about Covid back in December [2019]. At the time it was just this interesting thing over in China. Little did we know that half the class would end up working as contact tracers.

My classmates and I were approached by the HSE over the summer. The army trained us in because they had been doing contact tracing in the barracks since March. They set us up on Moodle — a virtual learning environment — to go over the scripts and the scenarios. Then we had one day on site and another week of online training. It was quite overwhelming in the beginning and really intense.

Privacy