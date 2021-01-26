Life as a compulsive gambler: ‘I was very good at lying to people to hide my addiction’

“The first ever bet that I remember having was €10 on a soccer player to score first. I was 14 at the time so I had to ask a friend of a friend to put the bet on for me.

I can still remember the player — it was Frank Lampard playing for England in an international match. I can still remember the goal — it’s like I’m looking at it now. The odds were 10/1 and I won €100. Winning €100 at the age 14 made me feel like I was made for life. ‘Sure, this is easy’, I thought. I just flipped €10 into €100 in the blink of an eye.

When I was 15, I started working in the local greyhound track in Youghal. At the time it was legal for minors to bet on the Tote, so I’d bet on races during work. It was only €1 here or €2 there but then, slowly, it became €5 or €10.

I worked 10 to 15 hours a week and I used to collect my wages of about €100/€120 at 7.30pm every Friday, before starting my shift. I remember collecting my wages one Friday night when I was 16 or 17. Three hours later, I didn’t have any wages left. I didn’t even have enough for a bag of chips on the way home.

Friends of mine worked at the greyhound track and none of them were too into betting. I would see them going home with their wages and it used to eat me up. I remember the self-ridicule that I went through. It became a familiar feeling over the next few years.

I went on to study politics in UCC but I probably spent more time in the bookies than I did in the lecture halls. I got a student grant of €6,000 when I was 21 and I ended up going to Las Vegas and losing money. The grant slowly dwindled away to nothing.

Read More

It didn’t really matter what I was studying or what I was interested in at the time. Betting was my main priority. I’d go to college in the morning, head to the library and start looking at the form and calculating how much I could win. Then I’d skip lectures and put assignments on the back burner.

I ended up dropping out of college. The gambling had a huge impact.

Two years later, I moved to London with my girlfriend [now-wife]. I got a temp admin job that didn’t pay very well; my girlfriend was in college. We didn’t have much money and any spare cash I had was lost in the bookies.

I’d make up the wildest excuses to my girlfriend, telling her stuff like, ‘I got taxed too much money’. Then I’d ask family for a loan and give them an elaborate excuse about payroll or some expense I wasn’t expecting.

I remember my friends came over to visit me in London for an NFL game. I had money in my pocket but I had an hour to kill before they arrived. In that hour I lost all the money I had for the weekend in the bookies. I had to ask the first guy who arrived for a loan of £20, and that went on for the weekend. That still bothers me today. It’s almost cringey.

I always had a ready excuse and I was very good at lying to people. But it got to the point where I just had enough. I had exhausted all avenues and I felt like I was torturing myself.

My girlfriend was really supportive when I finally told her I had a problem. It took me about 45 minutes from the point of telling her that I had something to tell her, to actually being able to say it. I think she thought I was cheating on her or something.

Then it took me about six months between admitting to having a problem and getting help. I kept kicking it down the road.

The last time I had a bet was January 15, 2014. We had been home in Ireland for Christmas and had just come back to London. It was always going to be a beans-and-toast month after the party season in Ireland.

I had £1 left and I went into the bookies and put a bet on with it. When the teller handed me back the slip I just threw it in the bin and walked out. I don’t know what it was. I think I just had enough.

When I got back to the apartment, I opened up the laptop and started a web chat with GamCare, a UK charity that helps problem gamblers. I said, ‘I’m not sure I have a problem but this is what is going on…’. Ten days later, I started a 20-week programme of one-to-one therapy sessions with one of their counsellors.

I found the therapy so helpful. I still do it now and I still find it life-changing. I wasn’t expecting therapy to help me get over the insecurities and self-doubt that I had. It gave me a bit more confidence to not use gambling as a self-destruct button.

It also gave me the confidence to pursue my passion for poetry and writing. I recently wrote a poem on my experience with problem gambling. There’s a line in it that goes: ‘I feel my mind eroding in this search for short delight. I feel myself self-loathing as I toss and turn at night’.

I was never thinking straight when I was gambling. And then, when I went to bed and I had time to digest it, I was kicking myself.

Compulsive gamblers get very little sympathy from people because it’s not a substance as such. And bookmakers aren’t doing enough to help problem gamblers. They actively want problem gamblers to come into their shops and online every day.

As for the very few people who do consistently win, the bookmakers won’t take their bets. They close down their accounts and they know who their runners are — the people who are putting on the bets for them. The bookmakers are cutting off the guys who are winning and keeping the guys who are losing.

Ultimately, the house always wins. It’s a cliché because it’s true. You hear people saying, ‘I’m going to keep a spreadsheet of my wins and my losses’, but when that starts to look a bit ugly they stop talking about it. Gamblers always paint the best picture of the worst scenario.

I’m now married with two kids, aged two and six. I work for an international medical devices company and we have our own home. There was a time, seven or eight years ago, when I never thought I’d get to this point. Now I can see a direct line from the day I sought help to where I am today.

I’m so grateful that I asked for help and started therapy. Looking back on it now, it’s as if I’m talking about someone else’s life.”