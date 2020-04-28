| 7.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Let's get digital: The clubs surviving by moving online

From weekly choir practices to competitive cycle races, being digitally connected has allowed these enthusiasts to keep up their hobbies

Screen team: Louise McDonnell enjoys a practice with her choir, the Moy Singers, online Expand

Close

Screen team: Louise McDonnell enjoys a practice with her choir, the Moy Singers, online

Screen team: Louise McDonnell enjoys a practice with her choir, the Moy Singers, online

Screen team: Louise McDonnell enjoys a practice with her choir, the Moy Singers, online

Kathy Donaghy

When Kieran 'Duey' Doherty closed his family restaurant on Donegal's Inishowen Peninsula, he asked himself what could he do to connect with his customers and his community. The answer was simple: bake bread.

Kieran, a trained chef, who runs Nancy's Barn in the Atlantic coastal village of Ballyliffin, made a makeshift studio from his restaurant and using his mobile phone, began delivering online cooking demonstrations.

While his customers couldn't come through the doors to break bread together, they could still come inside and be treated to his home made soda bread and Guinness and beef stew.