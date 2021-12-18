Jobs for the joys: ‘The kids are expecting a show from the tubby, middle-aged man dressed as an elf’

It’s when the elf slams the door of the North Pole Express and I look around that I realise I’ve made a terrible mistake. All around me are eager young faces, sitting on their mums and dads’ knees, all wrapped up against the cold. They’re staring at me intently, and with good reason, because I’m dressed from head to toe as an elf.

Yep, the full get-up: yellow tights, a fur-trimmed bright-green tabard, big black leather belt, and a green, furry, pointed hat, complete with a bell on the end and a feather at a jaunty angle. Surely an elf belongs on the North Pole Express? What’s the problem? Well, the problem is that I’m an imposter, roped in for the day to see what life is like on the other side of the human/elf divide.

But the kids staring at me don’t know that. They just know that a tubby, middle-aged bearded man dressed as an elf has gotten onto their train, and they’re expecting the show to start. I freeze, desperately trying to remember any Christmas songs buried at the back of my mind, or even any witty one-liners from my favourite Will Ferrell movie, Elf.

Alex with Buttons and Bodger the elves, AKA Wesley Mansfield and Christopher Kavanagh. Picture by Kyle Tunney

Alex with Buttons and Bodger the elves, AKA Wesley Mansfield and Christopher Kavanagh. Picture by Kyle Tunney

Just in time, the real stars of the show figure out what’s happened and quickly step in to rescue me: Buttons and Bodger the elves, AKA Wesley Mansfield and Christopher Kavanagh.

Both men spend most of their year working on film sets and acting as extras, but when December comes, it’s time for their alter egos, Buttons and Bodger, to emerge from hibernation and pull on their elf tights.

“Being an elf is lots of fun, and it’s not a million miles away from working on films. You’re involved in a performance and in making the whole experience as real as possible for the kids. What makes a good elf? You have to have a good sense of humour, no filter, good improvisational skills, and it helps to be a good toy maker as well,” says Wesley.

“We elves also try to stick to the four main food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corns and syrup. The kids love us, and if we ever have any problems, say with sceptics, we point out the CCTV camera on the train and tell them Santa is watching. That usually fixes the problem,” laughs Wesley.

Buttons and Bodger, along with a crew of helper elves, live on Christmas Island, a resort located in the village of Rathdrum in Wicklow. During the rest of the year, it’s known as the Hidden Valley resort, but for December, it rebrands and welcomes children from all across the country who want to have a Christmas experience and meet Santa Claus.

The idea is that kids arrive, board the North Pole Express — a two-carriage train — and go on a tour of the resort, taking in the enchanted forest, where the elves act out a skit, before walking across a bridge to Christmas Island, where there are a series of tented igloo-type structures set up for kids to do some creative tasks and be entertained by the elf crew.

Then it’s all aboard a pontoon and, after a short trip back to the shore, it’s time to meet Mrs Claus, get help writing letters to Santa, and then visit the big guy himself in a dedicated Christmas chalet.

Santa is a towering man named Des Cannon, who spends most of his year as a stonemason before duty calls from the last weekend of November onward. We sit down for a chat and it’s immediately clear that he was born to bring Santa to life.

With a twinkle in his eye, he tells me that the days are long — he can be in costume and in character for up to 10 hours a day — but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

Alex Meehan by Kyle Tunney

Alex Meehan by Kyle Tunney

“It makes for a long Christmas season, but the kids give you the energy to keep going. Every new child that comes in to see Santa is having a fresh experience, and you have to be fully up for it. It’s tiring, and you feel it by the end of the season, but it’s massively rewarding,” says Des.

“Sometimes, we get information from the parents in advance and you can really melt the kids’ heads. It’s great fun,” he laughs.

A trip to Christmas Island comes at a cost of €24.50 per child and €18.50 per adult but there’s lots to do and see, including a Christmas movie room and face painting, and as it’s a residential resort, it’s also possible to book overnight stays. A valid Covid certificate is required for those visiting.

