Katie Byrne: Ciara Kelly would find life easier without social media. I certainly do

After weeks of being at the centre of countless social media storms, an uneasy calm has settled over Ciara Kelly’s Twitter account. The divisive Newstalk presenter’s profile disappeared without trace over the weekend. Her tweets “no longer exist”.

Many people are wondering what exactly happened, and if she’s really left the platform for good.

Generally, when a person in the public eye leaves Twitter, we tend to focus on the backlash that they experienced in the weeks leading up to the event. Two sides invariably form, with one group dancing on the person’s grave and the other group mourning the death of free speech.

Either way, we tend to assume the person was socially exiled and forced to quit against their will.

And while that is often the case, we rarely, if ever, consider the aftermath. We never examine the benefits of leaving social media. We never acknowledge how much happier, and less anxious, that person probably is now that they’re no longer on the platform.

Of course, I’m biased — very biased. I’ve never had a Twitter account or indeed any form of social media. Facebook unnerved me from day one. Instagram never appealed. Twitter has always felt like a hostile place.

I think social media is fantastic for marketing and brand awareness, but people are not brands. They are human beings — and human beings are emotional, sensitive creatures.

It sounds terribly dramatic, but I’ve seen social media destroy people, families and communities, so when I hear that a person has quit Twitter, I don’t get too caught up in the whys and wherefores, or the rights and wrongs of their actions.

No matter how much I might disagree with the person’s viewpoints,I’m generally just glad that they’ve extricated themselves from a game that is fundamentally rigged. Some people are in a constant state of fight-or-flight, and forever poised between attack and defence, while using social media — and that’s no way to live.

There’s a widely accepted idea that people working in media need Twitter. It’s a source of breaking news and the best place to find interviewees. The trouble is that people in media — myself included — often forget that Twitter is not a microcosm of public opinion, or a place to gather true consensus.

A US study found that 10pc of users create 80pc of the tweets on Twitter. The tweets that go viral — and which users are more likely to see — are invariably by people who have honed their fast-twitch reflexes through years of experience.

In other words, we’re gathering consensus from the funniest, loudest and most opinionated people at the party, while speaking over the people who are a little shyer, but no less insightful.

I often think about how different my life would be were I on social media. A Twitter following would no doubt lead to more opportunities. I wouldn’t have to make so many phone calls every day. I’d have more connections and I’d be a lot more hireable (without a social media account, I wouldn’t even get an interview if I went for a media job in London or New York tomorrow).

But then I consider the pitfalls. I don’t like admitting it, but I think social media would magnify the worst parts of myself — my perfectionism, my vanity, my competitive nature. I think I’d crave likes and retweets and get addicted not just to the platform itself, but to the metrics at play.

I don’t think social media is an entirely positive experience for anybody, but I think some people are more susceptible to its dangers than others. And while it’s very easy to point the finger at a person’s behaviour when they quit Twitter, we should also acknowledge that the medium, and the competition for likes, is designed to make people behave very differently.

I don’t know why Ciara Kelly isn’t on Twitter right now, but I reckon she’d find life a lot easier without a social media profile to manage.

As for the rest of us, perhaps it’s time we put our opinions aside and admitted that there is something quite alarming about a community that you can generally only leave by forced exit.

So, this is 40…

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her 40th birthday with a series of photos of her posing in a string bikini on a white-sand beach. The reality star posted the photos on Instagram with the caption “This is 40!”.

Congratulations are in order but first we should make it absolutely clear that most 40-year-olds don’t have the time or money that Kim has to maintain their figures and hold time’s scythe at bay.

This is 40 if you have access to a crack squad of personal trainers, a glam squad of hair and make-up artists and the latest fillers, lasers and injectables.

Is Gwyneth an early adopter?

Six years ago, Gwyneth Paltrow introduced the world to the phrase “conscious uncoupling” when she announced her separation from husband Chris Martin. At the time, it was treated as New Age nonsense, up there with aligning your chakras, or cleansing your aura. Six years later, however, and the phrase, coined by Katherine Woodward Thomas, is popping up here, there and everywhere.

Caroline Corr recently announced her separation from husband Frank Woods not with a vague boilerplate statement but with an Instagram post about Thomas’s book Conscious Uncoupling: 5 Steps To Living Happily Even After.

“I only started to really understand and like the term conscious uncoupling when going through my own separation some months ago after many many years of marriage,” she wrote.

“Consciously endeavouring to maintain a good, loving, and respectful relationship with my ex has been enormously beneficial to us both and especially to our children.”