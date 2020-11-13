It’s been a busy week filled with questionable Irish accents, sea swimming wars, and Ant and Dec gearing up for the jungle. Here’s what got us talking;

The ‘Siri, How Do I Make An Irish Film?’ of the Week

What did any of us do to deserve the absolute celluloid gift that was the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer?

A taster of Hollywood’s upcoming rom-com was released on Tuesday evening starring modern-day Mary Poppins herself Emily Blunt, and Fifty Shades star Jamie Dornan — who shall henceforth be known as Jamie Top O’ The Dornan. (I’ll get me coat).

Go tobann! Irish people from around the world came together online, virtual pitchforks in the air as they demanded the filmmakers be hauled up before the Hague for hate crimes. Others applauded Jamie for joining Pierce Brosnan in the pantheon of regarded Irish actors who are incapable of doing Irish accents.

Personally, I was elated. It has now been 10 years since the release of Leap Year and that is too long to wait for this genre of Paddy Porno.

Read More

To ensure it won’t be another decade before we are handed another of these gems, I have compiled a handy checklist of things film producers need to secure funding, thus enabling more of these works of art to be made.

A scene where livestock (preferably sheep but cows will suffice) cause a traffic jam;

Stock drone footage of cliffs and babbling brooks;

Colm Meaney;

Liberal use of fiddles;

Shawls;

More shawls;

People falling in boreens/ cowpats/ off horses/ into coddle/ lakes/ Peig Seyers’ grave;

A wise old man in an Aran jumper who acts as an informal and unlicensed therapist;

Cailini with ruddy complexions/ red hair and dirt rubbed on their faces;

A comical dog who does a lot of quizzical ‘I know, right?’ looks to the camera;

The Church;

A local pervert who spends a lot of time standing behind dry stone walls;

Stew;

LOTS of repressed emotions;

Coracles (new entry);

Old wans being disapproving of the “carry-on” of young wans;

An uptight protestant who everyone hates, but tolerates in an ecumenical spirit;

Step-dancing;

One fleeting suggestion of sex;

Wedding/ Wake.

Fin.

The ‘And They Said Romance Was Dead’ of the Week

Some good news for those looking for love in the time of Corona.

The enterprising folks at OKCupid have released upcoming dating trends to help you navigate your way along the bumpy road to love.

I’m happy to report that Lock Blocking — continually cancelling plans and blaming it on Covid restrictions — is out.

Meanwhile, Advo-dating (locking eyes while advocating for the disenfranchised), Speed-rooming (moving in during a lockdown), and Wilder dating (going for walks while respecting 2m distancing guidelines) are all in.

How do you segue from asking about reduced agricultural leads to sending nudes?

The site claims that the new trend of Thunderberging — getting hot and bothered while chatting about global warming and sea turtles — is the most on-trend aphrodisiac in town.

“People’s passion for the planet is becoming a sexy and steamy subject,” the site claims.

Em, ok, but is it really though?

Look, I like recycling as much as the next person (it’s a veritable riot), but does anyone really get off while chatting about emptying green bins?

And how do you segue from asking about reduced agricultural leads to sending nudes?

‘Yes rising sea levels are bad but cop a load of this’?

Please OKCupid, clarify these sticking points for us.

The ‘Was It For This?’ of the Week

Across the pond (other direction), there was a furore in the UK this week when the world’s first and only statue dedicated to writer, trailblazer and feminist icon Mary Wollstonecraft was unveiled.

After a decade raising funds, the council of Newington Green thought there was no better way to represent the mother of feminism than naked, riding on an unidentifiable mass of silver.

Expand Close A man takes a photo of the Mary Wollstonecraft statue by artist Maggi Hambling REUTERS / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A man takes a photo of the Mary Wollstonecraft statue by artist Maggi Hambling

Many feminists were horrified and claimed the piece looked like someone had ‘stuck a Barbie doll on top of kebab’.

