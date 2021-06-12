Late lesson on plugging-in shows how we picked our own pockets

I think it is fair to say I have been fairly cynical about plug-in hybrids.

My main criticism has been that while taxpayers underwrote the purchase price by thousands (€7,500 at one stage of our Government’s largesse), no one could possibly check that the cars were used for purpose. And that purpose was to charge the larger plug-in battery so you could commute 40/50km on electric power only.

It soon became evident that many buyers didn’t stick to their end of the deal. So we had cars with claimed official consumption figures ranging to 200mpg and beyond that were, in reality burning up petrol and costing everyone more to run. The Government, in line with other EU countries, has finally copped on and is cutting incentives.

The only thing is that, as usual in a blanket policy decision, the good get churned with the bad.

And for a while the other morning I was one of the good.

I had the pleasure of driving a car that my planning and driving transformed into one of the best examples of how a properly managed plug-in hybrid can work.

The Cupra Leon is a stylish, roomy small-family car and one variant of it is its plug-in (PHEV).

On our ‘commute’ we left Barna, Co Galway, and drove to visit Padraic Pearse’s cottage in Rosmuc a distance of 52.2km. I drove at a moderate pace. The electric charge, courtesy of The Twelve Hotel, lasted most of the way. Just 0.2 litres of petrol was consumed. A big lesson in what could be.

Powered by a 1.4-litre petrol engine, there is 245hp on tap and a DSG automatic transmission. Road tax is €140. The hatchback costs €41,210, the estate €42,060. Both include the €5,000 SEAI grant for now.