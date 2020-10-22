The late Colombian writer Gabriel García Marquez believed that we all have three lives: a public life, a private life and a secret life. There’s the side we show at work, the side we show to family and close friends and the side we don’t share with anyone — sometimes even ourselves.

The quote came to mind when I heard that New Yorker magazine had suspended legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after he was allegedly caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues. Toobin apologised for the “embarrassingly stupid mistake” and explained that he thought he was off camera, but the incident has since gone viral, dividing the internet and giving pun-slingers plenty of fresh ammo.

One group, tweeting under the inspired hashtag #metoobin, believes the incident amounts to sexual harassment and should, therefore, be punished accordingly. Another group, many of them male liberals, sympathise with Toobin.

I’ve considered both points of view, but I’m still somewhere in the middle on this one. I don’t think we have enough facts or context to form an opinion just yet. More to the point, I think the incident says more about the times we live in than it says about the man himself.

Marquez said we each have three lives, but over the last few months, our public, private and secret lives have begun to blur into one. The clear line between work life and home life no longer exists now that Zoom has welcomed our colleagues into our kitchens. Double lives, secretive behaviours and sneaky pints are harder to hide within a five kilometre radius.

The boundaries have shifted — and much of it is for the better. As conversations increasingly revolve around life, death, debt and danger, our interactions are more honest and meaningful. More people are opening up about their mental health struggles and there’s less shame around financial worries now that a large part of the population’s on €350 a week.

We’ve dropped our armour, and this is nowhere better reflected than in the relationship between celebrities and their fans. At the start of the pandemic, they gave us access-all-areas tours of their homes via Instagram Lives and front row seats as they gently unravelled during quarantine. It was a level of access we hadn’t experienced before and it led to a culture of candour that we’re still getting to grips with.

Chrissy Teigen recently shared intimate photos from her hospital bed after she and husband John Legend lost their child due to pregnancy complications. The photos were raw, powerful and utterly heartbreaking. They were also — and I’m sorry to use the word of the moment here — completely unprecedented.

The boundaries we established with our neighbours before the pandemic have slowly broken down. Community spirit is thriving and neighbourhood friendships have made a comeback. The other side of the coin is the rise of neighbourhood snitching and the uncomfortable feeling that our movements are being watched by the Covid-Stasi. At times, it feels like we’re all peeping through the keyholes of each other’s lives. Couple this with a surge in internet use and privacy concerns around contact tracing apps, and it’s little wonder that the boundaries between our three lives have begun to intersect — and more often by accident than by design.

Sometimes these intersections are charming and relatable (the many instances of children crashing Zoom calls). Sometimes they’re questionable (‘Ming’ Flanagan wearing no trousers during an EU debate). Sometimes they’re outrageous yet instantly forgivable (Chris Evans accidentally posting a picture of his penis on Instagram). Either way, they all relate to the same issue: a lack of physical boundaries.

This new world that we’re all trying to negotiate can be discombobulating and, at times, profoundly jarring — perhaps we should bear that in mind before we cast judgement on the people who have slipped up along the way.