Jamie 'Top O' The Dornan', Thunderberging and DryRobe Wars - what got us talking this week

Kirsty Blake Knox on the stories of the week

Kirsty Blake Knox

It’s been a busy week filled with questionable Irish accents, sea swimming wars, and Ant and Dec gearing up for the jungle. Here’s what got us talking;

The ‘Siri, How Do I Make An Irish Film?’ of the Week

What did any of us do to deserve the absolute celluloid gift that was the Wild Mountain Thyme trailer?

