Kids sing ‘Crazy World’ to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day

Triona’s Tots have released a delightful video ahead of World Down Syndrome Day, in which various kids sing along to “Crazy World” by Aslan.

The organisation acts as a sort of preschool for children with Down Syndrome, and helps them prepare for the school system while also connecting parents.

Adrienne Preston used to take her daughter, Mia, to Tríona’s Tots before she entered primary school.

“I used to go to that every week and like it was great even just to meet other parents that are in the same situation as ourselves,” she said.

“And we made great friends as well.

“It was set up by three mothers: Jan Glover, Collette Maguire, and Triona Cussen. And the three of them have children with Down Syndrome as well, and they set the group up, and we would meet every week.”

Although Ms Preston’s daughter is now five years old and has entered primary school, she still participated in their video for World Down Syndrome Day this year, alongside Mia and her husband David.

“This our third year doing the video,” she said. “It’s just to celebrate World Down Syndrome Day, as I said it’s on the 21st of March.

“That date was picked because it’s the 21st chromosome which is tripled, so 21 and 3, and that’s Down Syndrome.

“It’s not for charity, we just wanted to do it just for awareness, and show how great our kids are and how much we love them.”

Ms Preston also discussed how Mia was affected by the school closures due to the lockdown in January.

“She [Mia] would have been in a routine for school, and then obviously with the lockdown then, completely out of the routine then,” she said. “So it’s like starting again.

“She just went back on Monday. It was like starting again in September you know, she was a bit uneasy going in, but we’re sort of getting better as the week goes on.”

In a statement, Triona’s Tots said that: “’How can I protect you in this crazy world’ is a sentiment we all know too well, but never more than this year.

"We have all strived to ensure our children were firstly protected and kept safe from the virus but the reality of missing out on vital services such as speech and language, physio therapy, occupational therapy and school was certainly an additional challenge.

"We know it has been a hard year trying to ensure our kids are still reaching their potential but for the most part our children have continued to astound us and have held their own and as you can see they are all in great form singing, signing and dancing away.”

On a final note, Ms Preston hopes that World Down Syndrome Day can raise awareness that people with Down Syndrome should be treated like anybody else.

“They’re like any other child,” she said. “They might need a little longer to learn things, but they’ll get there.”

