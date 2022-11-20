Kurdish hurler Zak Moradi: ‘People need to appreciate life a lot more and appreciate what this country does for us’

Zak Moradi (31) was born in a refugee camp in Iraq. His parents spent almost 20 years living in Al Tash, a refugee camp for Kurdish people outside the Iraqi city of Ramadi.

The third youngest of 11 children, Zak and his family relocated to Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim, in 2002. They later moved to Dublin. He played hurling for Leitrim and now plays for Thomas Davis in Tallaght. He works in a pharmaceutical company and lives in Dublin. ​

Tell us about your childhood growing up in a refugee camp.

We didn’t have anything. We played football in our bare feet and we had the same pair of runners for four years. If they got ripped, we’d get them fixed and off we’d go again. Everyone on the camp was the same.​

Life was very basic. Explain.

We lived in a mud hut which we had built ourselves. There was no running water and you only had electricity for two hours a day. We didn’t know any different.​

Choose three words to describe yourself.

Easy-going, chatty, and I’m always there if someone needs help.

What were your first impressions of Ireland?

It was like coming into heaven, like coming out of a fire and going into cold water. It was a different world – the people, the greenery and the beautiful scenery.​

Why hurling?

I think it annoyed me that I couldn’t hit the ball. It was a hard game to play and I wanted to challenge myself. I got more enjoyment out of it.​

When you experience such poverty, how does that affect your life?

I think it makes you appreciate life more and appreciate how lucky we have it here compared to other countries. My dad was a farmer, he had a car when he was 16, and he was also studying.

My parents had everything and they lost everything. So they had to rebuild their lives. I had nothing, so it made me work harder. I always had two jobs until I could buy my own place. Not many people can buy their own place on their own in Ireland, and I did that.​

You remain upbeat, even with rising prices.

I know heating and electricity are going up but no one will ever die of hunger in Ireland. There are always charities. Even in the poorest areas, 90pc of people drive cars and are able to insure them. I always say, if you want work, there is work out there.​

What drives you?

I had to build my own life and get a job when I was 16. I didn’t rely on pocket money from my parents. And I kept it that way. I helped my parents and I never had to rely on them.​

Best advice given?

Work hard, get your own place and don’t be relying too much on other people. Rely on yourself.​

Best advice you give?

People need to appreciate life a lot more and appreciate what this country does for us. If you are not working, there is social welfare or you can get a HAP Scheme. The country is good at looking after people. There is none of that in the Middle East, well not where we came from anyway.​

Expand Close Zak Moradi has played hurling for Leitrim and Thomas Davis / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Zak Moradi has played hurling for Leitrim and Thomas Davis

What does the GAA mean to you?

It means everything to me. It’s like being part of a family, of a community. It unites people.

Tell us about someone who inspired you and why?

My dad. He kept the whole family together. For him, it was like, ‘we are all going together or we’re not going anywhere’. If anyone got married, we could have ended up in different parts of the world.​

Did your father’s death change you?

It’s sad, but that’s the thing with life. You just have to enjoy life because you just don’t know. He went to sleep and never woke up.​

What’s it like being a hurling coach?

You have kids at 10 years of age and then 12 years later, they are playing in seniors. It’s a great feeling when we end up playing with them at adult level.​

What do you do for laughs?

I still play a bit of hurling. I go down to Leitrim for a few pints in town with the lads. I have a few drinks and date a few girls.​

‘Life Begins in Leitrim – From Kurdistan to Croke Park’ by Zak Moradi with Niall Kelly (Gill Books) €22.99 has been nominated for the An Post Sports Book of the Year. Winners to be announced on November 23.