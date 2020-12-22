| 2°C Dublin

Life as a Christmas elf: Many kids have told me that this Santa visit is their first proper day out since Covid

Jason Francis (21) from Dublin has been Santa’s little helper for the last five years

Jason Francis is an elf at the Santa experience at Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Jason Francis is an elf at the Santa experience at Airfield Estate in Dundrum, Dublin. Photo: Frank McGrath

In conversation with Katie Byrne

“I never set out to become an elf. It happened by chance. Five years ago my friend was working at a Santa experience in a Dublin shopping centre. I showed up one day to visit my friend and all of a sudden I got talking to the owner and got the gig.

The following year, I saw a job advert that Airfield Estate posted on Facebook. I sent in a photo of me as an elf to stand out from the crowd and I’ve been working with them ever since.

Because of Covid, this year’s experience involves individual visits to Santa for family pods of six. In previous years, it was a group experience. There would have been 20 to 25 kids in one room at a time and they’d always be the same sort of characters: Two or three really brave kids who are really loud and will talk to Santa for 20 minutes. Kids who are in awe and completely shocked and who are just smiling. Kids who are really shy and don’t know what’s going on. And then the kids who are just crying in the corner.

