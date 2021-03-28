“I was considering leaving medicine, and thinking, ‘But if I’m not Dr Ciara Kelly, who am I?’ That was scary”

‘When I was in my 30s,” says Ciara Kelly, “myself and my friends would say, ‘I haven’t made a new friend in years. I don’t need any more friends, I have so many friends’. And we kind of used to talk about how settled we were as a good thing. But when it came to my 40s, suddenly I did meet new people and I realised that I quite liked meeting new people and I quite liked change.

“Oddly, when I was younger, I feared it more,” Ciara says, “but as I’ve got older, I fear change less.”

Change has been kind to Ciara Kelly, however. A restlessness in her early 40s has borne fruit. Most significantly, a successful career as a GP has smoothly segued into a successful career as a broadcaster and her time working for the Sunday Independent has seen Kelly writing about the personal initially, then into the more political in the news pages.

Now, she’s joined Life magazine as a columnist. “It’s going to be different; personality-driven and reflective and light,” says Kelly of the tone of her new weekly column for this magazine. It will be concerned with life, she explains, in what Kelly calls the “interval years”.

She’s done a lot of living in her writing years. In the Sunday Independent, she has been frank in her criticism of the health service in which she worked, outspoken in her opinions of Irish society and politics. Kelly has written honestly about her mother’s illness with dementia, her death and the reality of grief, and she has never pulled her punches about the realities of being a working mother in modern Ireland.

The years in which she has been in public life have been significant, personally. They are the years in which small children become bigger children and young adults — her eldest turned 21 earlier this month and her youngest is 11 — and they are the years in which many women start to think about who they are and where their lives are going. This is the kind of thing Kelly wants to talk about.

“In my 20s, truthfully, I was probably all about my relationships,” Kelly says. “Men, my boyfriend who became my fiancé who became my husband. I was all about that. My 30s were almost exclusively about small children. I always had a busy job as a doctor, but I remember very little else about my 30s other than having lots and lots of small children.

Expand Close Top, Second Female, Seagreen. Culottes, Ciara’s own / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Top, Second Female, Seagreen. Culottes, Ciara’s own

“Then,” the Newstalk Breakfast presenter continues, “I did a pause, sort of at the beginning of my 40s and went, ‘Who am I? What happened to me?’ I hadn’t given any thought to myself for a long time, because it was always work-related, child-related, home-related, and I don’t think that’s an unusual thing. I think that women end up in that role. I would go further; I would say that, actually, we groom girls and women for that role from childhood. ‘Here’s your doll. Mind it.’ That’s how we are raised, and I got that upbringing the same as anyone else.”

While she clearly did well at school and got enough points to study medicine, Kelly wasn’t one who played the good girl. She

had what she calls an “almost photographic memory” for information, found exams easy and was, she says with a laugh, that kid for whom the Leaving Cert, learn-by-rote model was perfect.

“But I was very rebellious in my teens,” she says, describing a 1980s teen, all heavy black eyeliner and The Smiths. “I was always in trouble at school and probably at home as well. Always a bit cheeky and I’ve never liked authority, I will admit.”

As a teenager, Kelly says, she never wanted to fit in but need crept up on her, unawares, through her 20s and 30s. She took on the roles that were expected: wife and mother, with a side order of busy GP for good measure. She was happy, she says, but there came a point where she felt that her self was lost.

“There was a creeping back and I did go, ‘What the f**k was that?’”

This feeling came to a head during a trip to Ghana with a group of students and younger adults whom she never laid eyes on until they met at the airport. What struck Kelly quickly, on this trip, was that no one asked about her husband, her kids, how they were getting on at school, what sports they played. No one else on the trip had spouses or children, and they didn’t really care about Kelly’s.

Instead, they wanted to know who she was and what she thought about things. It felt good.

It must have felt very good, in fact, because the life Kelly has built since is very much based on who she is and what she thinks.

Kelly’s media career began in the Sunday Independent. She wrote an article about centralisation of cancer care — she was for it — and it received a lot of attention, not all of it positive.

“All hell broke loose,” Kelly says, “to be perfectly honest.”

She went in to work in her Greystones GP practice the following day and the phone was hopping off the hook. Local radio stations, consultants, other GPs. ‘Who did she think she was?’ cropped up a lot in the reaction.

“I nearly had a heart attack,” says Kelly.

Now, almost a decade in, Kelly says, she finds herself most often asked about how opinionated she is. It’s not something really asked of men in the media, and it plays again into that idea of women as conformers who don’t like to rock the boat. In what you might call this second phase of her working life, Kelly has become liberated by rocking the boat.

At the beginning of her public career, however, it all felt like a flash in the pan. One article became two, became regular articles. Radio stations rang up for her opinions. In 2009, TV3 asked her to do a weekly slot as the resident doctor on Ireland AM.

“I was thinking that I was kind of doing this little sideline that would fizzle out eventually, because, you know, I was a doctor,” Kelly says. “This was all a blip or something. There was no plan.”

