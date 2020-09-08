'Learning to read as an adult has given me confidence'

Lisa Banks hated school as a child. Relentlessly bullied, left behind in an overcrowded classroom and struggling with the workload, she left the class of her school in Dublin's Clondalkin one afternoon a few days after starting first year of secondary school and effectively ended her education.

"When I look back on it now, we were from a disadvantaged area," Lisa, who now lives in Kilkenny, reflects. "I was told one day I had the wrong uniform and that was it. I never went back."

It was only much later that Lisa realised that an underlying condition might have hampered her learning. "I suspect I might have had ADHD or learning difficulties. It always took me ages to memorise things.

"I never blamed the teachers - they were dealing with that they had," Lisa continues. "It was an overpopulated area so it was easy to be let go through the cracks. In fact, I never blamed the staff for it. It's those that are over them are the ones with the rules.

"I don't understand how you could be let go through school and have that happen to you. It still happens to this day, if you don't get the additional help you need. And if you do need additional help in school, it shouldn't be as expensive as it is.

Lisa left school with big dreams to work in the caring professions, yet with below-par literacy levels and spelling, it would turn out to be a challenging road.

"I took an SNA [special needs assistant] course but because my husband did all the physical paperwork for me, I felt I could never become an SNA," Lisa says. "I'd love to be a youth reach worker but I know I'll never be because of my spelling."

Lisa's literacy challenges impacted everyday life in small, niggling ways, too. Her husband would help her fill out forms and would help their children with their homework.

"There's no way I could have read out loud," she admits. "I'd skip a word if I didn't know it. I couldn't read storybooks to my kids, I'd work off the pictures. If my husband, who usually read the stories, worked nights, there wouldn't have been stories. My kids knew certain things [about my literacy challenges] because I'd ask them how to spell certain words, but they didn't know the extent of it.

"To this day, when I go down to my daughter's school, I feel like I'm being spoken down to," Lisa adds. "You were always afraid to pronounce a word properly, in case you looked ridiculous. Your confidence is taken away from you. It's also really hard to get a job without a qualification behind you."

Even though reading and writing is part and parcel of modern life, Lisa is certainly not alone in her struggles.

In a recent OECD Adult Skills Survey, the Central Statistics Office interviewed 6,000 people aged 16-65 in Ireland and assessed their literacy, numeracy and ability to use technology to solve problems and accomplish tasks.

The results found that almost 18pc, or one in six Irish adults, are at or below level one, the lowest level on a five-level literacy scale (at this level a person may be unable to read basic text). This is a 4pc improvement from the last survey of adult literacy that took place in 1995.

In terms of numeracy, the survey shows that one in four Irish adults are at or below level one for numeracy, meaning they may be unable to do simple sums.

There are several reasons why people report literacy and numeracy challenges. Many have left school early, or simply didn't find school learning suitable to their own needs.

There is also a stigma attached to low literacy and numeracy skills. Often people feel too embarrassed to return to learning, and go to great extremes to hide their difficulties from their friends and family.

"If there's one thing we learnt during the pandemic, it's that many people struggled with understanding and accessing information," says Clare McNally from the National Adult Literacy Agency (NALA).

"Those with low literacy, without access to technology or digital skills had the greatest difficulty supporting their children's learning, were often the hardest to reach with correct information, and felt isolated. Indeed many callers to our helpline simply wanted help using technology to stay in touch with family. The good news is that there is lots of free support available."

Keen to improve things, Lisa eventually approached the Kilkenny and Carlow Education and Training Board, and sought out adult literacy classes.

Taking the first step, she admits, wasn't easy. "A friend in Kilkenny asked me to go down to the centre one day to see what it's like. And they were brilliant. If you're not good at something, you're not judged for it. I'm even older than one of the tutors, but you don't feel that. You just feel friendship."

To her delight, Lisa can read with her three-year-old grandson, but among the biggest transformations is Lisa's confidence. "I love talking and debating with other people about current affairs," she enthuses." I'd never have gotten involved in anything like that before - I didn't understand how the government ran. When they talked in the Dáil, I didn't have a clue. But now being able to read Facebook or a newspaper, I can think about what I say before I say it."

Much like Lisa did, Greystones native Lee Mitchell struggled greatly in school. He had difficulties with spelling, and wasn't confident in writing.

"I remember you'd get something wrong, be told to do it again, and you wouldn't be shown what way to do it," he recalls.

"You don't realise how much you need it," he says. "Going to banks, going to the doctors, even writing out birthday cards. There are a few people you'd open up to and trust enough to ask for help, but most of the time you're trying to hide it."

Lee took a job in construction, and ended up having a workplace accident 10 years ago. His literacy challenges surfaced in the doctor's office, and the GP made a call on his behalf to the Bray Adult Learning Centre, part of the Kildare/Wicklow Education and Training Board. The phone call would effectively change his life. "I always wanted to go back to the classroom, and it wasn't really until the accident that I got the time to do it," Lee recalls. "It was nerve-racking walking through the door for the first time, but as soon I went inside, I felt right at home."

At the National Adult Literacy Agency, phone tutors can help adult learners not just with reading, writing and spelling, but filling in forms, understanding health information and understanding financial information.

Lee started working on his spelling and reading in one-to-one classes, before graduating into group learning.

After attending the National Learning Network in Bray, he thrived so much that he became member of the NALA Board and the student subcommittee. He was also able to fully indulge his love of crime novels.

"No one is ever a lost cause, and it's never too late," Lee emphasises.

"Adult education is so different to the school experience that some people remember. My advice is, just go into one of the centres and see how you feel. Making that first phone call is hard, but absolutely worth it."

Today is International Literacy Day. If you are affected by literacy or numeracy challenges, contact the National Adult Literacy Agency Freephone 1800 20 20 65, or Text LEARN to 50050 and NALA will call you with more info and set you up with a distance learning tutor