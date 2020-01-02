Katie Byrne: 'The festive season can bring couples closer together - or pull them apart'

According to figures from the UK's Office for National Statistics, more babies are born on September 26 than any other day. Do the maths and you'll realise that September 26 is exactly 38 weeks - or the average length of a pregnancy - from today.

Our own National Baby-Making Day falls a few days later. The most common birthday in Ireland is October 1, which means couples across the country will be getting frisky next week.

Yet while some couples will be spending longer under the covers, others won't even be sharing the same bed. Divorce Day, so called because family lawyers observe a rise in the number of divorce enquiries on this day, falls on January 8.

It's no coincidence that couples are more likely to make momentous, life-altering decisions in January. They've just come through a profoundly stressful experience, and while the inherent strains of Christmas can bring some couples closer together, they're just as likely to tear them apart.

The festive season is synonymous with romance, yet we all know that the reality is very different to the Hallmark fantasy. Sure, there might be a few picture-perfect, chestnuts-roasting-on-an-open-fire moments along the way, but they're generally interspersed with moments of anxiety, stress and, sometimes, sheer panic.

Like it or not, December is a major disruption to a person's life. Routines go out the window, schedules are packed full and emotions are running high. It's chaotic, and the challenge, for those in relationships, is to withstand the chaos together.

Some couples do it very well. They communicate, delegate and negotiate and, come January, they're patting themselves on the back for surviving the festive season with only one or two minor wobbles and a drunken row that neither party can remember in the morning.

Other couples, however, fall apart at the seams. The stresses of the festive season expose the fault lines of their relationship and they spend the better part of the season shouting, sulking and storming off in supermarkets. And that's before we even consider the in-laws.

They say a couple's first holiday together can make or break a relationship. It's much the same with their first Christmas, and every one thereafter.

The festive season, with all of its challenges, brings the state of a relationship into sharp focus. And as these statistics prove, it can often be the catalyst for the rather more sobering decisions that couples make come the New Year. Here's how...

Chore wars

The housework gender gap is a bone of contention in most relationships, but never more so than at Christmas when there are cupboards to be stocked, decorations to be hung and pine needles to be swept off the floor. The trick, of course, is to tag-team the extra housework and divvy up the errands, but that's easier said than done. Often one partner gets so into the festive spirit that they assume magical elves must be doing the laundry. The other silently seethes until they finally explode over something as trivial as a burnt mince pie.

Your place or mine?

It's nearly impossible to get through the festive season without a degree of compromise. Couples first have to decide whose family to spend Christmas with. Then they have to work through tricky trade-offs involving nights out versus nights in and who drinks and who drives. It's never an entirely equitable arrangement but there's a big difference between prioritising the relationship and prioritising yourself. Those who at least attempt to strike a fair deal in December are usually on the same page as their partner come January. However, those who spend the festive season as a glorified plus-one/general dogsbody will have reached their personal breaking point by now.

Great expectations

When it comes to Christmas gifts, men really are from Mars while women are from Venus. This is borne out by numerous studies which show that women tend to spend more money on Christmas gifts, just as they invest more time into choosing them. Those who have learned to manage their gift expectations - or communicate them explicitly - step through this particular festive obstacle with relative ease. However, those who were gifted a vacuum cleaner, or indeed any kitchen or household appliance, are probably going to give National Baby-Making Day a pass.

Irish Independent