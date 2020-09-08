| 16.2°C Dublin

'Learning to read as an adult has given me confidence'

With International Literacy Day taking place today, Tanya Sweeney speaks to two Irish adults who struggled at school but have now found support

New lease of life: Lisa Banks says she is delighted she can now read with her grandson, thanks to adult literacy classes Expand
Back to school: Lee Mitchell Expand

Tanya Sweeney

Lisa Banks hated school as a child. Relentlessly bullied, left behind in an overcrowded classroom and struggling with the workload, she left the class of her school in Dublin's Clondalkin one afternoon a few days after starting first year of secondary school and effectively ended her education.

"When I look back on it now, we were from a disadvantaged area," Lisa, who now lives in Kilkenny, reflects. "I was told one day I had the wrong uniform and that was it. I never went back."

It was only much later that Lisa realised that an underlying condition might have hampered her learning. "I suspect I might have had ADHD or learning difficulties. It always took me ages to memorise things.