Katie Byrne: 'How to handle a vegan intervention and other modern day scenarios'

Or at least we used to. It transpires that Jaden isn't strung out on OxyContin or Adderall, nor does he have a problem with alcohol or illegal drugs. His issue, according to his parents, is veganism. Or more specifically, a simple lack of protein.

"Will and I had a bit of an intervention with Jaden because he's a vegan now, but we realised he wasn't getting enough protein," revealed Jada during an episode of Red Table Talk.

"So he was wasting away," she continued. "He just looked drained, he was just depleted, he wasn't getting the nutrients."

There was a time when we staged interventions for people who were - to use another American import - 'in a really bad place'. When family and friends orchestrated round-table reckonings, it was to confront bona-fide addiction with inarguable evidence.

Nowadays, we stage interventions for everything from overwork to under-eating, but the problem, as we're beginning to see, is that modern-day obsessions aren't so clear-cut. Where do we draw the line between a fixation with self-improvement and a destructive or addictive streak? And how exactly do we handle the following, very contemporary, intervention scenarios?

The Weekend Warrior intervention

Of all the interventions, this one is the hardest one to stage - largely because the Lycra-clad interventionee doesn't believe in sitting down anymore. "Sitting is the new smoking," he asserts with an air of condescension, before jumping on his mountain bike and whizzing down the driveway.

He won't be back until dinnertime, at which point he'll have a sad-looking skinless chicken breast and a cup of green tea. He doesn't take meals with the family anymore as it disrupts his "ketosis".

So how do you have 'the chat' with someone who is in peak physical condition (as he constantly reminds you)? Point out that he's training harder than an elite athlete and he'll probably take it as a compliment. Bring up the risk of injury or worse, testicular torsion, and he'll stomp out of the room in a huff. Best to say nothing - with a bit of luck, he'll find a new hobby next year.

The Dating App intervention

You all told your newly-single friend to "get back out there" and stop moping around after his break-up. What you didn't expect, however, was that he'd download 13 different dating apps and play them all with the manic enthusiasm of a Fortnite addict.

"It's just a bit of fun," he insists, but that's not how it appears to you. He barely looks up from his phone these days, so busy is he winking, liking and right-swiping. Meanwhile, a friend of a friend swears he saw him using Tinder at a funeral.

So how do you step in and tactfully suggest that your friend takes a step back? Well, you could start by showing him the research about compulsive dating app users being less likely to find love. If that doesn't work, try prising the phone out of his rictus grip and running away very, very fast.

The Botox intervention

Courtney Cox recently revealed that a well-meaning friend took her aside and told her that she had gone too far with facial fillers. But how exactly do you tell someone they're beginning to look like a cross between a demented chipmunk and a ventriloquist's dummy? And how do you know you're getting through to them when their face barely even flinches?

Before you stage a Botox Intervention, it's important to understand the unique dysmorphic delusion at play: your friend's forehead might look shinier than a Buckingham Palace crystal cabinet and tighter than a snare drum, but she's still getting double-takes from strangers (just not for the reasons she may think).

In other words, tread softly. Nobody likes to have their dreams shattered - and Botox can take up to six months to wear off.

Irish Independent