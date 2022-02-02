James Joyce’s Ulysses at 100: ‘It has this reputation that it's almost impossible to read – that’s the one thing people know about it’

Eoin Butler (right) with tour guide David Halpin and a statue of James Joyce at the Merrion Hotel in Dublin. Picture: Frank McGrath

One of Dublin’s best-known Ulysses tour guides, David Halpin, believes that James Joyce’s most celebrated novel, which was published 100 years ago this week, is a book best read aloud. And he believes that any discussion of Ulysses should always be a dialogue.

Therefore, since I’m the only punter taking this specially arranged walking tour of the city — and despite the fact that I’ve never actually read the book — I’m bearing the brunt of the audience-participation requirement this morning.

A mural in Temple Bar contains the novel’s famous opening lines. Halpin asks me to read them aloud.

“Stately, plump Buck Mulligan came from the stairhead, bearing a bowl of lather on which a mirror and a razor lay crossed…”

“What does the Latin inscription at the end of the passage say?”

“Introibo ad altare Dei.”

“What does that mean, do you think?”

“Something to do with God?”

“I go to the altar of God,” he translates. “The significance is that this is the opening line of the Latin Mass. So what’s Buck Mulligan doing here?”

“I have no idea.”

“He’s pretending to be a priest. His dressing gown is open. I think we can assume he’s naked beneath that. So he’s half-naked and pretending to say mass. This would have been shockingly blasphemous for anyone who’d caught it.”

Halpin, as befits his job, is a font of knowledge on all things Ulysses. As we stroll the city streets, he talks about the characters who populate the novel and their real-life counterparts.

In the case of Buck Mulligan, that would be Oliver St John Gogarty, a boisterous medical student who was living in Sandyford’s Martello Tower with Joyce in 1904, the year Ulysses was set. By the time the book was published in 1922, he was the country’s leading eye and ear specialist.

Gogarty was also a senator and an accomplished athlete. Halpin gestures back down toward the Liffey, into which he tells me Gogarty jumped on multiple occasions to save drowning members of the public. Apparently, he took his depiction in the book in good humour.

Of course, Ulysses, or rather the industry surrounding it, is so ubiquitous in Dublin that I know a lot of this stuff already. Nevertheless, it’s illuminating to get a sense of how these characters relate to one another, as well as their individual flaws and failings, set down in some sort of coherent order, located in time and space, and fleshed out with anecdotes and pieces of trivia — the more puerile and profane the better.

The Sirens chapter, which takes place mostly in the old Ormond Hotel on the quays, explores the world of sound and music. But it concludes with Leopold Bloom standing outside a shop window pretending to read the text of Robert Emmet’s speech from the dock. In reality, he’s waiting for a noisy tram to pass so that he can emit a loud fart.

Even the day on which the novel is set — June 16, 1904 — was chosen by Joyce to commemorate his real-life first date with future wife Nora Barnacle. This was a liaison that culminated in what Halpin calls “the most momentous hand job in literary history”.

If I’m smiling now, it’s only because I’m imaging what would have happened if Liveline had been on the air in 1922. The RTÉ switchboards would have melted down by now. “It’s a disgrace, Joe…”

Halpin is neither a scholar nor an academic. In fact, he was working as a pub musician in Blackrock when a man named PJ walked in and suggested they host a Ulysses night together. His own first encounter with the world of Joyce came years earlier, on a summer’s day, when he was walking the streets of Dublin and he chanced upon a group of Ulysses fans out celebrating Bloomsday.

As it happens, that was mine, too.

He spotted this group of grown adults, dressed up in shawls, britches, braces and silly straw hats, performing loud, dramatic readings on the city streets. He figured they looked like a fun group and was intrigued to learn more about what they were doing. As it happens, my own visceral reaction at the time was precisely the opposite.

As an Irish person, and a writer, I am neither proud nor particularly ashamed to admit that I’ve never read Ulysses. I’ve read Dubliners and Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man. But based on all reports, Ulysses sounds like a very different proposition. “It’s got this reputation as a work that’s almost impossible to read,” Halpin concedes. “That’s the one thing people know about Ulysses, even if they know nothing else.

“When I tried to read it in my early twenties, I’d heard it had something to do with Homer. So I opened up the book assuming one chapter would be in Dublin, the next in ancient Greece. But the first chapter just left me cold.”

People I know who’ve read it said they had no clue what Joyce was talking about most of the time. “Nobody does,” Halpin admits. “That’s why so many people give up on it. You find yourself wondering, why am I even bothering with this? I don’t know what the hell’s going on. But I pushed on and ended up falling in love with it.”

If Ulysses were a TripAdvisor destination, you’d have to say the user reviews are pretty confusing. When I was a kid, I remember my father reading it. It took him months to finish it and he claimed to enjoy it. But he developed this sort of thousand-yard stare afterwards whenever he talked about it.