As for me, after spending a few hours in the curly boots of an elf, it’s become clear that the people who make it Christmas for the whole month of December are a special breed. Life can be tough, but for kids of a certain age, there’s still something magical about Christmas.

christmasisland.ie

‘Organisation is key. I doubt Sophia has ever had to deal with tangled lights or a too-tall tree’

Katie Byrne and Christmas decorator Sophia Weir at Nathan Carter's house in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Katie Byrne and Christmas decorator Sophia Weir at Nathan Carter's house in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Katie Byrne

Professional Christmas decorator

As Christmas jobs go, decorating Nathan Carter’s home is probably one of the sweeter gigs to get. Looping ribbons and hanging garlands is enjoyable work. And who wouldn’t want a wee snoop around Fermanagh’s version of Graceland?

Sophia Weir of Christmas Fairy Decorators has been bringing the festive magic to Nathan’s home for the last three years. She knows what he likes (traditional décor and homespun vibes) and she knows just how many baubles and lights a home of his size requires.

The trick, Sophia tells me when I arrive, is to stand back and take in the building. Her company decorates homes, businesses and sets at Christmastime, and the “centre point” is all-important.

“You want the welcome to be warm and you want to immediately give people the Christmas feel the moment they cross the threshold,” she explains.

The centre point of Nathan’s home is clearly the double-height entrance hall, crowned by a spectacular chandelier. Nathan tells me he once went with an 8ft tree in this area and it looked “awful”. The high ceilings and chandelier call for more drama and impact, and his 20ft tree looks just right.

Katie Byrne with Christmas decorator Sophia Weir and Nathan Carter at his house in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Katie Byrne with Christmas decorator Sophia Weir and Nathan Carter at his house in Co Fermanagh. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

The trees (there’s another 8ft one in his dining room) are already in situ when I arrive. At first glance, they look like the real deal but, on closer inspection, I discover that they’re artificial. “People don’t realise just how realistic artificial trees look nowadays,” says Sophia, as she inspects a box of pine cones and dried orange slices. “Some people think they want a real tree but then they discover the reality of fallen needles and the mess they cause.”

The trees, garlands and wreaths, whether fake or real, provide the “canvas” for Christmas decoration, she adds. Baubles, ribbons and lights are the finishing touches.

Sophia discusses décor themes with her clients a few months in advance, and the designs are mostly prepared in her workshop.

Some of her clients start off with a contemporary theme in mind but, as the process unfolds, their taste becomes more traditional. “Ultimately, a lot of people just love that classic Christmas feeling of golds and reds,” she says.

We start with the show-stopper tree in the entrance hall. The colour theme is gold, red and purple, with baubles in varying shapes and sizes. Nathan and his brother, Jake, love hand-wrapped gift boxes, which are placed beneath the tree and around the stairway.

Sophia and Katie decorating Nathan's tree. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Sophia and Katie decorating Nathan's tree. Picture: Matt Mackey/Press Eye

Sophia baulks a little when I ask her about her ‘bauble ratio’ (I’ve probably been reading too many interior magazines), but she agrees that some Christmas trees are laden with too many ornaments.

“Sometimes, it’s like they’ve thrown lots of things at the tree and then, every year, they keep adding to their stock. They could have coloured lights from the 1980s and garlands from the 1990s.”

Her other bugbear is tinsel. “We don’t do it. Full stop. End of story.”

Nathan likes to go big at Christmas, so the décor theme continues from the entrance hall, through the dining room, all the way to the adjoining living room.

Garlands are wrapped around the bannister, fireplace and cupboards, and decorated with ribbons, baubles and dried fruits. Christmas stockings are hung. Glitter and snow spray add sparkle and drama.

“You’re creating a scene,” Sophia tells me, “so don’t be afraid to move furniture to create impact.” I take her point but decide that it’s probably best not to get ideas above my station…

Four hours later, we stand back to survey our work. Our hands and hair are covered in glitter and Nathan’s home is completely transformed.

I was expecting it to take longer but, after shadowing Sophia for the day, I’ve learned that organisation is key. She knows exactly how she wants a home to look before she arrives. All of her boxes are clearly labelled. And I doubt she’s ever had to deal with tangled lights or a too-tall tree.

