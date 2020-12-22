Life as a Christmas elf: Many kids have told me that this Santa visit is their first proper day out since Covid

“I never set out to become an elf. It happened by chance. Five years ago my friend was working at a Santa experience in a Dublin shopping centre. I showed up one day to visit my friend and all of a sudden I got talking to the owner and got the gig.

The following year, I saw a job advert that Airfield Estate posted on Facebook. I sent in a photo of me as an elf to stand out from the crowd and I’ve been working with them ever since.

Because of Covid, this year’s experience involves individual visits to Santa for family pods of six. In previous years, it was a group experience. There would have been 20 to 25 kids in one room at a time and they’d always be the same sort of characters: Two or three really brave kids who are really loud and will talk to Santa for 20 minutes. Kids who are in awe and completely shocked and who are just smiling. Kids who are really shy and don’t know what’s going on. And then the kids who are just crying in the corner.

The group set-up was great because once you have the kid who is that loud character, he generally gets all the kids who are a little shy more comfortable with Santa.

I’m 6’2”, which is very tall to be an elf. The kids will ask why I’m so tall and I have to explain that it’s a South Pole thing. Others notice my ears because all the elves in movies have pointy ears.

Then you’ll have some kids who ask you to ‘show your true form’. I have to explain: ‘Santa Claus doesn’t let me change into my true form.’

I tried out different accents when I first started working as an elf but there was so much going on that it often went off track. And kids are so smart — they’ll catch you straight away on stuff like that.

I do change the tone of my voice, though, by making it more high-pitched. After a long shift I find I talk to my friends and family in a more soft-toned, polite way. And I’ll call them ‘buddy’ or ‘sweetheart’.

Over the years the things I ask the kids and the stories I tell them have changed. At the very beginning, I would say, “Hi guys, how are you doing!” to every child. There was no subtlety, no reading of the situation.

I’ve since learned that every kid is completely different when they first walk up to you. They each have a perception that is so unique depending on their mind and how their parents have talked to them.

I’ve also realised that it isn’t always immediately obvious when a child has special needs or behavioural issues. So I’ve learned to read how kids act around me and then I’ll know if I need to change the tone of my voice or get down to their eye level.

This year we got an email from a parent thanking us and saying how Santa was able to adapt to her child’s special need. We didn’t know the child had a special need but Santa obviously recognised it.

We also have a day every year for children who are deaf and hard of hearing and children who have autism. We slow the whole experience down and take away any harsh noises. Those days are always extra special for me because a lot of those kids wouldn’t normally get to see Santa Claus.

Being an elf is the thing I look forward to most out of all of the jobs I have, but it has its occupational hazards too.

Manoeuvring in the costumes is one of the biggest challenges. Sometimes we wear lederhosen which always suit the costume, but all of a sudden you have to move 200 presents for Santa and the pants are starting to rip and the buttons pop off.

Nobody is surprised when I tell them I work as an elf. Everyone says, ‘yeah, that makes complete sense’. In secondary school, I was always the one that people stuck in front of a camera or on the stage when there was a parents’ night or something like that. I’ve always been an outgoing person.

I really buzz off people in general — but with kids you get this extra buzz. And there’s a chance they’ll remember you in their adult life.

When I applied for the job in Airfield, they wanted to get a sense of my personality more than anything else. The interview wasn’t one-on-one. It was a group interview where the whole time you’d be with other people and you’d have to be social and chatty. They wanted to get a good look at how we interacted in groups.

In later years, when I helped set up the interviews, I was watching how people chatted in the groups, who made friends and who was just quiet in the corner.

I’m studying advertising and marketing in college but you’ll find that a lot of the people who work as elves have a big connection with kids. We get a lot of early nursing students and primary school teachers.

A lot of kids who have come to see Santa in Airfield this year have said that this is their first proper day out since Covid. You don’t realise that a lot of kids didn’t leave their homes at all during lockdown.

Then there’s the families that planned to come to see Santa with their grandparents so they quarantined for 14 days on both sides so it would be safe for everyone involved.

A lot of the kids are seeing their grandparents for the first time since lockdown. And they’re just so in awe of the fact that they’re finally able to go out again.

We’re flat out busy this month but I enjoy looking back at all the memories and the kids’ laughter. When you see families that are happy and content, it just makes your day.”