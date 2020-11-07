| 11.2°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Kanturk's shadow: When blood is spilled for the lure of the land

The horrific murder-double suicide that destroyed a family in Kanturk, Co Cork, was a sobering if extreme reminder of our sometimes troubled relationship with the soil. John Meagher explores why land disputes can spark feuds that last for generations

Strong connection: Richard Harris as 'Bull' McCabe in the 1990 film The Field, which was based on a true story Expand

Close

Strong connection: Richard Harris as 'Bull' McCabe in the 1990 film The Field, which was based on a true story

Strong connection: Richard Harris as 'Bull' McCabe in the 1990 film The Field, which was based on a true story

Strong connection: Richard Harris as 'Bull' McCabe in the 1990 film The Field, which was based on a true story

John Meagher Twitter Email

There is a well-worn phrase used by farmers in John Connell’s patch of rural Longford that captures just how strongly they feel about their fields and farms. “Land runs deep,” he says. “That’s what people say here.”

Those three words make perfect sense to him. The farmer and author of The Cow Book, the critically lauded memoir about rural living, has long thought about his bond with the soil, and that of the farmers he has encountered throughout the country. “This might sound strange to say,” he adds, “but it feels spiritual. It’s hard to explain. It’s such a strong connection.”

The lure of the land is something that many outside farming communities struggle to understand, not least when one considers that the financial return from agriculture can often be pitiful. The most recent data shows the average annual family farm income is just €23,933.

Privacy