| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kurdish hurler Zak Moradi: ‘People need to appreciate life a lot more and appreciate what this country does for us’

The GAA star on growing up in a refugee camp, self-reliance, and his joy at arriving in Ireland

&lsquo;I helped my parents and I never had to rely on them,&rsquo; says Zak Moradi Expand
Zak Moradi has played hurling for Leitrim and Thomas Davis Expand

Close

&lsquo;I helped my parents and I never had to rely on them,&rsquo; says Zak Moradi

‘I helped my parents and I never had to rely on them,’ says Zak Moradi

Zak Moradi has played hurling for Leitrim and Thomas Davis

Zak Moradi has played hurling for Leitrim and Thomas Davis

/

‘I helped my parents and I never had to rely on them,’ says Zak Moradi

Ciara Dwyer

Zak Moradi (31) was born in a refugee camp in Iraq. His parents spent almost 20 years living in Al Tash, a refugee camp for Kurdish people outside the Iraqi city of Ramadi.

The third youngest of 11 children, Zak and his family relocated to Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, in 2002. They later moved to Dublin. He played hurling for Leitrim and now plays for Thomas Davis in Tallaght. He works in a pharmaceutical company and lives in Dublin. ​

More On People & Culture Magazine

Most Watched

Privacy