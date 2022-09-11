| 10.9°C Dublin

‘Kids shouldn’t have to turn into adults before their time’ - Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba on growing up in Direct Provision and taking part in Ultimate Hell Week

Having spent much of her childhood and teenage years “standing still” in direct provision, outgoing Miss Ireland Pamela Uba is now ready to chase her dreams

&quot;Kids shouldn&rsquo;t have to turn into adults before their time, d&rsquo;you know?&quot; Pamela Uba wears slip dress, €39.99, New Look, Jervis Centre, D1. Picture by Alex Sheridan Expand
Pamela Uba wears top, €14.99; vegan leather trousers, €27.99, all H&amp;M. Picture by Alex Sheridan Expand
Pamela Uba wears top, €14.99; vegan leather trousers, €27.99; boots, €39.99, all H&amp;M. Picture by Alex Sheridan. Expand
Pamela Uba wears dress, €27.99, H&amp;M. Picture by Alex Sheridan. Pamela Uba photographed for Life magazine by Alex Sheridan Expand
Pamela Uba wears trench, €69.99, Bershka, Jervis Centre, D1. Picture by Alex Sheridan Expand
Pamela Uba wears: Shirt, €9.99; knit vest, €9.99; skirt, €39.99; boots, €39.99, all H&amp;M. Picture by Alex Sheridan. Pamela Uba photographed for Life magazine by Alex Sheridan Expand
Miss Ireland 2021 Pamela Uba. Picture by DeMarra Photography Expand
Pamela Uba is one of 20 well known people taking part in RTÉ's Ulimate Hell Week - The Professionals Expand

Liadan Hynes Email

Pamela Uba, Miss Ireland 2021, applied for the Miss Galway competition on the same day she received a letter telling her she had been granted Irish citizenship. “It was something that I always wanted to do,” she says of entering a pageant. “I just felt like the women were so inspiring. Particularly in 2019, I saw a lot of Black women, women of colour, holding major world titles, from Miss Universe, to Miss World, to Miss USA. That really inspired me. Luckily for me, in 2020 I became an Irish citizen. So that was the year I was like, ‘I have to do it now’,” she laughs. “It’s like a sign. The moment I got my citizenship letter, that same day I applied.”

Some years previously, she was working in a bar in Galway during college and a judge from the competition had told her she should apply. “I’ve always kind of wanted to, but knew that I couldn’t until I was an Irish citizen. So, everything works out the way it’s meant to work out. It clearly worked out very well for me in the end!”

