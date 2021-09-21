Keilidh Cashel on life as a TikTok influencer: ‘If I was to get a mean comment, I would delete it straight away’

‘I was always into art when I was a kid. I was the child running around with crayons and drawing on the walls. As I got older, I was always drawing faces.

In later years, I became interested in special effects in movies and I knew then that I wanted to get into makeup. Working on Pirates of the Caribbean was my dream!

When I was in college, I started posting my makeup looks online. I was working on a makeup counter at the time and I was getting up early in the morning to post.

Those posts started gaining traction, I guess because nobody in Ireland was doing the style of makeup I was doing. It was luck as well that I hopped on the bandwagon just when Instagram was starting.

Eventually, I decided to quit my job to start taking clients myself at home. I bought my chair and everything I needed for my set-up and I didn’t get to do one client! As soon as I left my job, I started getting all these emails from different companies wanting me to work with them through sponsored content.

I never thought this could be a job but it was only in that moment that I thought, ‘wow, I could make a living for myself’ — and a much better living, by doing what I love most, which is painting my face and teaching other people how to do their makeup.

People think the work I do is easy. And I get it — they don’t see the behind-the-scenes or the endless hours that go into something. They think your job is just on your phone. And that’s the influencers’ fault as well, because we make it look easy.

There are definitely different types of influencers in the industry.

There are people who are doing it just for the money and the lifestyle and then there are the people who genuinely have a talent that they love to show off — and each to their own.

But still, people don’t realise that one creative makeup look can take me six hours plus, because in between each step, I have to film a TikTok video, which has made my makeup process a helluva lot longer.

My job essentially never ends. I have to be on all the time, seeing what the next big trends are. I’m never just having a wee scroll online. I’m scrolling to see what’s happening next. If I was to take two days off, I would feel like it was two months gone because trends come and go so quickly these days.

I now have almost three million followers on TikTok but as I always say, anything to do with numbers can become quite dangerous… whether it’s your online following or your weight, you can start to base your value on your number, which can go up or go down.

Mean comments also come with the territory and I think you have to be a certain type of person to be in this job. Unfortunately, people are always going to bring their own negativity online because it’s a very easy place for them to post things and not have to deal with consequences. In saying that, I don’t get an awful lot of hate, but that’s probably because I just don’t look at it.

If I was to get a mean comment, I would literally delete it straight away and, honestly, I don’t even remember what the comment was about because I don’t even give it two seconds of my time. Besides, my content is makeup so what are they going to say? That my makeup is sh*t? And if anything, that just spurs me on. If someone tells me I’m not good at something, I’m like, ‘watch me!’. And if the comment is something that my friends and family have never said to me, or something that nobody has had the guts to say to my face, then I’m not going to take it personally over the internet.

There is this mentality that because you’re an influencer you have to deal with this sort of thing, instead of dealing with the problem, which is allowing people to come online to say nasty things. I actually have a lot more respect for people who say something and aren’t anonymous. If you’re going to say something, say it and stand behind it. Don’t hide behind this anonymous page…

Shorter attention spans is another issue. I read somewhere that our brains were not made to consume as much information as they are at the moment. And I feel people are engaging more with video content as opposed to pictures these days.

It’s making it very hard for content creators to engage with people because you’re always thinking, ‘How can I capture their attention for the first two seconds?’

Also, people have become very addicted to their phones, especially during lockdown. And it’s not just influencers; it’s everyone.

If I’m around my friends, I make sure not to use my phone at all. But I definitely need to take more digital detoxes, especially in the line of work I’m in, with a lot of it being so creative. If I’m burnt out, I can’t be creative.

My makeup brand Kash Beauty is now one year old. Launching in lockdown was actually the best thing because I had all this time to dedicate to the brand that I wouldn’t have had otherwise. And people were still buying makeup. They still wanted to feel beautiful and practise at home. It just goes to show that makeup isn’t only this thing that we wear to impress other people.

Do I want to be a millionaire by 30? Yes, that’s definitely a goal of mine. But when it comes to money, I always say I would do this work whether I got paid or not. I’m very prudent and I’d be more interested in buying a house than buying designer things that just make me happy for a moment. I want things to make me happy for a lifetime.

It’s amazing to be able to look after yourself and look after your parents, but we don’t know where this industry is going. It’s not a 9 to 5 with a lovely pension at the end of it all.

People look at [influencers] and think we’re doing well for ourselves but we don’t know where it could end. You never know what’s going to happen.

I’m not complaining. I love my job. It’s given me this platform to start off my own brand, but it’s definitely not as easy as everyone perceives it to be.”

As told to Katie Byrne

