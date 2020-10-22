| 6.9°C Dublin

Jeffrey Toobin’s public, private and secret lives have blurred into one

Modern Life

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Jeffrey Toobin attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on May 22, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The late Colombian writer Gabriel García Marquez believed that we all have three lives: a public life, a private life and a secret life. There’s the side we show at work, the side we show to family and close friends and the side we don’t share with anyone — sometimes even ourselves.

The quote came to mind when I heard that New Yorker magazine had suspended legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin after he was allegedly caught masturbating during a Zoom call with colleagues. Toobin apologised for the “embarrassingly stupid mistake” and explained that he thought he was off camera, but the incident has since gone viral, dividing the internet and giving pun-slingers plenty of fresh ammo.

One group, tweeting under the inspired hashtag #metoobin, believes the incident amounts to sexual harassment and should, therefore, be punished accordingly. Another group, many of them male liberals, sympathise with Toobin.