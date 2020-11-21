John Paul II’s legacy ‘tainted’  by abuse report’s damning verdict

He was the most charismatic Catholic leader of his day. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick hobnobbed with presidents and politicians of all hues. He served as a concelebrant at the funeral Mass for Beau Biden, the son of president-elect Joe Biden. Formidably smart and shrewd, this outwardly genial media-friendly Irish American had a fame that extended far beyond his own flock.

But in 2018, the edifice fell down. Multiple newspaper reports revealed that McCarrick had engaged in inappropriate relations with seminarians. Then the New York Times offered explosive evidence that he had sexually abused minors, some as young as 11.

A tsunami of revelations followed, including allegations that his previous dioceses had reached financial settlements with victims. They had essentially been paid for their silence.

There were calls for the Vatican to act swiftly and, under the papacy of Francis, it did. McCarrick was not only removed from his job but he was stripped of his priesthood too. The 90-year-old is the highest-ranking Catholic clergyman to be laicised.

This week his crimes were in the news once more as a result of a 460-page Vatican report, but the spotlight has moved to an even more celebrated and charismatic leader, the late Pope John Paul II. It was this pontiff who promoted McCarrick to both archbishop and cardinal. The report reveals that John Paul had been warned about rumours about McCarrick’s murky past. He chose to ignore them.

Now, there are calls to de-canonise John Paul, who was made a saint in 2011, just six years after his death. The McCarrick report tarnishes a legacy of one of the most popular pontiffs of modern times, one whose Mass in the Phoenix Park in 1979 drew one million attendees.

Pope John Paul II waves to cheering crowds from his Popemobile in September 1979 in Ireland. Getty Images

Pope John Paul II waves to cheering crowds from his Popemobile in September 1979 in Ireland.

Salvador Ryan, professor of ecclesiastical history at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth, believes the report’s findings greatly harm John Paul’s reputation.

“In trying to understand why Pope John Paul II refused to believe the many reports about McCarrick, this report suggests that his experience as a prelate [high-ranking member of the clergy] in Poland made him inherently suspicious of false claims against clergy by the communist government, which were relatively commonplace, and thus his natural reaction was to discount them,” he says.

“But also, he was naturally fond of McCarrick and the two seemed to get on well together; John Paul, perhaps, recognising a kindred charismatic spirit.”

Devastating effects

The late pope, Ryan suggests, “wasn’t one for doing things by halves”. “But this could work against his own judgment, causing him to refuse to countenance allegations against those whom he held in high esteem, figures such as serial abuser [Mexican priest] Marcial Maciel Degollado, with devastating effects for the victims of such individuals,” he adds.

The pope had “unwavering confidence” in his favourites and was not easily dissuaded from his convictions, says Ryan. “There is little doubt now that these traits made John Paul an enabler of many individuals who would wreak havoc on people’s lives.”

Candida Moss, professor of theology at the University of Birmingham, says the McCarrick report is especially damning for John Paul II. “The reason that he comes in for particular scrutiny is not just that he was the one that elevated McCarrick to the college of cardinals, but also that he is a saint,” she says.

Candida Moss

Candida Moss

“Among other things, John Paul II is well known for his theology of the body and for defending the sacramentality of marriage and importance of sexual continence,” she says. “That a pope who spent so much of his time policing the sexual behaviour of parishioners and valorising sexual purity could be so negligent about the violation of the church’s most vulnerable members feels not only like betrayal but also like hypocrisy.”

As pope for 26 years between 1978 and his death in 2005, John Paul II had the longest papal reign of the 20th century. Under his watch, the vast scale of clerical sexual abuse came to light, not least in this country. For Moss, he simply didn’t do enough.

Pope John Paul II waves as he boards an Aer Lingus flight at Shannon Airport following his visit to Ireland in 1979 Tim Graham/Getty Images

Pope John Paul II waves as he boards an Aer Lingus flight at Shannon Airport following his visit to Ireland in 1979

“He did try to institute reforms, but they did not work either quickly enough or with enough transparency for anyone, but especially victims, to be satisfied,” she says. “Rather than reassuring the laity, many of these reforms merely highlighted the inadequacies of the ecclesiastical system. For example, his 2001 statement that a clergyman having sex with a minor was a violation of the sixth commandment and a grave sin seemed shockingly out of touch. Surely, such things did not need to be said and, surely, church leaders should not need to be told to report sexual violence.”

Stephen Bullivant, professor of theology and sociology of religion at St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London, believes there is little doubt that John Paul II’s legacy will be damaged due to his promotion of McCarrick. But he has a measure of sympathy for the late pontiff.

“John Paul made a terrible call, but he got played by McCarrick. McCarrick groomed everyone, so to speak. People thought they knew him. That phrase ‘culpable naivety’ keeps coming to mind,” he says.

McCarrick’s promotion to cardinal came before the Boston Globe’s famous Spotlight investigation into sex abuse by US Catholic clergy, Bullivant points out.