Expand Close Dress, Ba&sh, Seagreen. Shoes, Zara / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Dress, Ba&sh, Seagreen. Shoes, Zara

Even when, in 2010, she got the gig on Operation Transformation, after Dr Eva Orsmond left, Kelly thought the media gig was a temporary one.

“There’s a very weird thing about being a doctor,” Kelly explains, “in that a doctor isn’t just a job. Being a doctor is part of your identity. It becomes woven into the fabric of who you are as a person. And I do remember thinking about leaving medicine, and thinking, ‘But if I’m not Dr Ciara Kelly, who am I?’ And, truthfully, that was a bit scary.”

It was radio and not television that convinced Kelly to quit what you might call the day job.

She began appearing as part of the Friday panel on George Hook’s Newstalk drive-time show, The Right Hook. If either of the regular panellists, Dave McIntyre or Shane Coleman, now her co-host in the mornings, were off, Kelly was in. She recalls “pegging it” in from her Greystones surgery to the Newstalk studios in Dublin city centre.

In time, Kelly became a weekly regular. “Four of us,” she explains. “Instead of just the three lads. It was the three lads, plus me.”

Kelly doesn’t like being labelled the opinionated woman, for all the understandable reasons. It makes it sound like it’s an odd combination and plays into that idea of women as comfortable as pleasers and averse to being considered contrary. Kelly is not contrary, but while calling herself “liberal centrist”, she’s not averse to kicking against the accepted truths.

“I began to realise that it was the part of the week that I enjoyed most in terms of work,” Kelly says, “but I was doing it on top of being a doctor, and doing TV work and writing. I basically started looking at the lads thinking, ‘Hold on, these guys have an amazing job, a brilliant job, I love this job’. That was when something switched in my head.”

She got a weekend show on Newstalk called Live and Kicking and when George Hook moved to the lunchtime slot with High Noon, she would fill in for him when he took time off.

In 2017, when Hook’s comments about rape saw him suspended from the station, Kelly was announced as his successor in that time slot, with Lunchtime Live.

It was a difficult position in which Kelly found herself. The gig was, without doubt, a promotion, but she was moving into the seat of someone who was not just a colleague, but also a friend. She and Hook had regularly, and vigorously, disagreed on air, but never to the point off falling out and, off air, they had become friends.

He had said to her that if anyone was to take over from him, he’d be happy if it was her, but, Kelly says, it was still “bittersweet”.

“It all felt kind of toxic,” Kelly says. “I don’t know how else to describe it.”

Did she feel pressure to condemn Hook?

“Yes,” says Kelly, “it was huge pressure and, you may recall, it was something that I did not do then and I’m not going to do it now. I didn’t see that there was any merit to me adding my voice to the thousands of voices baying for George’s head on a plate.”

Kelly didn’t condemn or defend, and only goes so far as to say that her feminism would cause her to struggle with the latter.

“But I also know that, actually, the real truth of what George said was more to do with the mangling of a point than much else. And not only do I know George, but I know some members of George’s family too. And I know how difficult that all was for all of them. I was most certainly not going to jump on some bandwagon just to satisfy other people seeing me kind of cave into that demand. So I didn’t, I wouldn’t, and I won’t.”

As well as the Hook aspect, however, taking the daily lunchtime job meant Kelly finally had to decide which hat to wear full-time. She could no longer manage her medical role and her media role. Something had to give.

“The ground under my feet as I knew it was shifting, it was shaky, and I didn’t really like it,” Kelly says. “Do I jump or do I not? It was not a clear-cut decision.”

There were tears when she left her GP practice in 2017, and a large dose of fear. She still misses the patients and the interaction, and now that she’s not a doctor any more, she has started to wish that people would randomly ask her about a rash that’s bothering them, or an ailment she could diagnose, please, in a social setting.

“I’m like Mr Incredible in The Incredibles movie,” she laughs. “I have this superpower, all this knowledge, that doesn’t get used any more.”

Her fears that she might be choosing the wrong career option seem to have been unfounded, however. The mid-pandemic schedule shake-up in Newstalk saw her move to Newstalk Breakfast with Shane Coleman and she’s happy there.

“Ultimately,” she says of leaving medicine, “it’s very liberating to let go of what we sometimes use as crutches and to discover you’re all right without them.”

These days, Kelly is up at 4.30am for work, but she draws the line at going to bed at 8pm to get her full eight hours’ sleep at night. “I tried it,” she says with a laugh, “but going to bed before my youngest child just seemed all wrong in the long-term.”

Instead, she often naps when she gets in from work in the early afternoon, and then goes to bed at a “normal” hour. Any lingering fatigue from having Covid-19 last spring has passed, she says; now any tiredness is strictly work-related.

Ciara Kelly is far from tired, however. She is, adamantly, energised by change, embracing of the interval phase. And it is that energetic, opinionated life that you will be able to read about every Sunday in Life magazine.

Read More

Sunday Indo Life Magazine