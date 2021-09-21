| 12.3°C Dublin

Keilidh Cashel on life as a TikTok influencer: ‘If I was to get a mean comment, I would delete it straight away’

Makeup artist Keilidh Cashell (25) from Monaghan has a following of almost three million people on TikTok and says the work of an online influencer is much harder than it looks

Keilidh Cashell, makeup artist with a following of almost three million people on TikTok Expand
Keilidh Cashell goes for gold on TikTok Expand
Keilidh Cashell prepping ahead of one of her TikTok videos Expand

Katie Byrne Email

‘I was always into art when I was a kid. I was the child running around with crayons and drawing on the walls. As I got older, I was always drawing faces.

In later years, I became interested in special effects in movies and I knew then that I wanted to get into makeup. Working on Pirates of the Caribbean was my dream!

When I was in college, I started posting my makeup looks online. I was working on a makeup counter at the time and I was getting up early in the morning to post.