In January, she’ll come back to Nathan’s house to take down the decorations and neatly pack them away.

It’s an incredible service, Nathan tells me. Decorating isn’t his forte, he admits, so he has come to rely on Sophia’s design expertise every Christmas.

The festive season starts when she arrives at his front door, he adds. But his brother, an ardent Christmas enthusiast, just wishes she would come earlier. “Jake loves Christmas,” he laughs, “and he would decorate the house in the first week of November if he could.”

christmasfairydecorators.com

‘I panic slightly when I hear I will not only have a line, but that I must skip across the stage and dance ’

Kirsty Blake Knox preparing with Rob Murphy (Buffy) for her walk-on part in Aladdin at the National Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Kirsty Blake Knox preparing with Rob Murphy (Buffy) for her walk-on part in Aladdin at the National Stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Kirsty Blake Knox

Pantomime extra

One of my fondest festive memories is standing in the stalls of The Gaiety Theatre losing my tiny six-year-old mind at the panto. The plight of the protagonist (Jack) consumed me entirely and I had built myself into such a screaming, sweating frenzy that I reduced the boy sitting beside me to tears. “Make her stop,” he sobbed as his mother carried him away.

Everyone talks about the classical Greek tragedies being cathartic but I argue that no theatre is as cleansing as panto. I am all-in, raving like a lunatic, roaring at the cast, and belting out showtunes — and that’s before I enter the auditorium.

Growing up, we went every year. I appreciated both the old standards, such as Snow White and Puss in Boots, and the more postmodern retellings. Who could forget Twink and Barney the Dinosaur’s iconic version of Sleeping Beauty (Sort Of!)? An abstract staging by any standards, at one point, Twink bounded across the stage pretending to be Jean Butler in Riverdance before duetting with 1990s pop band OTT in front of a hologram of the late and great broadcaster Gerry Ryan.

Kirsty Blake Knox and Karl Broderick before her walk on part in the panto Aladdin at the national stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Kirsty Blake Knox and Karl Broderick before her walk on part in the panto Aladdin at the national stadium in Dublin. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Needless to say, the prospect of a walk-on part in a panto was too good to pass up. I owed it to my six-year-old self. I head along to the National Stadium, where panto powerhouse producing team Alan Hughes and Karl Broderick are staging Aladdin.

I arrive late (traffic) so panic slightly when I hear I will not only have a line, but that I must skip across the stage and dance to 2010 hit Barbra Streisand by Duck Sauce. The lyrics have been reworked, so it is no longer about the Beaches star but about panto favourite Sammy Sausages.

I will be taking on the prestigious role of Laundrette Worker #3. Some may say it’s a fairly obsolete part within the context of the Arabian Nights fable. To those naysayers, I echo Stanislavski’s immortal words: “There are no small parts, only small actors.” I am saddened, however, to learn that my line is not: “He’s behind you!” It is: “Well, we are delighted you’re back!” delivered in a sardonic tone while dumping a bag of soiled underpants at Sammy Sausages’ feet.

I surmise that my character has a long-standing gripe with Sammy. Possibly they fell out at a staff Christmas party when Sammy questioned my character’s indolent work ethic. Perhaps, I feel, that the owner of the laundrette (Buffy) displays favouritism toward him. Maybe I just don’t care for his bedazzled waistcoat.

But the development of my character’s back story is cut short when the stage manager points out there are only 10 minutes left until the show starts and I must learn how to skip across the stage and dance with panto pizazz. It’s rushed but I get the gist and then hurry backstage to get into hair and makeup.

There, I meet pantomime dame Buffy (Rob Murphy), who has been working with Karl and Alan for 10 years. I tell Buffy that I have not been on stage in years. “It’s like riding a bike,” he says. “It’ll all come rushing back. Now give me your line.” My mind goes blank. “I can’t remember.” “Jaysus,” he says, “not the best start.”

A prompt and I parrot it back, hoping to convey some of the subtext I have created. Buffy is unimpressed. “Less Fair City,” he says. “Bit more life in it.” I add in jazz hands and he says I am good to go.

