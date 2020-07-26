Janna Ronert's Tuscany: 'You travel down a dirt road with only farmland and then, voila, there is the most beautiful restaurant and garden'

When all this is over, I want to go back to our holiday home in Tuscany, Italy. It's a 500-year old farmhouse, near the village of Castelnuovo Berardenga. My husband Marc and I love to visit there from our home in the US.

The night we arrive, we'd go into the tiny village, to our favourite trattoria, Quei Due, owned by two brothers who make the most amazing truffle pasta for less than €10.

The village is built around a 14th-Century 'new' castle, and is a Citta Slow, a 'slow city' that showcases the relaxed Tuscan way of living. It's also designated a Citta del Vino - city of wine.

Saturday would start at home, with yoga and a swim, followed by a day visiting Tuscan wineries. We love to explore and stumble upon great wines in Tuscany, which is so easy to enjoy in this area, close to Siena, which is at the heart of the Chianti-making region.

On Saturday night, we like to travel to different villages in the Tuscan region. There are some amazing Michelin star restaurants in the region. You travel down a dirt road with only farmland and then, voila, there is the most beautiful restaurant and garden. I love this about Italy.

On Sunday morning, before leaving, we make our own brunch from our garden. Fresh tomatoes, basil, zucchini, peppers and fresh organic eggs from our farm. This is the best breakfast in the world, topped off with local Prosecco and freshly squeezed orange juice. Perfect.

Janna Ronert is founder of Image Skincare. Image Skincare is available in selected clinics nationwide, see imageskincare.ie

Sunday Indo Life Magazine