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, archbishop emeritus of Washington, in 2015 Getty Images

Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, archbishop emeritus of Washington, in 2015

“There was a culpable naïvety at the time,” he says. “And you’ve got to think of that in the context of McCarrick’s charisma. He was this Irish American who was very hard working and good and so many things. He was very well-connected.”

Bullivant, author of Mass Exodus — which examines the dissatisfaction among Catholics since Vatican II in the 1960s — says without the benefit of hindsight, it can be easy to be blindsided by people like McCarrick. “He wrote weekly columns called ‘Thinking of You’ and, knowing what we know now, some of the things he wrote come across as decidedly creepy,” he says.

Tainted image

Ultimately, though, Bullivant believes that the public image of John Paul II will be tainted. “It is inevitable that people will see him in a reduced light,” he says. “Stuff that happened during his watch has come to light after his death and it’s not good.”

The church should have had greater oversight when it came to sex abuse, he says, and it took too long to recognise that many ‘rumours’ about abusive priests and bishops were true.

“Even if the rumour doesn’t turn out to be right, isn’t it better to chase all rumours, including those that are false, rather than letting the allegations slide which is what was done in the past?”

Michael Walsh, one of the foremost authorities on the history of the Vatican and author of The Oxford Dictionary of Popes, believes that ultimately John Paul II’s legacy will be mixed. “One thing he should certainly be applauded for was his stance on human rights, at least some human rights,” he says. “He went around the world and visited countries where there were dictators and the dictators didn’t last very long when he left. It’s quite striking — think of Stroessner in Paraguay and Pinochet in Chile.

“But he will also be remembered for the sort of people he appointed as bishops in the United States, he and [Pope] Benedict. There were good bishops in England and Wales but that really wasn’t the case in the US until Pope Francis came along. And this report on Cardinal McCarrick really is very damning for John Paul. How could it not be?”

Pope Francis greets American Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick in 2015 Getty Images

Pope Francis greets American Cardinal Theodore Edgar McCarrick in 2015

Candida Moss believes it is significant that the McCarrick report has appeared under Francis’s watch. “Francis is the first to transparently release information about when and what each of them knew,” she says. “Certainly, Francis has made mistakes here, even if the report on McCarrick presents him as merely overlooking ‘gossip’, but it will take time and trust to rebuild confidence in church leadership.”

The current pope’s transparency is welcome in a church whose inner workings are notoriously obscure, she says, but the Vatican cannot assume that it can “move on without doing penance”.

Moss agrees that John Paul’s legacy will be mixed. “Two accomplishments for which he will be broadly remembered are the role he played in dismantling communism and his important actions in improving relations between Catholics and Jews,” she says. “These were politically and ecumenically important steps that have significance for those outside of the church as well as those within it.

“As far as his weaknesses go, he was criticised by both traditionalists and progressives. I think that his refusal to permit the use of condoms, even to prevent the spread of HIV, makes sense doctrinally but was seen by others as cruel. He also worked to recentralise power at the Vatican, a process which only contributed to corruption there and disenfranchised those at the margins of the church.”

Michael Walsh, meanwhile, says the McCarrick report raises questions on the wisdom of canonising John Paul so quickly after his death. In the past, the Vatican usually waited 50 years after death before taking such steps, but it was John Paul himself who helped to reduce the time significantly. He wanted new saints to have relevance for current generations.

“Santo subito [‘immediate sainthood’], they said after his death,” Walsh recalls. “I always thought it was Opus Dei-type people who were behind that at the time. There has been talk about ‘de-canonisation’ but there is no precedence for that in the church. I suppose nobody’s going to deny that he’s gone to heaven, which is all that canonisation really says. Canonisation traditionally is actually seen as an infallible act of the papacy so it would be very embarrassing were they to try to de-canonise him.”

Untold suffering

It’s a view echoed by Salvador Ryan. “Should he have been canonised as early as he was? No. Can that process now be reversed? No. So how can the church appropriately acknowledge the untold suffering that John Paul’s inaction precipitated? Well, although he will remain a canonised saint, the cult that has grown up around his image will need to be appropriately reined in. This may well involve toning down celebrations of his feast day [October 22] or using occasions such as these to take a much more critical look at his legacy while also recognising those virtues which inspired people and led him to be regarded by many as a holy man.”

Ryan also believes that “careful thought” will need to be put into how his name has been used as a patron of schools, societies and various institutions. “This may lead to some of these names being removed out of respect for those whose lives were destroyed because John Paul failed to see beyond his own particular prejudices,” he says. “This should not be done in a kneejerk reaction nor should it be seen as a quick fix, somehow brushing uncomfortable realities under the carpet.”

While Ryan believes a judicious historical assessment of John Paul’s legacy will eventually arrive, there are more pertinent concerns for the church. “There’s much more pressing work to be done in the meantime to ensure that a clericalist culture which allowed the likes of McCarrick to rise to the highest ecclesiastical ranks — regarded by some even as papable — while engaging in serial abuse should never be allowed to happen again.”