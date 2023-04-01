Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv by Andrey Kurkov: Vodka-soaked tale fails to capture the spirit of Lviv

Andrey Kurkov may be the best-known Ukrainian writer in the West but this novel is a miss

What would you get if the Lord Mayor of Dublin asked a well-known writer from somewhere entirely different to write a story about people stumbling drunkenly around the city’s streets for no apparent reason? It might end up looking something like Andrey Kurkov’s newly published, but actually decade-old, novel.

Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv follows two men from Lviv – ageing hippy Alik Olisevych, and medical professional Taras – as they deal with their day-to-day (or rather night-to-night) lives. These lives are peppered with strange events that interfere, distort and, frankly speaking, liven up the atmosphere around them, even if only temporarily.

You will also hear a lot about Darka, a 20-something girl named after someone’s great-great-grandma, who is allergic to money but works in a bureau de change, and Captain Ryabtsev, a former KGB officer who used to spy on (yet secretly fangirled) a group of hippies.

Strange anomalies start occurring, such as the air in the city tasting of salt despite it being hundreds of miles from the sea, and seagulls attacking passers-by and driving them to suicide. You might think these paranormal events are happening because everyone is off their faces the whole time, but apparently it is all because of the power of love.

Either way, the protagonists drift through a series of very boring events, all in Kurkov’s signature style of ‘vodka-fuelled realism’. If after this description you still don’t really know what the book is about, well… me neither.

Kurkov first caught international attention with his novel Death and Penguin, which came out in Ukraine in 1996 and internationally in 2001. It was an amazing depiction of the harsh, unstable reality that Ukrainians faced in the 1990s after the downfall of USSR. Its combination of bleak absurdism and humanity captured the spirit of a time in a way that resonated at home and abroad.

He is now possibly the most well-known modern Ukrainian author in the West, including for his excellent non-fiction works such as Ukraine Diaries: Dispatches from Kiev following the beginning of war in Ukraine in 2014 and Diary of an Invasion: The Russian Invasion of Ukraine following the full-scale invasion in 2022. Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv first came out in Russian (his first language) in 2012, and has been longlisted for this year’s International Booker Prize, even before the English translation has been released. This is not really surprising, given current international attention on Ukraine. However, as it often seems to happen with literary prizes, this feels more like recognition for his previous work rather than for this book itself, because — and it pains me to say this — it really isn’t very good.

The original version begins with a list of acknowledgements, including to Andriy Sadoviy, the mayor of Lviv since 2006. Apparently, it was Sadoviy who invited Kurkov to write a novel about Lviv. Kurkov is known for setting his fiction in Ukrainian cities and depicting their spirit so truly that they come alive and tell their own stories, so maybe there was a kind of logic to it. Maybe Sadoviy thought Lviv needed ‘putting on the map’ or something. Nevertheless, it’s not clear what anyone gets out of this – not Kurkov, not Sadovyi, not hippies, and not Lviv itself. Within a few chapters, the novel becomes Exhibit No 1 for the crime of “trying too hard”.

I, too, tried hard. I tried to like this book. I tried to feel a sense of home. Lviv is my hometown, but thanks to the war, it’s over a year since I have been there, and I wanted more than anything to get happily lost in its pages and feel for a few hours like I was back there. For the first few pages, it even worked.

However, it soon became clear that I was not going to find the spirit of Lviv either in the mechanical description of the tens, if not hundreds, of Lviv streets and locations that Kurkov namedrops, nor in the wooden characters who populate it (even though some of them, like Alik Olisevych, are based on real people). All the characters seem to do is wander around and drink countless litres of vodka. Such antics may have captured the spirit of 90s Kyiv in Death and the Penguin, but it feels much less accurate for Lviv in 2012. Admittedly, I was not even a teenager when this book came out, but there’s very little in Kurkov’s depiction of the city that I recognise.

It also doesn’t feel like a very useful introduction to Ukraine in 2023 for international readers who want to understand the country a little better. Ukrainians are still getting used to foreigners thinking that we are superheroes rather than corrupt oligarchs or drunken losers, but Jimmy Hendrix Live in Lviv really does not help. If this novel was an Avenger, it would be Green Lantern; if it was a Beatle, it would be Yoko; if it was part of the Harry Potter franchise, it would be the The Crimes of Grindelwald. A crime indeed.

Please do read Kurkov, but read his diaries, read Death and the Penguin, or several of his other novels. If you are genuinely interested in Ukrainian literature, especially something that manages to convey the spirit of the country, I would recommend Serhiy Zhadan, Oksana Zabuzhko or the short (and sometimes riotously rude) plays of Les Podervianskyi. Alternatively, go ahead and read this book, and then you can spend the rest of your week wondering what on earth was the point of it all, and what the hell Jimi Hendrix has to do with any of it.

Jimi Hendrix Live in Lviv by Andrey Kurkov, translated by Reuben Woolley

MacLehose Press, 416 pages, paperback €21; e-book £8.99