| 9.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

John Paul II’s legacy ‘tainted’  by abuse report’s damning verdict

The big read: The pope promoted a US cardinal despite warnings about his past. John Meagher hears how this will change our assessment of one of the most popular pontiffs of modern times

Kindred spirits: Pope John Paul II greets Cardinal Theodore McCarrick at the Vatican in 2003 Expand

Close

Kindred spirits: Pope John Paul II greets Cardinal Theodore McCarrick at the Vatican in 2003

Kindred spirits: Pope John Paul II greets Cardinal Theodore McCarrick at the Vatican in 2003

Getty Images

Kindred spirits: Pope John Paul II greets Cardinal Theodore McCarrick at the Vatican in 2003

John Meagher Twitter Email

He was the most charismatic Catholic leader of his day. Cardinal Theodore McCarrick hobnobbed with presidents and politicians of all hues. He served as a concelebrant at the funeral Mass for Beau Biden, the son of president-elect Joe Biden. Formidably smart and shrewd, this outwardly genial media-friendly Irish American had a fame that extended far beyond his own flock.

But in 2018, the edifice fell down. Multiple newspaper reports revealed that McCarrick had engaged in inappropriate relations with seminarians. Then the New York Times offered explosive evidence that he had sexually abused minors, some as young as 11.

A tsunami of revelations followed, including allegations that his previous dioceses had reached financial settlements with victims. They had essentially been paid for their silence.

Privacy