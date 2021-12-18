| 5.1°C Dublin

Jobs for the joys: ‘The kids are expecting a show from the tubby, middle-aged man dressed as an elf’

From selling and decorating trees to elfing around and joining the panto, our reporters ditch their laptops and get into the Christmas spirit

Alex Meehan hops into Santa's sleigh. Picture: Kyle Tunney Expand
Bill Linnane selling trees for Cork Christmas Tree Farm in Cork city centre. Picture: Diane Cusack Expand
Bill Linnane selling trees for Cork Christmas Tree Farm in Cork city centre. Picture: Diane Cusack Expand
Alex Meehan by Kyle Tunney Expand
Katie Byrne and Christmas decorator Sophia Weir at Nathan Carter&rsquo;s house in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye Expand
Katie Byrne with Christmas decorator Sophia Weir and Nathan Carter at his house in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye Expand
Sophia and Katie decorating Nathan's tree. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox preparing with Rob Murphy (Buffy) for her walk-on part in Aladdin at the National Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox preparing for her walk on part in the panto Aladdin at the national stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly Expand
Kirsty on stage in Aladdin. Picture: Justin Farrelly Expand
Kirsty Blake Knox and Karl Broderick before her walk on part in the panto Aladdin at the national stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly Expand
Alex with Buttons and Bodger the elves, AKA Wesley Mansfield and Christopher Kavanagh. Picture by Kyle Tunney Expand
Bill Linnane. Picture: Diane Cusack Expand

Bill Linnane, Katie Byrne, Alex Meehan and Kirsty Blake Knox

It’s when the elf slams the door of the North Pole Express and I look around that I realise I’ve made a terrible mistake. All around me are eager young faces, sitting on their mums and dads’ knees, all wrapped up against the cold. They’re staring at me intently, and with good reason, because I’m dressed from head to toe as an elf.

Alex Meehan
Santa’s elf 

Yep, the full get-up: yellow tights, a fur-trimmed bright-green tabard, big black leather belt, and a green, furry, pointed hat, complete with a bell on the end and a feather at a jaunty angle. Surely an elf belongs on the North Pole Express? What’s the problem? Well, the problem is that I’m an imposter, roped in for the day to see what life is like on the other side of the human/elf divide.