As an adult, the prospect of reading Ulysses seems a bit like going on holiday to India. Lots of people you know went there. But when they came back, what did they tell you? They told you it was filthy, it was overcrowded, they were constantly pestered on the street and they had diarrhoea the entire time they were there. Oh, and it was amazing, and you should really visit if you ever get the chance.

One of the main arguments for reading

the book, it seems to me, is being able to tell people you’ve read Ulysses. But I don’t think anyone cares if I’ve read it. And if I really thought they did, I could always just lie and pretend I had. I mean, who’d know the difference?

Joyce once boasted about Ulysses, “I’ve put in so many enigmas and puzzles that it will keep the professors busy for centuries.” I put it to Halpin that, even allowing for the fact that this prediction was later vindicated, Joyce must have had quite an ego to make a statement like that?

“He had no problem blowing his own trumpet,” Halpin agrees. “As Irish people, we don’t really do that. Look at Conor McGregor. We think, where did he come from? That’s not Irish. But Joyce was very assured of his own genius.”

He talks about the 18 chapters of Ulysses, and how each is written in a different style. One is written as a stage play. Another is conceived as a piece of music, with an overture preceding it. In the chapter which takes place in the offices of the Freeman’s Journal, the text is punctuated with newspaper-style headlines.

After tracking its two main characters around Dublin all day, the book’s second-last chapter sees these two men interact at last.

“Stephen Dedalus and Leopold are finally together in conversation and Joyce doesn’t give us a single line of dialogue. Instead, it’s written in a question-and-answer format. Do you know what that’s called?”

“Socratic dialogue?”

“It is a bit Socratic. But, specifically, I think he’s parodying catechism here. Do you remember your catechism?”

“Why do we love God our Father? We love God our Father because blah blah blah…”

“Exactly,” says Halpin. “It’s the dogma of the church revealed through questions and answers. So, you’ll see, Joyce is constantly shifting his perspectives in this book and, once you get used to that, I think you’ll fall in love with it.”

I have to admit, my sales resistance is starting to crumble here. All of this sounds wild, in the abstract at least.

By now, we’re at Davy Byrne’s pub on Duke Street. A waitress asks us if we want a table. Halpin declines and asks if he can just show me the book encased behind (presumably) reinforced glass in the rear of the bar. We walk through the restaurant, which is full of well-heeled lunchtime diners.

The book is a first edition of Ulysses, which was published on Joyce’s 40th birthday, February 2, 1922. The cover is blue with white text.” That was Joyce’s specification. He wanted it to resemble the Greek flag.” Next to Joyce’s death mask is a pair of his spectacles. “Are those originals?”

Peering close, Halpin renders judgment. “They say ‘Made in China’,” he reads. “So I’d assume not.”

At the quaint and compact Sweny’s Pharmacy on Lincoln Place, Halpin introduces me to the proprietor, PJ Murphy. Murphy tells me that, as a rule, he never asks pilgrims arriving at this literary shrine if they’ve ever read Ulysses. “Instead, I ask them, how many times have you read Ulysses?”

Seeking to deflect the question, I throw it back at him. How many times has he read it? “Seventy-nine times,” he answers. “In seven languages.” While he talks, he’s pouring whiskey into shot glasses on the counter. Assuming this is some Joycean ritual, and not wanting to show myself up as a philistine, I accept the drink unquestioningly.

I’m halfway through it when I recall that this was a pharmacy. Bloom came in here to purchase lemon soap. So why are we drinking whiskey neat at lunchtime on a Thursday? Hmm. Why not, I suppose?

Murphy produces a small red guitar from behind the counter. “Would you do me a favour?” he asks. “Could you tune my guitar?” For a moment, I think he’s talking to me. But Halpin takes the instrument from him. “I’ll do my best,” he promises. “I had three lovely Greek ladies in the other night,” says Murphy. “I sang Dromainn Or for them. But the guitar was out of tune.”

This is when the penny drops that this must be the same PJ who walked into a Blackrock pub and asked Halpin to host a Ulysses night with him many years ago.

Together with several other volunteers, today they operated Sweny’s Pharmacy as a gift shop. “There had been talk of converting it into a coffee shop,” says Murphy. “But we decided Dublin has enough coffee shops.”

One recent high-profile visitor to the shop was the French president, Emmanuel Macron. Had Macron read the book? “Oh yes. He’d read it in French. That’s why he had requested to visit here. He’s quite a cultivated man. The French though, by and large, know nothing about Joyce. Whereas every Italian we meet knows all about him.”

“Every high-school kid in Italy studies Joyce,” Halpin explains. “But, for whatever reason, we don’t do that here. This means that Irish people start their adult lives with no knowledge of Joyce. So Ulysses becomes this big, heavy thing in their minds which sounds like a drag. In reality, it’s just a book about life, about being alive and thinking. Ulysses is something just about anybody should be able to enjoy.”

As I leave, I promise Halpin and Murphy that I will finally get the finger out and read this goddamn book. (Or failing that, I think to myself, to at least start telling people that I have.)

Sweny’s Pharmacy is running two Ulysses walking tours on January 29, at noon and again at 2.30pm. No booking necessary

