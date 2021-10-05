| 8.5°C Dublin

Life after social media: ‘I’ve realised people don’t need to know everything about me’

Platforms like Facebook and Twitter provided a lifeline for millions during lockdowns, yet others felt compelled to disconnect. Andrea Smith speaks to people who deactivated their accounts over the last 18 months — and never looked back

Emily Foley says her entire day was consumed by being on social media. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision Expand
Claire Fullam took a six-month break from Instagram after her address was shared online. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Gráinne Walsh has more time now to spend with her real friends. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Like most 22-year-olds, Emily Foley from Galway spent a lot of time watching TikTok videos and following online influencers during lockdown. Yet at the start of the summer, after getting accepted on to a college course in Cork, she decided to give up social media for good.

I had it all, including TikTok, Instagram and Facebook,” she says. “My whole day was consumed with it, but I wasn’t learning anything valuable.”

Emily found that Instagram affected her adversely, as she feels it places huge expectations and pressure on girls her age to look a certain way. She has far less FOMO these days, she says, and she’s no longer comparing herself to others.