I am pinned into my costume of a bright red skirt and belly top with gold beading and fitted with a microphone headset à la Britney Spears in Oops I Did It Again. I share a changing room with Princess Jasmine (Emma Warren). She gives me tips on my makeup application — basically the more bronzed and shined the better.

Kirsty on stage in Aladdin. Picture: Justin Farrelly

Kirsty on stage in Aladdin. Picture: Justin Farrelly

The stage manager calls everyone to their places, and as we bustle toward the wings, I see the stars of the show, Genie Sparkles (Paul Ryder) and Jafar (Johnny Ward), sporting shiny crystal visors. The audience is now in place and you can hear children shouting and cheering in anticipation.

As I wait, Sammy Sausages (Alan) appears beside me. Alan has been doing the panto for a quarter of a century and is Ireland’s longest-standing panto performer. He is joined by producer Karl, who wrote the show. They are both full of tips and tricks. The most important part of acting is reacting, Karl tells me, so don’t stare open-mouthed at the action. Listen and play out to the audience. Remember to project and enunciate.

Doing the panto is a tough slog — two performances a day for at least two months. This year, changing rules and regulations have made things even trickier, Alan explains. “The first night was definitely emotional. It was intense. There was a feeling we had finally got there,” Alan says.

My co-star, Launderette Worker #2, joins us. It is almost time to traverse the boards. We huddle beside the stage. The curtain is pulled back and I bound on smiling like a maniac. I dance and skip and accidentally hit a child in the head with my bag of laundry, and then I deliver my line. Retrospectively, I may have given it a bit too much. “Who’s yer wan?” Sammy says as I wander off stage. “Haven’t seen her before.”

Backstage everyone assures me I was wonderful, the same way you tell a dog they are the best, good boy. I start to wonder if Launderette Worker #3 deserved a more prominent role?

Back in my non-panto clothes, I sneak into the stalls to watch the rest of the show. I love the creative chaos and randomness of it. Suddenly Jafar is singing Boney M’s Rasputin. I have no idea why but I like it. I look around at kids heckling baddies and parents laughing at the double entendres — the silliness is infectious.

Panto is basically one giant therapy session where you are encouraged to laugh, cry, hurl abuse at people, wave glow sticks and eat as many Maxi Twists as you can fit in your mouth. It is an absolute tonic.

panto.ie

‘I spy my first customer and spring from the foliage like an enthusiastic chipmunk’

Bill Linnane selling trees for Cork Christmas Tree Farm in Cork city centre. Picture: Diane Cusack

Bill Linnane selling trees for Cork Christmas Tree Farm in Cork city centre. Picture: Diane Cusack

Bill Linnane

Christmas tree farm worker

Farming is not an easy life — all work, no play, and occasional op-eds blaming you for global warming. By contrast, Christmas tree farming sounds like an easy gig. Stick a sapling in the ground, let nature work its magic, then come back in a few years and, hey presto, you have a lovely big tree. Chop it down, bag it up, and sell, sell, sell. Or, at least, that’s what I thought it would entail. Sadly, I now realise there is no part of farming that is easy, and growing Christmas trees is no different.

I found out the hard way by doing a day’s work with Fintan Riordan of Cork Christmas Tree Farm, which boasts a whopping 60,000 trees planted across two sites: one on the banks of the River Lee in Ovens, and one on the slopes of Coolmountain in west Cork. Fintan’s parents were the first generation of farmers in the family, both originally hailing from Cork city. They bought a house and some land in Ovens, and realised early on that while the hilly terrain was not ideal for livestock, it was ideal for forestry — especially Christmas trees.

If you are thinking your local forest has reams of coniferous trees shooting skyward at a rate of knots, it’s because they are spruces, which grow quickly and with less foliage. The majority of the trees Fintan grows are noble firs, which grow slowly and with lots of foliage. The 14ft-plus trees he sells take 20 years to reach that height. The six-footers take eight years. And they don’t become beautiful, fulsome trees all by themselves. Fintan has to prune them relentlessly, cutting away the branches at the base, stripping them of their blooms in season, and making sure they grow to the best shape. It’s basically like spending 20 years giving someone a haircut — before decapitating them and selling their head for people to adorn with lights.

