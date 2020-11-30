Jumpers, cushions and earrings – 20 Christmas gifts for under €50

| 9°C Dublin
Stuck for ideas this Christmas? Our guide is full of inspiration for that perfect gift
Cockatoo carafe, €35, hensteethstore.com
Fisherman Out of Ireland hot water bottle cover, €46, irishdesignshop.com
Björn Borg two-pack boxers, €40, arnotts.ie
Esme Hallam print, €40, hensteethstore.com
Sade collection earrings, €32, alittleidea.ie
Men’s skincare kit, €45, oxmantownskincare.ie
Rains puffer hat, €47, indigoandcloth.com
‘Esmerelda’ cotton face cushion, €31, pieces.ie
‘Carry the Torch’ lntern torch, €41, industryandco.com
Phone case, €41, dolceitaliana.com
King’s Landing 3D puzzle, €39.95, cogsthebrainshop.ie
Rixo face covering, €35, brownthomas.com
North Star bracelet, €49, onedamelane.com
Aladdin Sane David Bowie Kokeshi Doll, €38, brownthomas.com
Leather belt, €48, holdenleathergoods.com
Coffee selection box, €40, brewboxcoffee.ie
Set of two Champagne flutes, €32, aprilandthebear.com
Scrabble as Gaeilge, €40, udar.ie
Merino dye kit, €39.99, thisisknit.ie
