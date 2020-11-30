| 9°C Dublin

Jumpers, cushions and earrings – 20 Christmas gifts for under €50

Stuck for ideas this Christmas? Our guide is full of inspiration for that perfect gift

Cockatoo carafe, €35, hensteethstore.com

Fisherman Out of Ireland hot water bottle cover, €46, irishdesignshop.com

Björn Borg two-pack boxers, €40, arnotts.ie

Esme Hallam print, €40, hensteethstore.com

Sade collection earrings, €32, alittleidea.ie

Men’s skincare kit, €45, oxmantownskincare.ie

Rains puffer hat, €47, indigoandcloth.com

‘Esmerelda’ cotton face cushion, €31, pieces.ie

Carry the Torch’ lntern torch, €41, industryandco.com

Phone case, €41, dolceitaliana.com

King’s Landing 3D puzzle, €39.95, cogsthebrainshop.ie

Rixo face covering, €35, brownthomas.com

North Star bracelet, €49, onedamelane.com

Aladdin Sane David Bowie Kokeshi Doll, €38, brownthomas.com

Leather belt, €48, holdenleathergoods.com

Coffee selection box, €40, brewboxcoffee.ie

Set of two Champagne flutes, €32, aprilandthebear.com

Scrabble as Gaeilge, €40, udar.ie

Merino dye kit, €39.99, thisisknit.ie

