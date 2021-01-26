| 4.6°C Dublin

Life as a compulsive gambler: ‘I was very good at lying to people to hide my addiction’

Eoin Coyne (32) from Youghal, Co Cork developed a gambling problem in his early teens. He was 24 when he finally sought help and changed his life around

Eoin Coyne on Youghal beach, Co Cork. Photo: Michael MacSweeney/Provision



As told to Katie Byrne

“The first ever bet that I remember having was €10 on a soccer player to score first. I was 14 at the time so I had to ask a friend of a friend to put the bet on for me.

I can still remember the player — it was Frank Lampard playing for England in an international match. I can still remember the goal — it’s like I’m looking at it now. The odds were 10/1 and I won €100. Winning €100 at the age 14 made me feel like I was made for life. ‘Sure, this is easy’, I thought. I just flipped €10 into €100 in the blink of an eye.

When I was 15, I started working in the local greyhound track in Youghal. At the time it was legal for minors to bet on the Tote, so I’d bet on races during work. It was only €1 here or €2 there but then, slowly, it became €5 or €10.

