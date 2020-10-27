| 7.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Katie Byrne: Ciara Kelly would find life easier without social media. I certainly do

Katie Byrne. Photo: Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Katie Byrne. Photo: Frank McGrath

Katie Byrne. Photo: Frank McGrath

Katie Byrne. Photo: Frank McGrath

Katie Byrne Email

After weeks of being at the centre of countless social media storms, an uneasy calm has settled over Ciara Kelly’s Twitter account. The divisive Newstalk presenter’s profile disappeared without trace over the weekend. Her tweets “no longer exist”.

Many people are wondering what exactly happened, and if she’s really left the platform for good.

Generally, when a person in the public eye leaves Twitter, we tend to focus on the backlash that they experienced in the weeks leading up to the event. Two sides invariably form, with one group dancing on the person’s grave and the other group mourning the death of free speech.