Read More

Some questioned sculptor Maggi Hambling’s decision to give the writer great abs, while others criticised Wollenstonecraft’s ‘unexpected amount of pubic hair’. Bit harsh, it was the 18th Century and waxing salons were, I’m guessing, thin on the ground.

I do understand some of the anger though.

It’s a little gimmicky to depict the author of The Vindication of the Rights of Women in her birthday suit — especially when celebrated male authors/ artists don’t seem to get the same treatment.

As Dr Laura Woods told the UK Times, “How many of our important male writers are depicted naked in their statues? You never see Charles Dickens with his balls out, now do you?” Quite.

The ‘It’s A Local Spot For Local People’ of the week: SoCoDu’s Dryrobe wars

As lockdown edges on, tempers are fraying and new battle-lines are being drawn up.

In South County Dublin, an underground war has erupted amongst the wild sea swimming community, and the use of Dryrobes.

In the red corner we have the hardened perennials. These are part-human part-seal traditionalists who consider things like towels and central heating a luxury.

Read More

In the blue corner, we have the lockdown newbies — fresh-faced, Instagram-ready with their dryrobes swinging in the wind.

For weeks tensions have been simmering. Then, last Sunday a gauntlet was thrown down; a sign sellotaped to a lamppost in the leafy suburb of Sandycove told ‘DryRobe sorts’ they weren’t welcome in these here parts. Another poster criticised the amount of room they take up disrobing and sneered at the paltry two minutes they spend in the ocean.

The Irish Mirror rushed to the scene and reported that locals in the area were talking about the need to ‘eradicate dryrobes completely’. How they plan to do so they did not say.

Now all we can do is wait until something sends one of the tribes over the edge.

Who will win? Only time will tell.

The Survivor of the Week: I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

Expand Close Ant and Dec’s 'I’m A Celeb' returns on Sunday PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ant and Dec’s 'I’m A Celeb' returns on Sunday

Shiny floor behemoths have been cancelled, chat shows have been postponed, and panto season taken out in one fell swoop as a result of Covid-19.

But one shall not be defeated — Ant and Dec’s I’m A Celeb returns this Sunday.

Given everything that’s been thrown at it and how you rate it, this programme is either a glorious reality telly Phoenix rising from the ashes, Lord Voldemort refusing to die, or Paul Hollywood never leaving the Bake Off.

Each week more details of how dismal things are have emerged.

First there was the location change — from the muggy Australian outback to the derelict Gwrych Castle in Wales.

The duration of the show has been cut. No one can touch Ant and Dec. There will be no TOWIE stars showering in the waterfall. Everyone has been fitted with electronic tracking devices to ensure they don’t get too close to one another. And, perhaps most tragic of all, no celebrities will be forced to eat kangaroo anus during the bush-tucker trials (welp!).

Despite all the obstacles, the producers are soldiering on.

One inside source told the Irish Mirror they are doing everything within their power to ensure ‘contestants don’t die of hypothermia’.

Good to know they’re setting the bar that high.

The ‘But Tell Us How You Really Feel’ of the Week

Expand Close Orianne Cevey with then-husband Phil Collins in 2002 Getty Images / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Orianne Cevey with then-husband Phil Collins in 2002

Yikes. Phil Collins’ ex is not holding back, is she?

This week Orianne Cevey submitted detailed court documents on why her marriage to the ‘Easy Lover’ hit-maker hadn’t worked out. Usually, these are filled with vague talk of ‘irreconcilable differences’ and people becoming “different people” and drifting apart.

Not Cevey. She has claimed she had no option to leave Phil — as he stopped showering and brushing his teeth — for a year.

“Philip’s stench became so pervasive that he became a hermit, refusing to interact personally with any people,” her lawyers argue.

Prior to lockdown, I think we would all have been much, much more judgemental of Phil.

But after the guts of a year wearing pyjamas and bed socks to work, and spending the majority of our days talking to ourselves/ getting in audible arguments with Liveline callers I think we can all relate. Well, a little bit anyway.