Bill Linnane selling trees for Cork Christmas Tree Farm in Cork city centre. Picture: Diane Cusack

Bill Linnane selling trees for Cork Christmas Tree Farm in Cork city centre. Picture: Diane Cusack

And Fintan does all this, for the most part, by hand. His only tools are a pruner and a chainsaw, and occasionally a lifter for the bigger trees. If that wasn’t impressive enough, he actually has two jobs: a digital marketing and SEO consultant by day, once 4pm strikes, he throws on the waterproofs and spends several hours caring for the trees. He has been working the farm for 15 years, and now in his mid-30s with a young family, he shows no signs of slowing.

As he tells me all this, I am starting to think this is not the gig for me. My soft little hands were designed for mushing a keyboard, not hoisting trees about the place. The closest I come to woodcraft is the fact my meanderings are printed on paper. But it looks like this is going to be real work, lumberjack style.

So, on a bright and frosty morning, we set out on the tree harvest. If Fintan has a selection system for the trees he chooses to harvest, I can’t see what it is, but he passes through the trees with his chainsaw until one catches his eye and down it comes. My role is to lug them over to the truck, and attempt to stack them onto it — a scene which makes National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation look like an instructional video on the logging industry. Disappearing into the interior of an 8ft-tall Christmas tree, coating myself in sap, pine needles and muck in the process, I try to hoist the trees into the truck.

Fintan, on the other hand, is going at it like a cross between Paul Bunyan and Treebeard the Ent from The Lord Of The Rings, and for every tree I manage to half shove onto the pile, he does five. Soon enough, he puts me out of my misery and it’s off to Cork city we go.

Each Christmas, the Riordan farm in Ovens opens to those who want to come out and select a tree for themselves, but in this busy world, not everyone has the time, so they bring the farm to town. The place is packed with trees. The key to drawing in the city slickers is to essentially recreate the forest in a vacant lot. We stack trees up against the fencing, put them in row, after row, after row, and clear away the off-cuts and any tree that’s not just right or has lost a branch or two in transit.

Soon I spy my first customer. Springing from the foliage like an enthusiastic chipmunk, I approach Audrey Houlihan from Douglas and go straight in with the novel sales pitch of asking her, “Why a real tree?” She tells me it’s the authenticity, the smell and the feel. I assure her and her children and their hyperventilating pug Dexter that this tree will magicify their Christmas by up to 20pc more than a plastic one, and suddenly recalling a statistic Fintan told me 10 minutes earlier, tell them real trees are better for the environment as 30pc of the carbon they carry remains in the ground once they are felled. The sale is in the bag, and soon the tree is too — dragged through a tube with netting around one end, it is like making a big sausage out of pine needles and bark.

Bill Linnane. Picture: Diane Cusack

Bill Linnane. Picture: Diane Cusack

I consider using this sausage metaphor on my next customer, Dave O’Flynn, but given he is one of the O’Flynns of gourmet sausage fame, I think I might be getting in over my head. Dave and his wife, Mags, are here for their annual tree selection. Dave tells me the O’Flynn house always had a real tree when he was a child and he wanted his kids to experience the same thing. I decide to give the kids my incredible sales spiel and reassure them that the tree will smell and look great, like having George Clooney on a spike in the corner of the living room, but they don’t seem to know who he is. As a final sign-off on the deal, I ask Dave if I will get a discount on some of his lovely sausages. “You will, yeah,” is his response, which, given this is Cork, will probably need clarification at a later date.

The pace of the day has been brisk — there are tyre kickers who wander over from the market simply to have an argument about how big their living room is, and there are those who know what they want as soon as they see it. But for the team working with Fintan, there is no let-up. I only do a few hours, and catch a bare glimpse of the work it takes to give us a beautiful Christmas tree. Every tree sold takes not just a few hours of harvesting and sales, but years of care and craft. Oh Christmas tree, we truly do learn from all your beauty. I was glad to go back to my desk-based work!

corkchristmastrees.com