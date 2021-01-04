John Creedon: ‘My worst quality? I probably talk too much… but I hope I am compassionate’

Born and reared in the heart of Cork city, John Creedon is an Irish-language enthusiast and veteran broadcaster with RTÉ Radio who has also presented multiple RTÉ television series. He has four adult daughters and lives with his partner in Cork.

What was the first book you loved?

Long Ears, a beautiful children’s book by Patricia Lynch, given to me by my mother when I was six. I still have it.

What’s your best holiday memory?

One of the most unlikely was the time I was swimming in the sea off Cannes when my car keys inadvertently fell out of the pocket of my shorts and landed on the seabed. An hour later, a scuba diver with a speargun emerged from the waves, holding what turned out to be my keys. A million-to-one shot.

What is your biggest fear?

Heights. Pure and simple. For all of that, for our new television series, Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland, my RTÉ colleagues managed to get me up in a tiny spotter plane and in a hot-air balloon!

What are you most proud of?

Pride comes before a fall, so I can’t say I’m proud of anything, but I am grateful for my health and for all the people I’ve met along the way.

What is your least attractive quality — and what is your most?

I expect I talk too much and, in my favour, I’d hope that I am compassionate to anyone who is in trouble.

What is the first thing you would do if you were Taoiseach?

Resign. I could never cope with the pressure.

What’s your biggest insecurity?

Unemployment. Been there, done that, and there’s just no fun in it, especially if you’re trying to raise a family of small children. These days, I worry less and less about everything. At the end of the day, you is what you is and you ain’t what you ain’t.

Who’d you most like to go for a pint with?

My entire extended family. It’s impossible to catch up with so many people that I dearly love, but never get to see.

What fictional character do you most identify with?

Desperate Dan from the comic book of my childhood The Dandy. He was well-intentioned, but didn’t know his own strength. Also, he could eat cow pies for Ireland. Yep, that’s me, all right. Desperate Dan Creedon.

What is your most treasured possession?

My box of family memorabilia. Birthday cards in crayon from my four daughters when they were little girls. Hilarious letters and postcards from my dad — who was a brilliant prankster. My own pale blue babygrow. Photographs of people I knew and loved who are no longer with us. Old match and theatre programmes, concert stubs. A cassette recording that I made over 12 years of the girls as they were growing up, and other treasures.

What item in your wardrobe do you wear the most?

My Cork City FC hoodie.

Who are your heroes?

There are so many, and most of them are not in the public eye. Eddie “Macker” McCarthy, an old buddy who bore his illness and everything life threw at him like a gentleman, right to the very end.

When did you last cry?

Reading a poem by Aran Islander Dara Ó Conaola. His new collection, Ag Caint le Synge, includes Nuair a Thiteann Laoch/When a Hero Falls.

How have you coped with the lockdowns?

I’ve been lucky and I am very grateful for it. I’ve got some outdoor space and I have worked from home quite a bit over the years, so it wasn’t new to me. I managed to finish writing my first book, a ramble through the evolution of Irish place names. However, I genuinely feel for people who have had a bad year with bereavement, job loss, mortgage difficulties and so much else.

What keeps you awake at night?

I probably err on the sensitive side. Sometimes I’ll lie awake feeling guilty for not having got back to the genuinely huge number of people who try to contact me every day. I’ve spent a huge part of my life trying to facilitate other people’s wishes. I’m now trying to reclaim some of the time for me and the people I love... but still feeling the guilts.

What’s your greatest passion in life?

Rambling in the wilderness, all sport, garden birds, music and travelling to really out-of-the-way places in the Arctic, Central America, Africa, Southeast Asia — places where nobody tells you that you should be playing their daughter’s new record.

If you had to choose only three adjectives to describe yourself, which would you choose?

Talkative, shy, enthusiastic.

What’s your favourite film?

It’s hard to pick one, but I was blown away when I first saw the Coen Brothers’ O Brother, Where Art Thou?. It’s layered, subtle, hilarious — and what a soundtrack!

What’s the last TV show you binge-watched?

The Royle Family. My girls remember it as one of the comedy series that I really loved, so they bought me the box set.

What’s the phone app you use most?

My banking app, to keep checking if I’m a millionaire yet. I also use Shazam to identify some piece of music that catches my ear.

What one piece of advice would you give your 18-year-old self?

You might not see it now, but trust your hunches… and it’ll all work out fine in the end.

What does your dream weekend look like?

A few days on one of Ireland’s beautiful islands with my partner, Mairead, just walking, talking and listening.

Do you believe in a God?

It depends on what you mean by “God”. Unfortunately, the term is a closed concept and the subject of much argument and division. To paraphrase the Christian mystic Thomas Aquinas, “Not only is God the unknown, God is the unknowable.” I’m happy to let the mystery be.

‘That Place We Call Home’ by John Creedon is published by Gill Books and available in bookshops and online, €19.99. The new series of ‘Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland’ will be returning to RTÉ One in the spring

